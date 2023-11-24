Third Quarter 2023

I. Executive Summary

As part of our goal of long-term profitable and sustainable growth, this quarter at Forus we continued to work towards strengthening our relationship with our customers, to provide them with the best brands, products and experiences through our phygital ecosystem. Driven by this commitment, our direct-to-consumer (DTC) segment (75% of consolidated revenues) posted revenue growth of 13.6% YoY this quarter (+9.4% YoY in 9M23), with digital sales increasing 21.6% YoY (+9.9% YoY in 9M23) and in- store sales growing 11.5% YoY (9.3% YoY in 9M23). The solid performance of our DTC segment offset the 12.7% YoY decline (-9.2% YoY in 9M23) recorded by our wholesale segment (25% of consolidated revenues), which once again faced pressured this quarter due to the slowdown in consumer demand and the retail industry's high inventory levels, particularly in Chile and Colombia.

Forus' consolidated revenues grew 5.7% YoY to Ch$ 72,808 million, while Net Income increased 7.8% YoY to Ch$ 4,824 million in 3Q23. Our consolidated EBITDA posted Ch$ 10,730 million, a decrease of 3.6% YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 14.7%. Despite the retail industry's continued markdowns this quarter in Chile, our consolidated gross margin of 55.2% expanded 205 basis points, explained by a favorable sales mix (DTC has a better gross margin than wholesale), but also by our disciplined price management, lower freight costs and a fall/winter collection that benefited from a more stable dollar. Consolidated SG&A increased 12.5% YoY this quarter, pressured by the impact of inflation on wages and leases, higher advertising expenses, and higher IT expenses aimed at improving the customer experience and increasing the productivity of our business, both in Chile and in our subsidiaries.

Our operations in Chile (71.3% of consolidated revenues) generated Ch$ 51,897 million in sales in 3Q23, representing an increase of 7.6% YoY, driven by our DTC segment, which grew 16.4% YoY, offsetting the 12.0% YoY decline in our wholesale segment. Within our DTC segment, both our stores and our digital channels delivered strong growth: store revenues increased 15.8% YoY (SSS of 14.7%), with sales per m2 growing 25% YoY, while selling area decreased -3.2% YoY in m2. Chile's digital revenues grew 18.6% YoY and represented 22% of DTC sales. In 3Q23, our EBITDA in Chile recorded Ch$ 7,007 million, a decrease of 7.5% YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 13.5%.

Our subsidiaries (28.7% of sales) recorded revenues of Ch$ 20,911 million in 3Q23, up 1.2% YoY, with Uruguay and Peru contributing to the increase, while Colombia recorded a slight decline. Our subsidiaries' EBITDA increased 4.9% YoY with an EBITDA margin of 17.8%, an expansion of 63 basis points, driven by Peru and Uruguay, which posted EBITDA growth of 14.9% YoY and 12.4% YoY, respectively. Our subsidiaries' digital sales grew 29.2% YoY and represented 23% of DTC in 3Q23.

Once again, we ended the quarter with a solid financial position (-0.1x Net Debt/LTM EBITDA), and in November, after the close of the quarter, we paid an interim dividend against 2023 earnings of $15.50 per share.