Forum Energy Metals to Exhibit at The 2021 PDAC Virtual Conference

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) at the 2021 PDAC, which is being hosted on-line at https://pdacvirtual.ca from March 8-11.

All the latest information on the Janice Lake Copper/Silver, Love Lake Nickel/Copper/PGM and Athabasca Basin Uranium projects highlight Forum's value proposition at the Company's PDAC virtual booth. Enter via the Investor Exchange portal and learn about Forum's energy metals project pipeline in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries can be arranged through the virtual booth meetings page or Zoom/Teams meetings can be arranged by contacting:

Rick Mazur, President & CEO, mazur@forumenergymetals.com; 778-772-3100





Image 1

To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/76052_afafb642643f3856_003full.jpg

Forum is also participating in the One on One Meeting Program at the PDAC arranged through Precious Metals Summit Conferences on March 9 and 10.





Image 2

To view an enhanced version of Image 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/76052_afafb642643f3856_004full.jpg

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) has three 100% owned energy metal projects to be drilled in 2021 by the Company and its major mining company partners Rio Tinto and Orano Canada Inc. for copper/silver, uranium and nickel/platinum/palladium in Saskatchewan, Canada's number one rated mining province for exploration and development. In addition, Forum has a portfolio of seven drill ready uranium projects and a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

For further information contact:

NORTH AMERICA

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO Burns

mazur@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 778-772-3100

UNITED KINGDOM



Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Director

burnsstb@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 074-0316-3185

