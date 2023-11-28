Tercer Trimestre 2023
30 de september 2023
Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information". Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and may include, but is not limited to, the projected financial performance and financial position of the Company; the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; the execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy; the renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; the completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; and the Company's future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER
3Q 2023 Update
CHILE: CONSUMO SIGUE AFECTADO POR DESEMPLEO Y MENOR LIQUIDEZ
Tasa de Desempleo % al Alza
9,2
9,0
Masa Monetaria (M1) -31% desde Dic
2021
79.859
(-9% A/A a Septiembre 2023)
8,8
8,9
71.393
8,7
8,5
8,4
7,9
7,9
8,0
8,0
7,9
8,0
7,8
7,7
7,8
7,8
7,9
65.950
60.415 57.839 55.658 55.363 55.038
7,5
7,6
2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023
Dic - Ene - Feb - Mar - Abr - May - Jun - Jul - Ago - Sep - Oct - Nov - Dic - Ene - Feb - Mar - Abr - May - Jun - Jul -dic-21 mar-22 jun-22 sept-22 dic-22 mar-23 jun-23 sept-23 Feb Mar Abr May Jun Jul Ago Sep Oct Nov Dic Ene Feb Mar Abr May Jun Jul Ago Sep
Fuente: INE
Fuente: BBCH, Miles de MM$
CHILE: VENTAS DEL COMERCIO (SIN SUPERMERCADOS)
CAYERON NUEVAMENTE EN 3T23
Ventas Minoristas (sin supermercados)
%
sept-22nov-22ene-23mar-23may-23jul-23sept-23
-11,1%
vs AA
CONTEXTO
-9,8-9,1
-11,8
-15,5
-4,4
-9,6
-13,2-12,8-12,3
-9,3
-8,2
-11,1
17
meses
-21,2
consecutivos de
caída
Fuente: CNC, Ventas Minoristas sin Supermercados, Variación nominal anual promedio.
CHILE: RETAILERS AJUSTARON INVENTARIOS CON FUERTES
DESCUENTES Y REDUCCIÓN DE COMPRAS E IMPORTACIONES
EN 3T23
Importaciones 3T23 (1)
General Vestuario Calzado
CONTEXTO
Volumen -13%-31%-35%
Fuente: (1) Índice Importaciones Retail, CNC, 3T23.
VENTAS CONSOLIDADAS DE FORUS CRECIERON 5,7% EN 3T23, A PESAR DEL DESAFIANTE ENTORNO MACROECONÓMICO
FORUS CONSOLIDADO - VENTAS
(millones de CLP)
+5,7%
77.989
68.905
55.756 57.403 56.779 57.750
45.830
72.808
3Q16 3Q17 3Q18 3Q19 3Q20 3Q21 3Q22 3Q23
DTC NUEVAMENTE SOBRESALIÓ ESTE TRIMESTRE CON UN CRECIMIENTO DE 13,6%
FORUS CONSOLIDADO - VENTAS
(millones de CLP)
+13,6%
DTC
61.725
54.657
45.419
48.120
36.636
(75% de total
Forus en 3Q23)
3Q19 3Q20 3Q21 3Q22 3Q23
-12,7%
20.785
18.151
Wholesale
16.264
12.331
(25% de total
9.195
Forus 3Q23)
3Q19
3Q20
3Q21
3Q22
3Q23
DTC: TANTO DIGITAL COMO TIENDAS CRECIERON DOBLE DÍGITO EN 3T23
FORUS CONSOLIDADO - VENTAS
(millones de CLP)
Digital
+21,6%
12.325
(23% de DTC
en 3Q23)
3Q20
3Q21
3Q22
3Q23
11,5%
.331
Tiendas
(77% de DTC
en 3Q23)
3Q20 3Q21 3Q22 3Q23
LA OPTIMIZACIÓN DE TIENDAS IMPULSÓ LA VENTA POR METRO CUADRADO
Optimización de tiendas
Número de Tiendas
409
390
47
-0,5%
41
48
51
35
(-1,5% en m2)
38
266
264
3Q22
3Q23
Chile
Colombia
Peru
Uruguay
Venta consolidada por m2: +18%
Optimización de tiendas desde 2019
# Tiendas Forus
2019
2020
2021
2022
9M23
Var.
Inicio del periodo
517
529
507
440
389
Chile
341
345
336
300
263
Filiales
176
184
171
140
126
Aperturas
35
8
24
8
16
56
Chile
22
6
18
3
7
34
Filiales
13
2
6
5
9
22
Cierres
-23
-30
-91
-59
-11
-191
Como % del Total al Inicio periodo
-4%
-6%
-17%
-12%
-3%
-37%
Chile
-18
-15
-54
-40
-6
-115
Filiales
-5
-15
-37
-19
-5
-76
Aperturas/Cierres, Netos
12
-22
-67
-51
5
-135
Chile
4
-9
-36
-37
1
-81
Filiales
8
-13
-31
-14
4
-54
Fin del periodo
529
507
440
389
394
-26%
Chile
345
336
300
263
264
-23%
Filiales
184
171
140
126
130
-29%
Chile
Colombia
Perú
Uruguay
10
3T23 3T22
