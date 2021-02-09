Log in
FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FET)
Forum Energy Technologies : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/09/2021 | 05:41pm EST
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call at 10:00 AM CST on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Forum will issue a press release regarding its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings prior to the conference call.

To participate in the earnings conference call, please call 855-757-8876 within North America, or 631-485-4851 outside of North America. The access code is 1286195. The call will also be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on Forum’s website at www.f-e-t.com. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks after the call and may be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 within North America, or 404-537-3406 outside of North America. The access code is 1286195.

Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions and production sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company’s products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products that are consumed in the drilling, well construction, production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Forum is headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing and distribution facilities strategically located around the globe. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.


© Business Wire 2021
