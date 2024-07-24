Forvia: lower end of target ranges for 2024
For the first half of the year, the automotive supplier reported net cash flow up by 16.3% to 201 million euros, and an operating margin up by 0.2 points to 5.2%, on virtually stable sales (-0.6%) of 13.5 billion.
In organic terms, sales rose by 2.7% in a virtually stable market (-0.2%), thus outperforming global automotive production by 2.9 points (and by +4.6 points excluding the impact of an unfavorable geographic mix).
