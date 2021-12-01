Forus S A : Presentación 3T 2021

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information". Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and may include, but is not limited to, the projected financial performance and financial position of the Company; the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; the execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy; the renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; the completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; and the Company's future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Índice
Resultados Financieros 3T21
Modelo Omnicanal: Flexible y Rentable
El Poder de Nuestras Marcas
Dividendos
Q&A
3T21: Ingresos e EBITDA nuevamente rompen récords
Forus Consolidado:
3T21
3T20
M$
% Ing.
M$
% Ing.
Var %
Ingresos
77.988.943
45.830.312
70,2%
Costos de ventas
(33.916.245)
-43,5% (23.851.047) -52,0%
42,2%
Ganancia Bruta
44.072.698
56,5%
21.979.265
48,0%
100,5%
Costos de distribución
(815.096)
-1,0%
(561.708)
-1,2%
45,1%
Gastos de administración
(27.888.528)
-35,8%
(18.086.190)
-39,5%
54,2%
Gastos de administración y ventas
(28.703.624)
-36,8% (18.647.898) -40,7%
53,9%
Resultado Operacional
15.369.074
19,7%
3.331.367
7,3%
361,3%
Otros Ingresos, por función
281.948
31.874
784,6%
Otros Gastos, por función
(35.468)
(161.941)
-78,1%
Ingresos financieros
694.657
529.375
31,2%
Costos financieros
(369.111)
(484.780)
-23,9%
Participación en Ganancia (Pérdida) de negocios conjuntos
(746)
8.511
-108,8%
contabilizados por el método de la participación
Diferencias de cambio
1.446.113
(1.736.930)
-183,3%
Resultados por unidades de reajuste
226.119
(100.807)
-324,3%
Otras ganancias y pérdidas
(1.029.485)
(177.000)
481,6%
Resultado No Operacional
1.214.027
1,6%
(2.091.698)
-4,6%
-158,0%
Ganancia (Pérdida) antes de Impuesto
16.583.101
21,3%
1.239.669
2,7%
1237,7%
(Gastos) ingresos por impuesto a las ganancias
(4.479.704)
(121.472)
3587,8%
Ganancia (pérdida)
12.103.397
15,5%
1.118.197
2,4%
982,4%
Ganancia (pérdida) atribuible a los tenedores de instrumentos
12.108.647
1.177.871
928,0%
de participación en el patrimonio neto de la controladora
Ganancia (Pérdida) Atribuible a Participación Minoritaria