Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) announced today that it will host its second quarter 2024 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, August 2, 2024. FET will issue a press release reporting its second quarter 2024 earnings prior to the conference call.

The call will be webcast through the Investor Relations link on FET’s website at ir.f-e-t.com.

Participants who want to ask a question during the call should register on FET’s Investor Relations website page or click here to receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. Participants are encouraged to join the call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on August 2, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m. Central Time.

FET is a global company, serving the oil, natural gas, industrial and renewable energy industries. FET provides value added solutions that increase the safety and efficiency of energy exploration and production. We are an environmentally and socially responsible company headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing, distribution and service facilities strategically located throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240719260780/en/