FORVIA SE (formerly Faurecia SE) is one of the world leaders in designing, manufacturing, and marketing automotive equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - seats (30.3%; No. 1 worldwide); - audiovisual and multimedia equipment (25.9%): car radios, multimedia devices, navigation systems, automatic guiding systems, location systems, safety assistance systems with CDD captor cameras, wireless communication, monitors, etc.; - interior car parts (21.7%; 1 worldwide): dashboards and instrument panels (No. 1 worldwide), doors and door panels, and acoustic modules; - exhaust systems (18.6%; No. 1 worldwide); - other (3.5%). At the end of 2022, the group had 291 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.2%), Germany (10.9%), Europe (26.8%), Asia (26.7%), Americas (28.1%) and others (1.3%).