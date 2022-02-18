Log in
    FWRD   US3498531011

FORWARD AIR CORPORATION

(FWRD)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/18 10:12:24 am
100.835 USD   +0.43%
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Forward Air Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/09FORWARD AIR : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Forward Air : Announcements

02/18/2022 | 10:02am EST
Announcements Posted February 18, 2022 - 8:56am

Weather Related Updates Feb. 18 08:30 ET
Current Closures:

  • None

Service Delays or Interruptions:

  • DTW, FWA, YUL: open, PUD operations limited to zones A &B

Beginning January 3, 2022, the Forward LTL Premier Booking process will automatically alert you when residential or liftgate services are required. API & EDI customers will default to and receive these accessorial charges automatically if not previously selected. The API & EDI residential default will be seen as Residential Delivery-Will Call for Appointment accessorial. Please contact your sales representative if you have any questions regarding these new enhancements.

We are implementing a general rate increase averaging 7.9% to any shipments tendered on or after February 1, 2022. Distribution-related quotes will be excluded from the general rate increase. Additionally, there will be changes to our accessorial and surcharge schedule, including:

  • Capacity Surcharge will continue beyond December 31, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
  • 2KM Surcharge will continue beyond December 31, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
  • Additional lanes will be added to 2KM Surcharge on February 1, 2022.

A complete list of changes to rates, fees and surcharges is available here.

Thank you Drivers, a messagefrom Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Based on demand and overall macro supply chain outlook, we anticipate an even greater reliance on our expedited industry during peak season. As a result, Forward will make modifications to some select schedules, pickup and delivery services, commodities accepted, surcharges and rates during the upcoming months to protect the service integrity of our expedited network. These steps are intended to support our customers during this high demand, low-capacity time period. A complete listing of these modifications can be accessed here.

Covid-19 Response

All Stations are currently open and operating to assist our customers.

Forward requires every worker of a vendor or guest to wear a mask/face covering compliant with CDC guidelines while visiting any Forward facility. Click here for details.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all drivers, vendors and visitors are required to complete a short questionnaire prior to entering any Forward Air facility. Click here to access the questionnaire online, or text CHECKIN to 72345. Paper questionnaires are also available at each facility.

Customer Service hours:

  • Monday-Friday: 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM EST
  • Saturday: 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM EST

Letter from the CEO on COVID-19 Preparedness (updated)

Disclaimer

Forward Air Corporation published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 15:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 645 M - -
Net income 2021 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 2 707 M 2 707 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 959
Free-Float 98,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 100,40 $
Average target price 139,40 $
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Schmitt Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Rebecca Garbrick Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay Tomasello Chief Information Officer
Chris C. Ruble Chief Operating Officer
C. Robert Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION-15.63%2 707
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.-1.69%183 137
DEUTSCHE POST AG-11.65%69 535
FEDEX CORPORATION-13.25%59 451
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-21.02%17 967
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-7.06%13 828