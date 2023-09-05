Segundo Trimestre 2023

30 de junio 2023

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information". Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and may include, but is not limited to, the projected financial performance and financial position of the Company; the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; the execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy; the renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; the completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; and the Company's future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER

Chile: consumo en 2Q23 estuvo afectado por desempleo, inflación y menor liquidez

Tasa de Desempleo % al Alza

8,8 8,8

8,7

Masa Monetaria (M1) -30% desde Dic 2021

(-16% A/A a Junio 2023)

79.859

71.393

8,4

8,0

8,0

8,0

7,9

7,9

7,9

7,8

7,8

7,8

7,9

7,7

65.950

60.415

57.839 55.658 55.363

7,5

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

dic-21

mar-22

jun-22

sept-22

dic-22

mar-23

jun-23

Dic -

Ene - Feb - Mar - Abr -

May -

Jun -

Jul -

Ago -

Sep -

Oct -

Nov -

Dic - Ene - Feb -

May -

Feb

Mar

Abr

May

Jun

Jul

Ago

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dic

Ene

Feb

Mar

Abr

Jul

Fuente: INE

Fuente: BBCH, Miles de MM$

Chile: las ventas del comercio (sin supermercados) cayeron nuevamente en 2T23

Ventas Minoristas (sin supermercados) %

4,8

-9,6%

vs AA

jun-22ago-22oct-22

dic-22feb-23abr-23jun-23

CONTEXTO

-11,8

-15,5

-21,2-22,8 -25,0

-9,8-9,1

-4,4

-13,2

-12,8

-12,3

-9,6

12

meses

consecutivos de

caída

Fuente: CNC, Ventas Minoristas sin Supermercados, Variación nominal anual promedio.

Chile: los retailers ajustaron inventarios con fuertes descuentos y reducción de compras e importaciones en 1Q23 y 2Q23

Importaciones 2Q23(1)

General Vestuario Calzado

CONTEXTO

Volumen -27%-37%-40%

Fuente: (1) Índice Importaciones Retail, CNC, 2Q'23.

