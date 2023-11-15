Texte

Transitioning to zero-emission mobility is a major challenge for the automotive industry. FORVIA is the first French company and the first automotive industry player in the world to have its net-zero emission roadmap approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), in June 2022, with a goal of reaching net-zero emissions across all scopes by 2045.

As the spearhead of FORVIA's net-zero roadmap, MATERI'ACT's mission is to accelerate the development, production and commercialization of new materials with low CO 2 footprints for all industries and particularly the automotive industry.

By way of illustration, MATERI'ACT's new plastics will have around 70% recycled content by 2030 for new automotive programs.

Over the past 10 years, FORVIA has been developing NAFILean, a range of biocomposite materials incorporating help fibers (thus reducing both weight and CO 2 footprint while maintaining the product's physical properties) and recycled plastics. This product range equips more than 9 million vehicles already on the road, with plans to accelerate to 15 million vehicles by 2025.

From waste and raw materials management to the supply of sustainable materials, through to their formulation using artificial intelligence, MATERI'ACT secures its raw materials supplies while consolidating its technical and industrial capabilities. MATERI'ACT has already forged partnerships with INTERVAL, VEOLIA, ANANAS ANAM and PLASTIC ODYSSEY, among others.