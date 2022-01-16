Log in
    FWRD   US3498531017

FORWARD AIR CORPORATION

(FWRD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/14 04:00:01 pm
112.66 USD   -1.12%
Forward Air : Announcements

01/16/2022 | 04:35pm EST
Announcements Posted January 16, 2022 - 3:10pm

January 17: Weather Closures:

  • BUF - closed
  • PIT - closed
  • ROC - closed
  • YYZ - closed

Beginning January 3, 2022, the Forward LTL Premier Booking process will automatically alert you when residential or liftgate services are required. API & EDI customers will default to and receive these accessorial charges automatically if not previously selected. The API & EDI residential default will be seen as Residential Delivery-Will Call for Appointment accessorial. Please contact your sales representative if you have any questions regarding these new enhancements.

We are implementing a general rate increase averaging 7.9% to any shipments tendered on or after February 1, 2022. Distribution-related quotes will be excluded from the general rate increase. Additionally, there will be changes to our accessorial and surcharge schedule, including:

  • Capacity Surcharge will continue beyond December 31, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
  • 2KM Surcharge will continue beyond December 31, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
  • Additional lanes will be added to 2KM Surcharge on February 1, 2022.

A complete list of changes to rates, fees and surcharges is available here.

2021 peak season tender cutoff date for residential delivery services performed by December 25 is Friday, December 10th. Please contact your sales representative for further information.

Thank you Drivers, a messagefrom Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phoenix - We Are Moving. New PHX Location Opens September 27. 3333 South 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Savannah - We Are Moving. New SAV Location Opens August 23. 5250 Old Louisville Rd. Bldg. 29, Pooler, GA 31322

Based on demand and overall macro supply chain outlook, we anticipate an even greater reliance on our expedited industry during peak season. As a result, Forward will make modifications to some select schedules, pickup and delivery services, commodities accepted, surcharges and rates during the upcoming months to protect the service integrity of our expedited network. These steps are intended to support our customers during this high demand, low-capacity time period. A complete listing of these modifications can be accessed here.

Covid-19 Response

All Stations are currently open and operating to assist our customers.

Forward requires every worker of a vendor or guest to wear a mask/face covering compliant with CDC guidelines while visiting any Forward facility. Click here for details.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all drivers, vendors and visitors are required to complete a short questionnaire prior to entering any Forward Air facility. Click here to access the questionnaire online, or text CHECKIN to 72345. Paper questionnaires are also available at each facility.

Customer Service hours:

  • Monday-Friday: 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM EST
  • Saturday: 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM EST

Letter from the CEO on COVID-19 Preparedness (updated)

· BNA closed until Jan 10th· ABE, BDL, BOS, BWI, CHA, EWR, IAD, JFK, PHL, TRI, TYS: expect PUD delays· GEG, SDF SEA: expect LTL and PUD delays

January 17; Weather Closures

  • BUF- closed
  • PIT- closed
  • ROC- closed
  • YYZ - closed

Disclaimer

Forward Air Corporation published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 21:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
