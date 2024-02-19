Forvia: return to profit by 2023

Automotive equipment supplier Forvia has reported net income, group share, of 222 million euros for the past year, compared with a loss of 382 million in 2022, with an improvement in operating margin of 100 basis points, to 5.3% of sales.



Sales rose by 10.9% to over 27.4 billion euros, with organic growth of 14%, thus outperforming global automotive production by 430 basis points.



The Board of Directors has decided to propose a cash dividend of 0.50 euro per share at the next AGM on May 30. For 2024, Forvia is forecasting an operating margin of between 5.6 and 6.4% for sales of between 27.5 and 28.5 billion euros.



