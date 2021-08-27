Forus S A : (English) Quarterly Report 2Q 2021

All figures in dollars are calculated using the observed dollar exchange rate for July 1st, 2021: $727.76/US$.
Quarters: 1Q, 2Q, 3Q y 4Q.
Periods ending March 31st, June 30th, September 30th and December 31st: 3M, 6M, 9M, 12M.
Currency symbols: Ch$, CLP or $: Chilean pesos. US$: U.S. dollars. COP: Colombian pesos. UYU: Uruguayan
pesos. PEN: Peruvian sol.
Units: M: millions, TH: thousands.
DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) sales: revenue from Forus' brick & mortar stores and Forus' e-commerce websites, as well as Forus' sales on third-party marketplaces.
Digital sales: revenue from Forus' e-commerce websites + Forus' sales on third-party marketplaces.
Wholesale: traditional wholesale channel.
Sqm: square meters.
Other symbols: SSS: Same store sales. SG&A: Selling, General & Administration. YoY: Year over Year.
1
Second Quarter 2021
I. Executive Summary
This quarter Forus reported historic earnings results, with our highest quarterly revenue and EBITDA since the Company was launched 41 years ago. Consolidated Revenue reached Ch$ 70,646 million, up 210.3% YoY; if we compare this quarter to 2Q19, which was before the pandemic and before the social uprising in Chile, we still achieved a solid 6.8% increase in sales. In 2Q21, EBITDA came in at Ch$ 18,667 million, up 4,060,7% YoY, with a margin of 26.4%, our highest quarterly EBITDA margin since 2015. Again, when compared to 2Q19, EBITDA this quarter was 23.4% higher. We recorded a Net Income of Ch$ 10,068 million this quarter, with a profit margin of 14.3%, a clear recovery from the loss that we registered in 2Q20, and up 12.1% compared to 2Q19. This topline growth and increased profitability, even when compared to 2Q19, is still more noteworthy if you consider that a large number of our stores continued to be negatively affected by temporary closures and other restrictions. In fact, we had a consolidated 2Q21 "open rate" (total open store days divided by total potential store days for the period) of only 47%. Faced with these challenges, we have been able to sustain a path of profitable growth thanks to our team's capacity for constant innovation and the ongoing digital transformation of our Company, which is essential, for Forus to be a retail leader today and in the future. An example of this transformation is our Forus Bee project, which is the automation of our distribution center in Chile. The Forus Bee increases our productivity by six times, when measured by units dispatched per hour per worker. In May of this year, we completed Phase 2 of the project, doubling the storage and output capacity that was already operational with Phase 1 (and we have already begun work on Phase 3). Another example of innovation is the incorporation of LIVE Commerce events, such as the CAT brand events held during the quarter, hosted by local influencers, with live content, chats and shopping (the cover of this report shows an invitation to a LIVE CAT event). Our consolidated digital sales, therefore, have been able to sustain their strong growth rate, registering an increase of 108.5% YoY and
representing 46% of our consolidated sales in 2Q21.
In Chile, our revenues increased 232.7% YoY (and 12.2% compared to 2Q19), gross margin expanded by 874 basis points and GAV/revenue improved by 3,307 basis points, resulting in EBITDA of Ch$ 17,069 million, with a margin of 27.9%. Revenue growth was driven by all sales channels: stores (+1,195% YoY), e-commerce (+171% YoY), marketplace (+42% YoY) and wholesale (+200% YoY). Chile's digital revenues(e-commerce+ marketplace) continued their strong growth rate, up 121% YoY, and represented 48% of Chile's total revenues in 2Q21.
The subsidiaries, taken together, also recorded revenue and EBITDA growth this quarter. Sales reached Ch$ 9,491 million, up 116.3% YoY, driven mainly by the strong recovery in Peru and Colombia. EBITDA registered Ch$ 1,597 million with a margin of 16.8%, up 247.4% YoY. As of 2Q21, each subsidiary's digital sales represented the following percentage of its total sales: Peru 29%; Uruguay 34%; and Colombia 27% (Forus Colombia + LBC).
This quarter, we continued to focus on revenue management and maximizing efficiency. Thanks to the strong demand for our brands and tighter inventory levels, we were able to improve our consolidated gross margin by 722 basis points, driven mainly by Chile. We also controlled and variabilized SG&A expenses, which allowed us to reduce SG&A/revenue to 35.3%, a YoY decrease of 3,273 basis points, the lowest quarterly figure since 2015. Finally, it is important to highlight that our cash and equivalents at the end of June 2021 reached Ch$ 107,865
million, 37.5% higher than the same date last year.
