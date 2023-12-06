Templeton Global Advisors Limited, acting on behalf of clients, has declared to the AMF that on December 4, 2023, it exceeded the threshold of 5% of the share capital of Forvia and held 5.10% of the share capital and 4.76% of the voting rights of this company.
This threshold crossing results from the acquisition of Forvia shares on the market.
Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Forvia : Templeton Global Advisors crosses the 5% threshold
December 06, 2023 at 06:16 am EST
Share
Share
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correctionLegal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
© Cercle Finance - 2023