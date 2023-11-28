Tercer Trimestre 2023

30 de september 2023

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information". Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and may include, but is not limited to, the projected financial performance and financial position of the Company; the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; the execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy; the renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; the completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; and the Company's future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER

3Q 2023 Update

CHILE: CONSUMO SIGUE AFECTADO POR DESEMPLEO Y MENOR LIQUIDEZ

Tasa de Desempleo % al Alza

9,2

9,0

Masa Monetaria (M1) -31% desde Dic

2021

79.859

(-9% A/A a Septiembre 2023)

8,8

8,9

71.393

8,7

8,5

8,4

7,9

7,9

8,0

8,0

7,9

8,0

7,8

7,7

7,8

7,8

7,9

65.950

60.415 57.839 55.658 55.363 55.038

7,5

7,6

2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023

Dic - Ene - Feb - Mar - Abr - May - Jun - Jul - Ago - Sep - Oct - Nov - Dic - Ene - Feb - Mar - Abr - May - Jun - Jul -dic-21 mar-22 jun-22 sept-22 dic-22 mar-23 jun-23 sept-23 Feb Mar Abr May Jun Jul Ago Sep Oct Nov Dic Ene Feb Mar Abr May Jun Jul Ago Sep

Fuente: INE

Fuente: BBCH, Miles de MM$

CHILE: VENTAS DEL COMERCIO (SIN SUPERMERCADOS)

CAYERON NUEVAMENTE EN 3T23

Ventas Minoristas (sin supermercados)

%

sept-22nov-22ene-23mar-23may-23jul-23sept-23

-11,1%

vs AA

CONTEXTO

-9,8-9,1

-11,8

-15,5

-4,4

-9,6

-13,2-12,8-12,3

-9,3

-8,2

-11,1

17

meses

-21,2

consecutivos de

caída

Fuente: CNC, Ventas Minoristas sin Supermercados, Variación nominal anual promedio.

CHILE: RETAILERS AJUSTARON INVENTARIOS CON FUERTES

DESCUENTES Y REDUCCIÓN DE COMPRAS E IMPORTACIONES

EN 3T23

Importaciones 3T23 (1)

General Vestuario Calzado

CONTEXTO

Volumen -13%-31%-35%

Fuente: (1) Índice Importaciones Retail, CNC, 3T23.

VENTAS CONSOLIDADAS DE FORUS CRECIERON 5,7% EN 3T23, A PESAR DEL DESAFIANTE ENTORNO MACROECONÓMICO

FORUS CONSOLIDADO - VENTAS

(millones de CLP)

+5,7%

77.989

68.905

55.756 57.403 56.779 57.750

45.830

72.808

3Q16 3Q17 3Q18 3Q19 3Q20 3Q21 3Q22 3Q23

DTC NUEVAMENTE SOBRESALIÓ ESTE TRIMESTRE CON UN CRECIMIENTO DE 13,6%

FORUS CONSOLIDADO - VENTAS

(millones de CLP)

+13,6%

DTC

61.725

54.657

45.419

48.120

36.636

(75% de total

Forus en 3Q23)

3Q19 3Q20 3Q21 3Q22 3Q23

-12,7%

20.785

18.151

Wholesale

16.264

12.331

(25% de total

9.195

Forus 3Q23)

3Q19

3Q20

3Q21

3Q22

3Q23

DTC: TANTO DIGITAL COMO TIENDAS CRECIERON DOBLE DÍGITO EN 3T23

FORUS CONSOLIDADO - VENTAS

(millones de CLP)

Digital

+21,6%

12.325

(23% de DTC

en 3Q23)

3Q20

3Q21

3Q22

3Q23

11,5%

.331

Tiendas

(77% de DTC

en 3Q23)

3Q20 3Q21 3Q22 3Q23

LA OPTIMIZACIÓN DE TIENDAS IMPULSÓ LA VENTA POR METRO CUADRADO

Optimización de tiendas

Número de Tiendas

409

390

47

-0,5%

41

48

51

35

(-1,5% en m2)

38

266

264

3Q22

3Q23

Chile

Colombia

Peru

Uruguay

Venta consolidada por m2: +18%

Optimización de tiendas desde 2019

# Tiendas Forus

2019

2020

2021

2022

9M23

Var.

Inicio del periodo

517

529

507

440

389

Chile

341

345

336

300

263

Filiales

176

184

171

140

126

Aperturas

35

8

24

8

16

56

Chile

22

6

18

3

7

34

Filiales

13

2

6

5

9

22

Cierres

-23

-30

-91

-59

-11

-191

Como % del Total al Inicio periodo

-4%

-6%

-17%

-12%

-3%

-37%

Chile

-18

-15

-54

-40

-6

-115

Filiales

-5

-15

-37

-19

-5

-76

Aperturas/Cierres, Netos

12

-22

-67

-51

5

-135

Chile

4

-9

-36

-37

1

-81

Filiales

8

-13

-31

-14

4

-54

Fin del periodo

529

507

440

389

394

-26%

Chile

345

336

300

263

264

-23%

Filiales

184

171

140

126

130

-29%

Chile

Colombia

Perú

Uruguay

10

3T23 3T22

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Forus SA published this content on 28 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2023 14:35:30 UTC.