  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Forward Air Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FWRD   US3498531017

FORWARD AIR CORPORATION

(FWRD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:14:00 2023-04-18 am EDT
109.09 USD   -0.57%
11:01aForward Air Corporation Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/10Susquehanna Increases Price Target on Forward Air to $138 From $120, Maintains Positive Rating
MT
04/10Forward Air Opening New Operations in New Jersey
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forward Air Corporation Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/18/2023 | 11:01am EDT
Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) will release its first quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on Monday, May 1, 2023 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Company’s conference call will be available online on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at ir.forwardaircorp.com, or by dialing (877) 336-4436, Access Code: 2402511. Since we use our Investor Relations website as a primary mechanism to communicate with our investors, investors are urged to monitor the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website to easily find or navigate to current and pertinent information about us. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at ir.forwardaircorp.com beginning shortly after completion of the live call.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air is a leading asset-light provider of transportation services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. We provide expedited less-than-truckload (‘LTL”) services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals. In addition, we offer final mile services, including delivery of heavy-bulky freight, truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services; and intermodal, first-and last-mile, high-value drayage services, both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. We are more than a transportation company. Forward is a single resource for your shipping needs. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may differ from these expectations as specified from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 924 M - -
Net income 2023 168 M - -
Net Debt 2023 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 1,24%
Capitalization 2 890 M 2 890 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
EV / Sales 2024 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 291
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Forward Air Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 109,71 $
Average target price 122,17 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Schmitt Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Rebecca Garbrick Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay Tomasello Chief Information Officer
Chris C. Ruble Chief Operating Officer
C. Robert Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION4.60%2 890
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.10.95%165 589
FEDEX CORPORATION32.40%57 638
DEUTSCHE POST AG21.83%56 102
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.6.96%17 168
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.5.63%9 060
