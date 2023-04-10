Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FET   US34984V2097

FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FET)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-10 pm EDT
24.30 USD   +2.36%
04:31pForum Energy Technologies Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
04/03Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28Forum Energy Technologies Secures $25 Million Contract to Supply Desalter Systems in Saudi Arabia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forum Energy Technologies Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

04/10/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) announced today that it will host its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, May 5, 2023. FET will issue a press release regarding its first quarter 2023 earnings prior to the conference call.

The call will be webcast through the Investor Relations link on FET’s website at ir.f-e-t.com.

Important note regarding the process for asking questions during the conference call: Participants who want to ask a question during the call should register on FET’s Investor Relations website page or click here to receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. Participants are encouraged to join the call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on May 5, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m. Central Time.

FET is a global company, serving the oil, natural gas, industrial and renewable energy industries. FET provides value added solutions that increase the safety and efficiency of energy exploration and production. We are an environmentally and socially responsible company headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing, distribution and service facilities strategically located throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 700 M - -
Net income 2022 3,71 M - -
Net Debt 2022 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 244 M 244 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Neal Lux President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
D. Lyle Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher C. Gaut Executive Chairman
John C. Ivascu Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Michael M. McShane Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.53%244
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-7.18%70 838
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-16.87%29 574
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-3.45%28 830
NOV INC.-13.79%7 091
TECHNIPFMC PLC10.17%5 927
