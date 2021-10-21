Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FET   US34984V2097

FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forum Energy Technologies : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/21/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) announced today that it will host its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call at 10:00 AM CDT on Friday, November 5, 2021. Forum will issue a press release regarding its third quarter 2021 earnings prior to the conference call.

To participate in the earnings conference call, please call 855-757-8876 within North America, or 631-485-4851 outside of North America. The access code is 4292575. The call will also be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on Forum’s website at www.f-e-t.com. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks after the call and may be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 within North America, or 404-537-3406 outside of North America. The access code is 4292575.

FET (Forum Energy Technologies) is a global company, serving the oil, natural gas, industrial and renewable energy industries. FET provides value added solutions that increase the safety and efficiency of energy exploration and production. We are an environmentally and socially responsible company headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing, distribution and service facilities strategically located throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
09/09FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES : Downsizes Revolving Credit Facility to $179 Million, Extends M..
MT
09/08FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES : FET Extends $179 Million Bank Credit Facility to September 202..
BU
09/08Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Enters into an Amendment to its Asset-Based Revolving C..
CI
08/23FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES : S&P Revises Forum Energy Technologies Outlook To Stable From N..
MT
08/06Tranche Update on Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Oc..
CI
08/06NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
08/06Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2021
CI
08/06Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended J..
CI
08/06FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 559 M - -
Net income 2021 -63,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 138 M 138 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,60 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher C. Gaut Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
D. Lyle Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neal Lux Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John C. Ivascu Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Michael M. McShane Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.106.72%138
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED58.22%48 582
HALLIBURTON COMPANY40.00%23 563
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY21.58%21 002
NOV INC.12.89%6 056
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED31.80%5 072