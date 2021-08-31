Log in
    FORUS   CL0000002023

FORUS S.A.

(FORUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 08/30
1398.6 CLP   +0.98%
Forus S A : Presentación 2T 2021

08/31/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Results

2Q 2021

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information". Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and may include, but is not limited to, the projected financial performance and financial position of the Company; the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; the execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy; the renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; the completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; and the Company's future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  1. 2Q21 Financial Results
  2. Omnichannel Transformation
  3. The Power of our Brands
  4. Dividends
  5. Q&A

2Q21: Historic Quarterly Revenue & EBITDA

2Q21 compared to pre-pandemic 2Q19:

2T21

2T19

M$

% Ing.

M$

% Ing.

Var %

Ingresos

70,646,127

66,169,112

6.8%

Costos de ventas

(31,224,590)

-44.2%

(28,935,259)

-43.7%

7.9%

Ganancia Bruta

39,421,537

55.8%

37,233,853

56.3%

5.9%

Costos de distribución

(538,631)

-0.8%

(632,613)

-1.0%

-14.9%

Gastos de administración

(24,405,898)

-34.5%

(26,208,194)

-39.6%

-6.9%

Gastos de administración y ventas

(24,944,529)

-35.3%

(26,840,807)

-40.6%

-7.1%

Resultado Operacional

14,477,008

20.5%

10,393,046

15.7%

39.3%

Otros Ingresos, por función

136,367

109,951

24.0%

Otros Gastos, por función

(89,469)

(84,260)

6.2%

Ingresos financieros

(622,898)

2,429,670

-125.6%

Costos financieros

(345,601)

(781,978)

-55.8%

Participación en Ganancia (Pérdida) de negocios conjuntos

7,339

(38,201)

-119.2%

contabilizados por el método de la participación

Diferencias de cambio

206,402

84,695

143.7%

Resultados por unidades de reajuste

178,612

7,484

2286.6%

Otras ganancias y pérdidas

(338,547)

203,867

-266.1%

Resultado No Operacional

(867,795)

-1.2%

1,931,228

2.9%

-144.9%

Ganancia (Pérdida) antes de Impuesto

13,609,213

19.3%

12,324,274

18.6%

10.4%

(Gastos) ingresos por impuesto a las ganancias

(3,541,332)

(3,339,262)

6.1%

Ganancia (pérdida)

10,067,881

14.3%

8,985,012

13.6%

12.1%

Ganancia (pérdida) atribuible a los tenedores de instrumentos

10,103,314

9,033,965

11.8%

de participación en el patrimonio neto de la controladora

Ganancia (Pérdida) Atribuible a Participación Minoritaria

(35,433)

(48,953)

-27.6%

Ganancia (pérdida)

10,067,881

14.3%

8,985,012

13.6%

12.1%

EBITDA

18,666,554

26.4%

15,128,595

22.9%

23.4%

Note: IFRS 16 is applied as of 2019

Forus Revenue & EBITDA

80.0

70.0

60.0

50.0

40.0

30.0

20.0

10.0

0.0

1Q10

3Q10

1Q11

3Q11

1Q12

3Q12

1Q13

3Q13

1Q14

3Q14

1Q15

3Q15

1Q16

3Q16

1Q17

3Q17

1Q18

3Q18

1Q19

3Q19

1Q20

3Q20

1Q21

Revenues

EBITDA

Forus 2Q

80.0

70.6

35.0%

70.0

30.0%

60.0

26.4%

25.0%

50.0

20.0%

40.0

30.0

15.0%

18.7 10.0%

20.0

10.0

5.0%

0.0

0.0%

2Q10 2Q11 2Q12 2Q13 2Q14 2Q15 2Q16 2Q17 2Q18 2Q19 2Q20 2Q21

Revenues (left)

EBITDA (left)

EBITDA Margin (right)

Omnichannel Transformation

Disclaimer

Forus SA published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
