Nanterre, 22 April 2024

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 15 April 2024 to 19 April 2024

(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquires Market (MIC code) FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 15/04/2024 FR0000121147 22 000 14,32 € XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 16/04/2024 FR0000121147 24 000 13,67 € XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 17/04/2024 FR0000121147 24 000 13,59 € XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 18/04/2024 FR0000121147 22 000 14,20 € CEUX FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 18/04/2024 FR0000121147 22 000 14,18 € XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

Attachment