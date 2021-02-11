Forward Air Corporation : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results 02/11/2021 | 05:58pm EST Send by mail :

Reports record fourth quarter revenue Reaches agreement in principle for sale of Pool Distribution Announces acquisition of Proficient Transport to bolster Intermodal Drayage offering Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) (the "Company", "we", "our", or "us") today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 as presented in the tables below on a continuing operations basis (Pool Distribution is being reported as a discontinued operation). Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO, commenting on fourth quarter results from continuing operations said, "Our growth strategies drove our record fourth quarter revenue, which came in at the high end of our guidance range. Our business momentum improved during the quarter, and through November we were ahead of our internal forecasts. However, as previously disclosed, a December cyber attack temporarily interrupted our operations and impacted our results. Also, considering our strong growth in Final Mile – which has exceeded our expectations – we recorded an increase to an earn-out liability related to a prior acquisition. Excluding the impacts of these two discrete events, we would have exceeded the high end of our net income per diluted share guidance range.” “Our organic growth has continued into the first quarter”, said Mr. Schmitt. “Through January, our LTL tonnage is up 10.9% and our LTL shipments are up 14.4% year-over-year, which will become even more accretive following our February 1st general rate increase. Volumes in our other modes have also started the year strong.” “As we drive organic growth, we are also improving our inorganic growth momentum”, continued Mr. Schmitt. “During the fourth quarter, we closed our previously announced acquisitions of CLW Delivery and Value Logistics, which contributed to our Final Mile and Intermodal results. And today we are pleased to announce an agreement in principle to sell the Pool Distribution business to Ten Oaks Group, which is expected to close in the next two weeks for total consideration of $20 million, consisting of an $8 million upfront cash payment and up to a $12 million earn-out. We are also thrilled to announce that we entered into an agreement to purchase substantially all the assets of Proficient Transport for approximately $15 million. Proficient will strengthen our Intermodal footprint in key Midwest and Southern markets and is expected to contribute $23 million of revenue and $3 million of EBITDA on an annualized basis.” In closing, Mr. Schmitt said, “As we end 2020, we want to welcome CLW Delivery, Value Logistics and Proficient Transport to the Forward Air family. I would also like to thank our employees and independent contractors for their remarkable efforts to serve our customers during such a difficult year.” Regarding the Company’s first quarter 2021 continuing operations guidance, Michael J. Morris, CFO, said, “We expect first quarter year-over-year revenue growth of 11% to 15%. We expect net income per diluted share to be between $0.55 to $0.59, which includes approximately $0.07 of professional fees related to cyber security and shareholder engagement activities (which will be recorded in Other Operations). This compares to $0.41 in the first quarter of 2020.” Continuing Operations Three months ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Change Percent Change Operating revenue $ 350,341 $ 319,656 $ 30,685 9.6% Income from operations $ 20,726 $ 30,456 $ (9,730) (31.9)% Operating margin 5.9 % 9.5 % (360) bps Net income from continuing operations $ 15,133 $ 22,336 $ (7,203) (32.2)% Net income per diluted share $ 0.55 $ 0.79 $ (0.24) (30.4)% Cash provided by operating activities $ 14,473 $ 39,706 $ (25,233) (63.5)% Non-GAAP Financial Measures: 1 EBITDA $ 29,929 $ 39,320 $ (9,391) (23.9)% Free cash flow $ 11,642 $ 39,450 $ (27,808) (70.5)% Continuing Operations Twelve months ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Change Percent Change Operating revenue $ 1,269,573 $ 1,215,187 $ 54,386 4.5 % Income from operations $ 73,924 $ 112,416 $ (38,492) (34.2) % Operating margin 5.8 % 9.3 % (350) bps Net income from continuing operations $ 52,767 $ 82,322 $ (29,555) (35.9) % Net income per diluted share $ 1.89 $ 2.87 $ (0.98) (34.1) % Cash provided by operating activities $ 94,966 $ 145,074 $ (50,108) (34.5) % Non-GAAP Financial Measures: 1 EBITDA $ 111,046 $ 148,809 $ (37,763) (25.4) % Free cash flow $ 77,111 $ 125,728 $ (48,617) (38.7) % 1 EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the below financial tables. On February 2, 2021, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2021 and is expected to be paid on March 19, 2021. This quarterly dividend is made pursuant to a cash dividend policy approved by the Board of Directors, which anticipates a total annual dividend of $0.84 for the full year 2021, payable in quarterly increments of $0.21 per share of common stock. The actual declaration of future cash dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, is subject to final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of the Company’s financial performance. On April 23, 2020, the Board approved a strategy to divest of the Pool Distribution business (“Pool”). Accordingly, the results of operations and cash flows for Pool have been presented as a discontinued operation and have been excluded from continuing operations in this press release for all periods presented. In addition, Pool assets and liabilities are reflected as “held for sale” on the Consolidated Balance Sheets in this press release. Review of Financial Results Forward Air will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2020 results on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EST. The Company’s conference call will be available online on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.forwardaircorp.com, or by dialing (844) 867-6169, Access Code: 6464581. