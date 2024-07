Forum Energy Metals Corp. is a Canada-based diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is engaged in the business of evaluating, and if deemed appropriate, acquiring and exploring natural resource properties. The Company’s projects include Fir Island, Wollaston, Grease River, Highrock, Janice Lake, Love Lake, Still Nickel, Clearwater, Costigan, Henday, Maurice Point, Thelon, Nutaaq and Quartz Gulch. Fir Island Project is located approximately five-kilometer northeast of the community of Black Lake, on the northeast edge of the Athabasca Basin. Its Wollaston Property is located approximately 10 kilometer south of the Rabbit Lake uranium, and immediately east of the all-weather road to the Rabbit Lake and McClean Lake uranium processing plants. The Grease River project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin near the community of Fond du Lac.