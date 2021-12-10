Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Forward Air Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FWRD   US3498531017

FORWARD AIR CORPORATION

(FWRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Forward Air : Announcements

12/10/2021 | 02:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcements Posted December 10, 2021 - 12:55pm

Friday December 10, 2021: MSP PUD delays due to weather until further notice.

Forward 2021 Christmas and New Year Schedule: plan ahead, see details.

We are implementing a general rate increase averaging 7.9% to any shipments tendered on or after February 1, 2022. Distribution-related quotes will be excluded from the general rate increase. Additionally, there will be changes to our accessorial and surcharge schedule, including:

  • Capacity Surcharge will continue beyond December 31, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
  • 2KM Surcharge will continue beyond December 31, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
  • Additional lanes will be added to 2KM Surcharge on February 1, 2022.

A complete list of changes to rates, fees and surcharges is available here.

2021 peak season tender cutoff date for residential delivery services performed by December 25 is Friday, December 10th. Please contact your sales representative for further information.

Thank you Drivers, a messagefrom Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phoenix - We Are Moving. New PHX Location Opens September 27. 3333 South 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Savannah - We Are Moving. New SAV Location Opens August 23. 5250 Old Louisville Rd. Bldg. 29, Pooler, GA 31322

Based on demand and overall macro supply chain outlook, we anticipate an even greater reliance on our expedited industry during peak season. As a result, Forward will make modifications to some select schedules, pickup and delivery services, commodities accepted, surcharges and rates during the upcoming months to protect the service integrity of our expedited network. These steps are intended to support our customers during this high demand, low-capacity time period. A complete listing of these modifications can be accessed here.

Covid-19 Response

All Stations are currently open and operating to assist our customers.

Forward requires every worker of a vendor or guest to wear a mask/face covering compliant with CDC guidelines while visiting any Forward facility. Click here for details.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all drivers, vendors and visitors are required to complete a short questionnaire prior to entering any Forward Air facility. Click here to access the questionnaire online, or text CHECKIN to 72345. Paper questionnaires are also available at each facility.

Customer Service hours:

  • Monday-Friday: 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM EST
  • Saturday: 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM EST

Letter from the CEO on COVID-19 Preparedness (updated)

Disclaimer

Forward Air Corporation published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 19:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
02:22pFORWARD AIR : Announcements
PU
12/09FORWARD AIR : Provides Mid-Quarter Update on Fourth Quarter 2021 Performance - Form 8-K
PU
12/09FORWARD AIR CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/09Forward Air Reports Increased Revenue Per Shipment in November
MT
12/09Forward Air Provides Mid-Quarter Update on Fourth Quarter 2021 Performance
BU
12/09Susquehanna Starts Forward Air at Positive With $132 Price Target
MT
12/02FORWARD AIR : 2021 Christmas and New Year Schedule
PU
12/01Forward Air to Raise Rates 7.9% on Feb. 1, Cites Increased Costs
MT
12/01Forward Air Announces 2022 General Rate Increase
BU
12/01Forward Air Corporation Announces 2022 General Rate Increase
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 643 M - -
Net income 2021 108 M - -
Net Debt 2021 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 3 039 M 3 039 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 959
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Forward Air Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 112,72 $
Average target price 120,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Schmitt Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Rebecca Garbrick Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay Tomasello Chief Information Officer
Chris C. Ruble Chief Operating Officer
C. Robert Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION43.02%3 039
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC22.65%179 513
DEUTSCHE POST AG32.12%73 945
FEDEX CORPORATION-5.54%65 151
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.35.35%21 729
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-10.31%14 561