    FORUS   CL0000002023

FORUS S.A.

(FORUS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 11/30
1031 CLP   -8.95%
FORUS S A : Presentación 3T 2021
PU
FORUS S A : (English) Quarterly Report 3Q 2021
PU
Forus S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
Forus S A : Presentación 3T 2021

12/01/2021 | 09:11am EST
Resultados Trimestrales

3T 2021

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information". Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and may include, but is not limited to, the projected financial performance and financial position of the Company; the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; the execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy; the renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; the completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; and the Company's future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER

Índice

  1. Resultados Financieros 3T21
  2. Modelo Omnicanal: Flexible y Rentable
  3. El Poder de Nuestras Marcas
  4. Dividendos
  5. Q&A

3T21: Ingresos e EBITDA nuevamente rompen récords

Forus Consolidado:

3T21

3T20

M$

% Ing.

M$

% Ing.

Var %

Ingresos

77.988.943

45.830.312

70,2%

Costos de ventas

(33.916.245)

-43,5% (23.851.047) -52,0%

42,2%

Ganancia Bruta

44.072.698

56,5%

21.979.265

48,0%

100,5%

Costos de distribución

(815.096)

-1,0%

(561.708)

-1,2%

45,1%

Gastos de administración

(27.888.528)

-35,8%

(18.086.190)

-39,5%

54,2%

Gastos de administración y ventas

(28.703.624)

-36,8% (18.647.898) -40,7%

53,9%

Resultado Operacional

15.369.074

19,7%

3.331.367

7,3%

361,3%

Otros Ingresos, por función

281.948

31.874

784,6%

Otros Gastos, por función

(35.468)

(161.941)

-78,1%

Ingresos financieros

694.657

529.375

31,2%

Costos financieros

(369.111)

(484.780)

-23,9%

Participación en Ganancia (Pérdida) de negocios conjuntos

(746)

8.511

-108,8%

contabilizados por el método de la participación

Diferencias de cambio

1.446.113

(1.736.930)

-183,3%

Resultados por unidades de reajuste

226.119

(100.807)

-324,3%

Otras ganancias y pérdidas

(1.029.485)

(177.000)

481,6%

Resultado No Operacional

1.214.027

1,6%

(2.091.698)

-4,6%

-158,0%

Ganancia (Pérdida) antes de Impuesto

16.583.101

21,3%

1.239.669

2,7%

1237,7%

(Gastos) ingresos por impuesto a las ganancias

(4.479.704)

(121.472)

3587,8%

Ganancia (pérdida)

12.103.397

15,5%

1.118.197

2,4%

982,4%

Ganancia (pérdida) atribuible a los tenedores de instrumentos

12.108.647

1.177.871

928,0%

de participación en el patrimonio neto de la controladora

Ganancia (Pérdida) Atribuible a Participación Minoritaria

(5.250)

(59.674)

-91,2%

Ganancia (pérdida)

12.103.397

15,5%

1.118.197

2,4%

982,4%

EBITDA

19.734.607

25,3%

7.315.063

16,0%

169,8%

Forus Revenue & EBITDA

90,00

80,00

70,00

60,00

50,00

40,00

30,00

20,00

10,00

,00

3Q21

1Q10

3Q10

1Q11

3Q11

1Q12

3Q12

1Q13

3Q13

1Q14

3Q14

1Q15

3Q15

1Q16

3Q16

1Q17

3Q17

1Q18

3Q18

1Q19

3Q19

1Q20

3Q20

1Q21

Revenues

EBITDA

Forus 3Q

(CLP billions)

$90,0

$78,0

30,0%

$80,0

25,3%

25,0%

$70,0

$60,0

20,0%

$50,0

15,0%

$40,0

$30,0

$19,7

10,0%

$20,0

5,0%

$10,0

$0,0

0,0%

3Q10 3Q11 3Q12 3Q13 3Q14 3Q15 3Q16 3Q17 3Q18 3Q19 3Q20 3Q21

Revenues (left)

EBITDA (left)

EBITDA Margin (right)

Transformación Omnicanal

CANALES DE VENTA Y MARKETING DIGITALES

  • 42 sitios web propios de e-commerce
  • Integrados a 16 marketplaces
  • +5.6 millones de likes/seguidores en redes sociales
  • Eventos de Live Shopping

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Forus SA published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 14:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 219 B 266 M 266 M
Net income 2021 12 197 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net Debt 2021 32 551 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 266 B 321 M 324 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 013
Free-Float 31,4%
Managers and Directors
Sebastián Swett Opazo General Manager
Hugo Ovando Zalazar Chief Executive Officer
Francisco R. del Escoval Finance Manager
Alfonso Swett Saavedra Chairman
Catalina Cabello Rodriguez Independent Director
