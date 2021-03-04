Log in
FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP.

(FMC)
Forum Energy Metals to Exhibit at The 2021 PDAC Virtual Conference

03/04/2021 | 08:35am EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) at the 2021 PDAC, which is being hosted on-line at https://pdacvirtual.ca from March 8-11.

All the latest information on the Janice Lake Copper/Silver, Love Lake Nickel/Copper/PGM and Athabasca Basin Uranium projects highlight Forum's value proposition at the Company's PDAC virtual booth. Enter via the Investor Exchange portal and learn about Forum's energy metals project pipeline in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries can be arranged through the virtual booth meetings page or Zoom/Teams meetings can be arranged by contacting:

Rick Mazur, President & CEO, mazur@forumenergymetals.com; 778-772-3100

Forum is also participating in the One on One Meeting Program at the PDAC arranged through Precious Metals Summit Conferences on March 9 and 10.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) has three 100% owned energy metal projects to be drilled in 2021 by the Company and its major mining company partners Rio Tinto and Orano Canada Inc. for copper/silver, uranium and nickel/platinum/palladium in Saskatchewan, Canada's number one rated mining province for exploration and development. In addition, Forum has a portfolio of seven drill ready uranium projects and a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

NORTH AMERICA

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO Burns
mazur@forumenergymetals.com 
Tel: 778-772-3100 

UNITED KINGDOM

Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Director
burnsstb@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 074-0316-3185

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76052


© Newsfilecorp 2021
