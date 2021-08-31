Forus S A : Presentación 2T 2021

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information". Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and may include, but is not limited to, the projected financial performance and financial position of the Company; the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; the execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy; the renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; the completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; and the Company's future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
2Q21 Financial Results
Omnichannel Transformation
The Power of our Brands
Dividends
Q&A
2Q21: Historic Quarterly Revenue & EBITDA
2Q21 compared to pre-pandemic 2Q19:
2T21
2T19
M$
% Ing.
M$
% Ing.
Var %
Ingresos
70,646,127
66,169,112
6.8%
Costos de ventas
(31,224,590)
-44.2%
(28,935,259)
-43.7%
7.9%
Ganancia Bruta
39,421,537
55.8%
37,233,853
56.3%
5.9%
Costos de distribución
(538,631)
-0.8%
(632,613)
-1.0%
-14.9%
Gastos de administración
(24,405,898)
-34.5%
(26,208,194)
-39.6%
-6.9%
Gastos de administración y ventas
(24,944,529)
-35.3%
(26,840,807)
-40.6%
-7.1%
Resultado Operacional
14,477,008
20.5%
10,393,046
15.7%
39.3%
Otros Ingresos, por función
136,367
109,951
24.0%
Otros Gastos, por función
(89,469)
(84,260)
6.2%
Ingresos financieros
(622,898)
2,429,670
-125.6%
Costos financieros
(345,601)
(781,978)
-55.8%
Participación en Ganancia (Pérdida) de negocios conjuntos
7,339
(38,201)
-119.2%
contabilizados por el método de la participación
Diferencias de cambio
206,402
84,695
143.7%
Resultados por unidades de reajuste
178,612
7,484
2286.6%
Otras ganancias y pérdidas
(338,547)
203,867
-266.1%
Resultado No Operacional
(867,795)
-1.2%
1,931,228
2.9%
-144.9%
Ganancia (Pérdida) antes de Impuesto
13,609,213
19.3%
12,324,274
18.6%
10.4%
(Gastos) ingresos por impuesto a las ganancias
(3,541,332)
(3,339,262)
6.1%
Ganancia (pérdida)
10,067,881
14.3%
8,985,012
13.6%
12.1%
Ganancia (pérdida) atribuible a los tenedores de instrumentos
10,103,314
9,033,965
11.8%
de participación en el patrimonio neto de la controladora
Ganancia (Pérdida) Atribuible a Participación Minoritaria