2
Second Quarter 2021
II. Summary of Consolidated Results
Second Quarter 2021
Consolidated Digital Revenue grew 108,5% YoY and represented 54% of total DTC sales and 46% of Forus' Consolidated Revenue.
Consolidated Revenue increased 210.3% YoY to Ch$ 70,646 million in 2Q21.
Gross profit increased 256.4% YoY to Ch$ 39,422 million. Gross margin increased 722 basis points, to 55.8% in 2Q21.
Operating income registered a gain of Ch$ 14,477 million in 2Q21, compared to a loss of Ch$ 4,430 million in 2Q20, and the operating margin this quarter was 20.5%, a margin expansion of 3,995 basis points.
Ebitda grew 4,060.7% to Ch$ 18,667 million, with an Ebitda margin of 26.4%, a margin expansion of 2,445 basis points YoY.
Non-operatingincome registered a loss of Ch$ 868 million in 2Q21, compared to a gain of Ch$ 769 million in 2Q20.
Net income reached Ch$ 10,068 million in 2Q21, an increase of 495.8% YoY, compared to a net loss of Ch$ 2,544 in 2Q20. The net margin of 14.3% improved by 2,542 basis points in 2Q21.
First half of 2021
Consolidated Digital Revenue grew 151,5% YoY and represented 48% of total DTC sales and 38% of Forus'
Consolidated Revenue in the period 6M21.
Consolidated Revenue increased 68.4% YoY to Ch$ 120,039 million in 6M21.
Gross profit increased 84.6% YoY to Ch$ 65,705 million in 6M21. Gross margin increased 481 basis points, to 54.7% in 6M21.
Operating income registered a gain of Ch$ 17,989 million in 6M21, compared to a loss of Ch$ 5,122 million in 6M20, and the operating margin this period was 15.0%, a margin expansion of 2,217 basis points.
Ebitda grew 412.9% to Ch$ 26,302 million, with an Ebitda margin of 21.9%, a margin expansion of 1,472 basis points YoY.
Non-operatingincome reached Ch$ 194 million in 6M21, a decline of 91,5% compared to the same period last year.
Net income reached Ch$ 13,395 million in 6M21, compared to a net loss of Ch$ 1,987 in 6M20. The net margin of 11.2% improved by 1,395 basis points in the period.
3
Second Quarter 2021
III. Highlights of the Period
Annual Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
On April 21, 2021, Forus held its Thirtieth Annual Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, where the following issues were approved:
The Company's Annual Report, Balance Sheet and Financial Statements, corresponding to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020;
Payment of a final dividend in the total amount of $ 1,361,488,042, charged against the net profits of the year 2020, equivalent to a dividend of $ 5.26751 per share, to be paid in cash, as of May 14, 2021, to those shareholders who appear registered in the Company's records at midnight of the fifth business day prior to that set for payment.
The dividend policy for the year 2021. It was agreed that 40% of the net profits would be distributed as dividends, as provisional or definitive dividends charged to reserve funds, up to 50% of said funds;
The remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Directors' Committee for the year 2021;
The appoint of Ernst & Young Servicios Profesionales de Auditoría y Asesoría SpA as external auditors for the 2021 fiscal year;
The designation of International Credit Rating (ICR) Compañía Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda. as the Company's risk classifier for the 2021 fiscal year; and
To publish the notices of the Company's Shareholders' Meetings during the year 2021 in the newspaper Diario Financiero, and if this is not possible due to unforeseen circumstances or force majeure, in the newspaper El Mercurio.
Dividend of $5.26751 per share charged against 2020 earnings
Effective May 14, 2021, Forus paid a final dividend against 2020 earnings in the total amount of $ 1,361,488,042, equivalent to $ 5.26751 per share, in cash, as agreed to in the Annual Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.
Dividend of $156 per share charged against retained earnings
On May 20, 2021, Forus published a Material Fact in which the Company announced the distribution of a dividend of $40,321,164,000, equivalent to a dividend of $156 per share. This dividend was paid out of retained earnings as of June 11, 2021, in cash.
ICR ratifies Forus' A+/Stable credit rating
On May 19, 2021, ICR Chile ratified Forus S.A.'s solvency in category A+/Stable and Forus S.A.'s shares (mnemonic Forus) in First Class Level 2. According to ICR Chile's report, "The solvency rating is based mainly on the company's ability during 2020 to face the inevitable operating contraction environment
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.