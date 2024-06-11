Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:36:02.47 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:34:06.73 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RUBIS Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:34:05.913 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:34:05.05 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:34:04.163 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:34:03.293 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EIFFAGE Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:34:02.47 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BIOMERIEUX Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:32:06.107 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T15:32:05.237 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
null 2024-06-11T14:52:11.857 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BPIFRANCE Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T14:24:02.493 Declarations Document ALSTOM Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T14:22:02.483 DeclarationAchatVente Document COVIVIO Link
null 2024-06-11T14:10:03.03 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T13:42:02.517 Declarations Document OSMOZIS Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:46:02.507 Declarations Document OSMOZIS Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:16:04.24 Declarations Document EDENRED Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:16:03.423 Declarations Document GETLINK SE Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:16:02.52 Declarations Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:12:02.537 Declarations Document ALSTOM Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:10:03.433 Declarations Document ACCOR Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:10:02.54 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIPIAK Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:08:02.473 DeclarationAchatVente Document BELIEVE Link
2024-06-11T00:00:00 2024-06-11T11:06:02.543 DeclarationAchatVente Document BELIEVE Link
null 2024-06-11T10:16:20.23 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2024-06-11T10:16:07.213 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:16:04.397 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-11T10:14:16.027 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-11T10:12:14.827 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-11T10:12:02.653 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:10:17.22 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:10:14.367 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:10:02.723 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:08:14.923 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:08:11.967 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:06:18.68 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:06:15.133 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:06:12.047 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:04:17.513 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:04:14.13 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:04:02.72 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:02:14.57 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-11T10:02:03.683 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:30:03.657 DeclarationDirigeants Document CROSSJECT Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:30:02.887 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:30:02.077 DeclarationDirigeants Document CLASQUIN Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:28:05.353 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:28:04.573 DeclarationDirigeants Document CLASQUIN Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:28:03.777 DeclarationDirigeants Document MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:28:02.97 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:28:02.137 DeclarationDirigeants Document STEF Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:26:06.227 DeclarationDirigeants Document CROSSJECT Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:26:05.447 DeclarationDirigeants Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:26:04.623 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:26:03.847 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:26:03.02 DeclarationDirigeants Document DASSAULT SYSTEMES Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:26:02.167 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:24:04.52 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:24:03.73 DeclarationDirigeants Document HAULOTTE GROUP Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:24:02.937 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:24:02.137 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:18:02.127 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:16:06.357 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:16:05.517 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:16:04.653 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:16:03.827 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:16:02.98 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:16:02.117 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:14:05.493 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:14:04.703 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:14:03.863 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:14:02.993 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:14:02.177 DeclarationDirigeants Document UPBEAT BIDCO Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:12:06.297 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:12:05.48 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:12:04.653 DeclarationDirigeants Document CROSSJECT Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:12:03.88 DeclarationDirigeants Document CROSSJECT Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:12:03.067 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:12:02.187 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:10:05.62 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:10:04.787 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:10:03.973 DeclarationDirigeants Document GL EVENTS Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:10:03.13 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:10:02.273 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:08:06.44 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:08:05.607 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:08:04.79 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:08:03.96 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:08:03.097 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:08:02.217 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:06:04.213 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:06:03.393 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T18:06:02.153 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:56:02.13 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:54:02.98 DeclarationAchatVente Document COVIVIO Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:54:02.13 DeclarationAchatVente Document AURES TECHNOLOGIES Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:34:08.33 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALNEVA SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:34:05.853 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RUBIS Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:34:05.05 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:34:04.207 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
null 2024-06-10T15:34:03.41 Prospectus Approbation NATIXIS Link

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Forvia SE published this content on 11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2024 13:39:07 UTC.