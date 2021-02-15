Log in
Forward Air : Announcements

02/15/2021 | 11:19am EST
Announcements Posted August 25, 2020 - 8:19am

Due to inclement weather, PDX will close at 2pm on Friday, Feb. 12

Due to winter storm activity across the Southwest Region, delays in linehaul and pick-up and delivery operations are expected in: ABQ, AMA, AUS, BTR, CRP, DFW, ELP, IAH, LBB, LFT, LRD, MFE, OKC, SAT, SHV and TUL.

DFW and IAH will be closed on Sunday, 2/14/21 and reopening Monday, 2/15/21 at 8:00 a.m.

YYZ will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of Family day. Normal hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 16

Effective Jan.11, our BNA operations have moved to a larger facility at 253 Mason Road, LaVergne, TN 37086

We are implementing a general rate increase averaging 6% to any shipments tendered on or after Feb. 1, 2021. Additionally, there will be changes to our accessorial and surcharge schedule that will take effect on Feb. 1, 2021. A complete list of changes to rates, fees and surcharges is available here.

Forward now offers LTL service out of Allentown, PA.

Forward now offers expedited LTL service out of Reno, NV. Contact us for more information.

Beginning Nov. 1, the DOT will require Hazmat paperwork for all hand sanitizer shipments.

Covid-19 Response

All Stations are currently open and operating to assist our customers.

View our temporary service schedule adjustments and revised hours of operations.

Forward requires every worker of a vendor or guest to wear a mask/face covering compliant with CDC guidelines while visiting any Forward facility. Click here for details.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all drivers, vendors and visitors are required to complete a short questionnaire prior to entering any Forward Air facility. Click here to access the questionnaire online, or text CHECKIN to 72345. Paper questionnaires are also available at each facility.

Beginning 04/11/2020, Customer Service Hours for LTL will be revised to:

  • Monday-Friday: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM EST
  • Saturday: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM EST

Letter from the CEO on COVID-19 Preparedness (updated)

Disclaimer

Forward Air Corporation published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
