Forward Air : 2021 Christmas and New Year Schedule

All Forward Air terminals and hub operations in the US, Canada and Mexico terminals will be closed December 24, 2021, and December 25, 2021, in observance of the Christmas holiday. All U.S. terminals and Mexico operations will reopen on Monday, December 27, 2021, according to the schedule referenced below. Forward Air terminals in Canada will remain closed on Monday, December 27, 2021, and Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in observance of Boxing Day, and will reopen with normal business hours on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

On New Year's Eve, Friday December 31, 2021, All Forward terminals will be closed and will remain closed on New Year's Day, Saturday January 1, 2022. This will allow our owner-operators and employees to enjoy the holidays. As in previous years, destination arrival for some shipments tendered early in the week will be deferred.

If you have any questions about your local station's operation during this holiday, please contact our Customer Care Center professionals at (800) 726-6654 or your local Forward Air station.

View full holiday schedule