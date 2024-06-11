FORVIA SE is one of the world leaders in designing, manufacturing, and marketing automotive equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - seats (31.4%; No. 1 worldwide); - interior car parts (18.1%; 1 worldwide): dashboards and instrument panels (No. 1 worldwide), doors and door panels, and acoustic modules; - exhaust systems (17.7%; No. 1 worldwide); - audiovisual and multimedia equipment (15.2%): car radios, multimedia devices, navigation systems, automatic guiding systems, location systems, safety assistance systems with CDD captor cameras, wireless communication, monitors, etc.; - lighting equipment (13.7%); - other (3.9%). At the end of 2023, the group had more than 290 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.2%), Germany (10.9%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (29.3%), Asia (27.1%) and America (26.5%).

