Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET).

Key Takeaways:

Variperm acquisition expected to grow revenues and expand margins

Strength seen in the subsea product line and international markets

Guidance announced for FY24, implied y/y EBITDA growth of 64% at midpoint

