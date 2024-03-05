Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2024) - Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET).

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Variperm acquisition expected to grow revenues and expand margins
  • Strength seen in the subsea product line and international markets
  • Guidance announced for FY24, implied y/y EBITDA growth of 64% at midpoint

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/200590_figure1.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About StonegateStonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Contacts:
Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com
Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200590