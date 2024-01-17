FORVIA : Deutsche Bank lowers its target price

Deutsche Bank announced on Wednesday that it had lowered its price target for Forvia shares from €27 to €25, due to an unfavorable environment for the automotive supplier.



While the analyst expects the group to unveil full-year results for 2023 in line with its targets next month, he prefers to reduce his forecasts for fiscal 2024 'to reflect continued inflationary pressures and a zero-growth environment at production level'.



In view of the synergies expected for the 2024 financial year, which he believes should support profit margins, the intermediary prefers to maintain his buy recommendation on the stock.



