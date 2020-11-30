Log in
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION

(FWRD)
Forward Air : Announces New Controller to Enhance Growth Platform

11/30/2020 | 08:31am EST
Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses.

Today, Forward announced that Rebecca Garbrick has been hired as the Company’s Controller, based in Atlanta. With more than twenty years of diverse public and private accounting experience spanning multiple industries, Ms. Garbrick will strengthen Forward’s accounting platform with a focus on accommodating future growth.

Mike Morris, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer said, “We are thrilled to have someone of Rebecca’s caliber join our team in Atlanta. She is an impressive and capable leader who will integrate the investments we have made in people and systems to develop an accounting platform that can efficiently accommodate organic and inorganic growth.”

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. We provide LTL, final mile, truckload, intermodal drayage and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Justin Moss at jmoss@forwardair.com or 404-362-2472.


© Business Wire 2020
