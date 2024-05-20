Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) announced today that Neal Lux, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lyle Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

The event is open access and interested parties can register through the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dT5EREWITOay9Haf78xqTg

A link to the live webcast will also be available on FET’s Investor Relations web page at ir.f-e-t.com the morning of the event.

FET is a global company, serving the oil, natural gas, industrial and renewable energy industries. FET provides value added solutions that increase the safety and efficiency of energy exploration and production. We are an environmentally and socially responsible company headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing, distribution and service facilities strategically located throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.

