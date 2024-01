Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) will release its fourth quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Company’s conference call will be available online on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at ir.forwardaircorp.com, or by dialing (877) 336-4440, Access Code: 5236215. Since we use our Investor Relations website as a primary mechanism to communicate with our investors, investors are urged to monitor the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website to easily find or navigate to current and pertinent information about us. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at ir.forwardaircorp.com beginning shortly after completion of the live call.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air is a leading asset-light provider of transportation services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. We provide expedited less-than-truckload (‘LTL”) services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals. In addition, we offer truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services; and intermodal, first-and last-mile, high-value drayage services, both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. We are more than a transportation company. Forward is a single resource for your shipping needs. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

