Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Forward Air Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FWRD   US3498531017

FORWARD AIR CORPORATION

(FWRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Forward Air : 2021 Christmas and New Year Schedule

12/10/2021 | 02:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021 Christmas and New Year Schedule Posted December 10, 2021 - 12:55pm

All Forward Air terminals and hub operations in the US, Canada and Mexico terminals will be closed December 24, 2021, and December 25, 2021, in observance of the Christmas holiday. All U.S. terminals and Mexico operations will reopen on Monday, December 27, 2021, according to the schedule referenced below. Forward Air terminals in Canada will remain closed on Monday, December 27, 2021, and Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in observance of Boxing Day, and will reopen with normal business hours on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

On New Year's Eve, Friday December 31, 2021, All Forward terminals will be closed and will remain closed on New Year's Day, Saturday January 1, 2022. This will allow our owner-operators and employees to enjoy the holidays. As in previous years, destination arrival for some shipments tendered early in the week will be deferred.

If you have any questions about your local station's operation during this holiday, please contact our Customer Care Center professionals at (800) 726-6654 or your local Forward Air station.

View full holiday schedule

Disclaimer

Forward Air Corporation published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 19:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
02:22pFORWARD AIR : Announcements
PU
12/09FORWARD AIR : Provides Mid-Quarter Update on Fourth Quarter 2021 Performance - Form 8-K
PU
12/09FORWARD AIR CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/09Forward Air Reports Increased Revenue Per Shipment in November
MT
12/09Forward Air Provides Mid-Quarter Update on Fourth Quarter 2021 Performance
BU
12/09Susquehanna Starts Forward Air at Positive With $132 Price Target
MT
12/02FORWARD AIR : 2021 Christmas and New Year Schedule
PU
12/01Forward Air to Raise Rates 7.9% on Feb. 1, Cites Increased Costs
MT
12/01Forward Air Announces 2022 General Rate Increase
BU
12/01Forward Air Corporation Announces 2022 General Rate Increase
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 643 M - -
Net income 2021 108 M - -
Net Debt 2021 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 3 039 M 3 039 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 959
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Forward Air Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 112,72 $
Average target price 120,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Schmitt Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Rebecca Garbrick Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay Tomasello Chief Information Officer
Chris C. Ruble Chief Operating Officer
C. Robert Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION43.02%3 039
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC22.65%179 513
DEUTSCHE POST AG32.12%73 945
FEDEX CORPORATION-5.54%65 151
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.35.35%21 729
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-10.31%14 561