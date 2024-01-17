Forvia: sharp decline, a difficult context according to analysts
In a note released this morning, the research firm indicates that it has reduced its target price from 27 to 25 euros, while maintaining its buy recommendation.
While it expects the group to unveil annual results for 2023 in line with its targets next month, Deutsche prefers to reduce its forecasts for the 2024 financial year 'to reflect continued inflationary pressures and a zero-growth environment at production level'.
Last month, UBS teams had already alerted investors to an 'increased risk in a high-risk sector' and reduced their price target from 23 to 20 euros.
The Swiss bank also pointed to the group's heavy debt burden and the prospect of downward consensus revisions for 2024 in view of the headwinds blowing through the sector.
