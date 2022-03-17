Log in
    FWRD   US3498531017

FORWARD AIR CORPORATION

(FWRD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/17 10:37:04 am EDT
104.43 USD   -0.42%
10:21aFORWARD AIR : Announcements
PU
03/11FORWARD AIR : to Publish Updated Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PU
03/07FORWARD AIR CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Forward Air : Announcements

03/17/2022 | 10:21am EDT
Announcements Posted March 17, 2022 - 9:17am

New ABY Location in Service:

1708 Westtown Rd.,
Albany, GA 31707
Click to learn more

Beginning January 3, 2022, the Forward LTL Premier Booking process will automatically alert you when residential or liftgate services are required. API & EDI customers will default to and receive these accessorial charges automatically if not previously selected. The API & EDI residential default will be seen as Residential Delivery-Will Call for Appointment accessorial. Please contact your sales representative if you have any questions regarding these new enhancements.

We are implementing a general rate increase averaging 7.9% to any shipments tendered on or after February 1, 2022. Distribution-related quotes will be excluded from the general rate increase. Additionally, there will be changes to our accessorial and surcharge schedule, including:

  • Capacity Surcharge will continue beyond December 31, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
  • 2KM Surcharge will continue beyond December 31, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
  • Additional lanes will be added to 2KM Surcharge on February 1, 2022.

A complete list of changes to rates, fees and surcharges is available here.

Thank you Drivers, a messagefrom Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Based on demand and overall macro supply chain outlook, we anticipate an even greater reliance on our expedited industry during peak season. As a result, Forward will make modifications to some select schedules, pickup and delivery services, commodities accepted, surcharges and rates during the upcoming months to protect the service integrity of our expedited network. These steps are intended to support our customers during this high demand, low-capacity time period. A complete listing of these modifications can be accessed here.

Covid-19 Response

All Stations are currently open and operating to assist our customers.

Forward requires every worker of a vendor or guest to wear a mask/face covering compliant with CDC guidelines while visiting any Forward facility. Click here for details.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all drivers, vendors and visitors are required to complete a short questionnaire prior to entering any Forward Air facility. Click here to access the questionnaire online, or text CHECKIN to 72345. Paper questionnaires are also available at each facility.

Customer Service hours:

  • Monday-Friday: 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM EST
  • Saturday: 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM EST

Letter from the CEO on COVID-19 Preparedness (updated)

Disclaimer

Forward Air Corporation published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 14:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 888 M - -
Net income 2022 156 M - -
Net Debt 2022 190 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 2 825 M 2 825 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 181
Free-Float -
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 104,87 $
Average target price 133,00 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Schmitt Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Rebecca Garbrick Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay Tomasello Chief Information Officer
Chris C. Ruble Chief Operating Officer
C. Robert Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION-13.40%2 825
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC1.66%189 658
DEUTSCHE POST AG-17.70%62 665
FEDEX CORPORATION-12.65%59 865
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.-23.33%17 235
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-16.19%12 100