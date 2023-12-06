Templeton Global Advisors Limited, acting on behalf of clients, has declared to the AMF that on December 4, 2023, it exceeded the threshold of 5% of the share capital of Forvia and held 5.10% of the share capital and 4.76% of the voting rights of this company.

This threshold crossing results from the acquisition of Forvia shares on the market.

