Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) announced today that Neal Lux, President and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan 2024 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast can be accessed live at the following link:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/epr24/sessions/52792-forum-energy-technologies/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

A link to the live webcast and the presentation slides will be available on FET’s website at ir.f-e-t.com the morning of the presentation.

FET is a global company, serving the oil, natural gas, industrial and renewable energy industries. FET provides value added solutions that increase the safety and efficiency of energy exploration and production. We are an environmentally and socially responsible company headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing, distribution and service facilities strategically located throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.

