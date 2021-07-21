Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FET   US34984V2097

FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forum Energy Technologies : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/21/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) announced today that it will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call at 10:00 AM CDT on Friday, August 6, 2021. Forum will issue a press release regarding its second quarter 2021 earnings prior to the conference call.

To participate in the earnings conference call, please call 855-757-8876 within North America, or 631-485-4851 outside of North America. The access code is 8579755. The call will also be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on Forum’s website at www.f-e-t.com. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks after the call and may be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 within North America, or 404-537-3406 outside of North America. The access code is 8579755.

FET (Forum Energy Technologies) is a global company, serving the oil, natural gas, industrial and renewable energy industries. FET provides value added solutions that increase the safety and efficiency of energy exploration and production. We are an environmentally and socially responsible company headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing, distribution and service facilities strategically located throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 525 M - -
Net income 2021 -52,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 116 M 116 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,73 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher C. Gaut Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
D. Lyle Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neal Lux Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John C. Ivascu Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Michael M. McShane Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.74.20%140
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED22.08%46 634
HALLIBURTON COMPANY6.19%21 300
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-3.88%18 224
NOV INC.-3.57%6 117
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED6.28%4 299