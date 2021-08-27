Forus S A : (English) Quarterly Report 2Q 2021

Second Quarter 2021

I. Executive Summary

This quarter Forus reported historic earnings results, with our highest quarterly revenue and EBITDA since the Company was launched 41 years ago. Consolidated Revenue reached Ch$ 70,646 million, up 210.3% YoY; if we compare this quarter to 2Q19, which was before the pandemic and before the social uprising in Chile, we still achieved a solid 6.8% increase in sales. In 2Q21, EBITDA came in at Ch$ 18,667 million, up 4,060,7% YoY, with a margin of 26.4%, our highest quarterly EBITDA margin since 2015. Again, when compared to 2Q19, EBITDA this quarter was 23.4% higher. We recorded a Net Income of Ch$ 10,068 million this quarter, with a profit margin of 14.3%, a clear recovery from the loss that we registered in 2Q20, and up 12.1% compared to 2Q19. This topline growth and increased profitability, even when compared to 2Q19, is still more noteworthy if you consider that a large number of our stores continued to be negatively affected by temporary closures and other restrictions. In fact, we had a consolidated 2Q21 "open rate" (total open store days divided by total potential store days for the period) of only 47%. Faced with these challenges, we have been able to sustain a path of profitable growth thanks to our team's capacity for constant innovation and the ongoing digital transformation of our Company, which is essential, for Forus to be a retail leader today and in the future. An example of this transformation is our Forus Bee project, which is the automation of our distribution center in Chile. The Forus Bee increases our productivity by six times, when measured by units dispatched per hour per worker. In May of this year, we completed Phase 2 of the project, doubling the storage and output capacity that was already operational with Phase 1 (and we have already begun work on Phase 3). Another example of innovation is the incorporation of LIVE Commerce events, such as the CAT brand events held during the quarter, hosted by local influencers, with live content, chats and shopping (the cover of this report shows an invitation to a LIVE CAT event). Our consolidated digital sales, therefore, have been able to sustain their strong growth rate, registering an increase of 108.5% YoY and

representing 46% of our consolidated sales in 2Q21.

In Chile, our revenues increased 232.7% YoY (and 12.2% compared to 2Q19), gross margin expanded by 874 basis points and GAV/revenue improved by 3,307 basis points, resulting in EBITDA of Ch$ 17,069 million, with a margin of 27.9%. Revenue growth was driven by all sales channels: stores (+1,195% YoY), e-commerce (+171% YoY), marketplace (+42% YoY) and wholesale (+200% YoY). Chile's digital revenues (e-commerce+ marketplace) continued their strong growth rate, up 121% YoY, and represented 48% of Chile's total revenues in 2Q21.

The subsidiaries, taken together, also recorded revenue and EBITDA growth this quarter. Sales reached Ch$ 9,491 million, up 116.3% YoY, driven mainly by the strong recovery in Peru and Colombia. EBITDA registered Ch$ 1,597 million with a margin of 16.8%, up 247.4% YoY. As of 2Q21, each subsidiary's digital sales represented the following percentage of its total sales: Peru 29%; Uruguay 34%; and Colombia 27% (Forus Colombia + LBC).

This quarter, we continued to focus on revenue management and maximizing efficiency. Thanks to the strong demand for our brands and tighter inventory levels, we were able to improve our consolidated gross margin by 722 basis points, driven mainly by Chile. We also controlled and variabilized SG&A expenses, which allowed us to reduce SG&A/revenue to 35.3%, a YoY decrease of 3,273 basis points, the lowest quarterly figure since 2015. Finally, it is important to highlight that our cash and equivalents at the end of June 2021 reached Ch$ 107,865

million, 37.5% higher than the same date last year.