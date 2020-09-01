Log in
Rio Tinto Commences Drilling at the Janice Lake Sedimentary Copper/Silver Project, Saskatchewan

09/01/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2020) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) ("Forum") is pleased to announce that Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC) has commenced drilling at Forum's Janice Lake Sedimentary Copper/Silver Project in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

A Rotary Air Blast (RAB) drill has arrived on site and has started investigating historic and newly mapped regional copper showings, and recently developed geophysical targets buried by overburden to help delineate the extent of the sedimentary-hosted copper-silver mineralization over the 52 kilometre length of the Janice Lake property. Copper/silver mineralization currently extends for approximately 8km in outcrop and in drillholes along strike of the Janice Lake Basin. RAB drilling is a quick, cost-effective and efficient method of testing the numerous showings on the project that have not had any historic drilling. This will aid in the development of a diamond drill program for the winter of 2021.

RTEC's exploration program announced by Forum on June 23, 2020 is making substantial progress. Construction continues at the Burbidge Lake camp which is nearing completion, geology crews continue to map and sample outcrop, soils and vegetation and the geophysical crew has completed its IP Resistivity survey over the Jansem deposit. The Burbidge Lake camp will be used for the 2021 exploration program, starting with a significant drill program to build off the success of the 2019 drill program, test areas that are difficult to access during the summer (bogs and lakes) and areas of structural complexity that may host higher grades of mineralization.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/62959_faf650b954cfea73_003.jpg


Figure 1: Janice Lake Regional Exploration Program for Summer 2020

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/62959_faf650b954cfea73_003full.jpg

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo., Forum's VP, Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp (TSXV: FMC) explores for energy metals, including copper, nickel, silver, platinum, palladium and uranium in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One mining province. In addition, Forum has also established a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

NORTH AMERICA

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 778-772-3100

UNITED KINGDOM

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Director
burnsstb@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 074-0316-3185

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62959


© Newsfilecorp 2020
