Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Forward Air Corporation    FWRD

FORWARD AIR CORPORATION

(FWRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Forward Air : Announces Sale of Pool Distribution Business

02/12/2021 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Forward today announced the sale of its Pool Distribution business to Ten Oaks Group for an estimated total consideration of $20 million, consisting of $8 million upfront cash payment and up to a $12 million earnout based on 2021 revenue attainment.

Scott Schara, Chief Commercial Officer stated, “Divesting our Pool Distribution business will allow us to invest further in our core businesses. With Ten Oaks Group, we’ve found a partner who will be laser-focused on taking the Pool Distribution business to the next level. This is truly a win for Forward, our Pool team, our customers and for Ten Oaks Group.”

Elizabeth Magan, a Ten Oaks Operating Partner who will serve as Chairman of the standalone company, stated, “Ten Oaks Group is thrilled to add the Pool Distribution business to its holdings. We see significant upside potential for the company and look forward to partnering with current management to execute initiatives we believe can drive profitable growth.”

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. We provide LTL, final mile, truckload, intermodal drayage and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations including with respect to the expected funding of the Pool Distribution business sale. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties including that the earnout projection post-closing is worse than anticipated. Actual events may also differ from these expectations as a result of the risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider the forward-looking statement contained herein in light of such risks. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
10:39aFORWARD AIR : Sheds Pool Distribution Business for $20 Million
MT
10:31aFORWARD AIR : Announces Sale of Pool Distribution Business
BU
04:00aFORWARD AIR : To Buy Proficient Transport, Proficient Trucking For $15 Million
MT
03:01aFORWARD AIR : Acquires Proficient Transport, Inc. to Expand Intermodal Drayage O..
BU
12:03aFORWARD AIR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, ..
AQ
02/11FORWARD AIR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11FORWARD AIR CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
BU
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : Zions Bancorporation Insider Gets Stock Award Retains Shares, I..
MT
02/10FORWARD AIR CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
02/10FORWARD AIR : Confirms Receipt of Director Nominations from Ancora Advisors
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 281 M - -
Net income 2020 53,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 354 M 2 354 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 5 060
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Forward Air Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 80,00 $
Last Close Price 85,58 $
Spread / Highest target -1,85%
Spread / Average Target -6,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Schmitt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Joseph Morris CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Jay Tomasello Chief Information Officer
Chris C. Ruble Chief Operating Officer
C. John Langley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION11.37%2 354
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.-3.58%140 450
FEDEX CORPORATION-2.03%67 423
DEUTSCHE POST AG5.23%64 049
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.0.78%16 224
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-6.15%15 974
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