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.forwardaircorp.com, which the Company will use as a primary mechanism to communicate with investors. Investors are urged to monitor the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website to easily find or navigate to current and pertinent information about the Company. About Forward Air Corporation Forward Air is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company that provides services across the United States and Canada. We provide expedited less-than-truckload (“LTL”) services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals; final mile services, including delivery of heavy-bulky freight; truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services, high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services; intermodal first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services; and pool distribution services, including high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com. Forward Air Corporation Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (As Adjusted) (As Adjusted) Operating revenue: Expedited Freight $ 299,500 $ 265,879 $ 1,072,301 $ 1,000,934 Intermodal 51,767 54,710 199,603 217,711 Eliminations and other operations (926) (933) (2,331) (3,458) Operating revenue 350,341 319,656 1,269,573 1,215,187 Operating expenses: Purchased transportation 184,943 159,857 650,664 586,140 Salaries, wages and employee benefits 70,527 65,671 270,785 258,001 Operating leases 17,122 16,231 69,720 63,092 Depreciation and amortization 9,206 8,863 37,125 36,394 Insurance and claims 8,475 9,457 34,912 38,733 Fuel expense 2,919 4,540 12,166 17,759 Other operating expenses 36,423 24,581 120,277 102,652 Total operating expenses 329,615 289,200 1,195,649 1,102,771 Income (loss) from continuing operations Expedited Freight 20,872 27,418 71,266 103,640 Intermodal 3,428 5,354 16,391 23,679 Other operations (3,574) (2,316) (13,733) (14,903) Income from continuing operations 20,726 30,456 73,924 112,416 Other expense: Interest expense (1,206) (795) (4,561) (2,711) Other, net (3) 1 (3) (1) Total other expense (1,209) (794) (4,564) (2,712) Income before income taxes 19,517 29,662 69,360 109,704 Income tax expense 4,384 7,326 16,593 27,382 Net income from continuing operations 15,133 22,336 52,767 82,322 (Loss) income from discontinued operation, net of tax 1 (19,576) 1,832 (29,034) 4,777 Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income $ (4,443) $ 24,168 $ 23,733 $ 87,099 Net income per share: Basic net income (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.55 $ 0.79 $ 1.90 $ 2.89 Discontinued operation 1 (0.72) 0.07 (1.05) 0.17 Net (loss) income per share 2 $ (0.17) $ 0.86 $ 0.84 $ 3.06 Diluted net income (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.55 $ 0.79 $ 1.89 $ 2.87 Discontinued operation 1 (0.72) 0.07 (1.05) 0.17 Net (loss) income per share 2 $ (0.17) $ 0.85 $ 0.84 $ 3.04 Dividends per share: $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.75 $ 0.72 1 2020 loss amounts include the impact of a $21.2 million after-tax non-cash impairment charge to reflect the estimated fair value of Pool Distribution’s net assets. 2 Rounding may impact summation of amounts. Expedited Freight Segment Information (In millions) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Percent of December 31, Percent of Percent 2020 1 Revenue 2019 Revenue Change Change (As Adjusted) Operating revenue: Network 2 $ 170.0 56.8 % $ 172.1 64.7 % $ (2.1) (1.2) % Truckload 54.8 18.3 52.5 19.8 2.3 4.4 Final Mile 66.3 22.1 34.2 12.9 32.1 93.9 Other 8.4 2.8 7.0 2.6 1.4 20.0 Total operating revenue 299.5 100.0 265.8 100.0 33.7 12.7 Operating expenses: Purchased transportation 167.2 55.8 141.1 53.1 26.1 18.5 Salaries, wages and employee benefits 58.4 19.5 51.8 19.5 6.6 12.7 Operating leases 13.3 4.4 12.0 4.5 1.3 10.8 Depreciation and amortization 6.8 2.3 6.2 2.4 0.6 9.7 Insurance and claims 5.9 2.0 6.6 2.5 (0.7) (10.6) Fuel expense 1.7 0.6 2.5 0.9 (0.8) (32.0) Other operating expenses 25.3 8.4 18.2 6.8 7.1 39.0 Total operating expenses 278.6 93.0 238.4 89.7 40.2 16.9 Income from operations $ 20.9 7.0 % $ 27.4 10.3 % $ (6.5) (23.7) % 1 Includes revenues and operating expenses from the acquisition of Linn Star which was acquired in January 2020. Linn Star results are not included in the prior period. 2 Network revenue is comprised of all revenue, including linehaul, pickup and/or delivery, and fuel surcharge revenue, excluding accessorial, Truckload and Final Mile revenue. Expedited Freight Operating Statistics Three months ended December 31, December 31, Percent 2020 2019 Change (As Adjusted) Business days 64 64 — % Tonnage 1,2 Total pounds 641,370 642,092 (0.1) Pounds per day 10,021 10,033 (0.1) Shipments 1,2 Total shipments 1,052 1,069 (1.6) Shipments per day 16.4 16.7 (1.8) Weight per shipment 610 601 1.5 Revenue per hundredweight 3 $ 26.65 $ 27.02 (1.4) Revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel 3 $ 23.23 $ 22.72 2.2 Revenue per shipment 3 $ 162 $ 164 (1.2) Revenue per shipment, excluding fuel 3 $ 141 $ 139 1.4 Network revenue from door-to-door shipments as a percentage of network revenue 3,4 46.6 % 41.1 % 13.4 Network gross margin 5 49.6 % 53.8 % (7.8) % 1 In thousands. 2 Excludes accessorial, full truckload and final mile products. 3 Includes intercompany revenue between the Network and Truckload revenue streams. 4 Door-to-door shipments include all shipments with a pickup and/or delivery. 5 Network revenue less Network purchased transportation as a percentage of Network revenue. Intermodal Segment Information (In millions) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Percent of December 31, Percent of Percent 2020 1 Revenue 2019 Revenue Change Change Operating revenue $ 51.8 100.0 % $ 54.7 100.0 % $ (2.9) (5.3) % Operating expenses: Purchased transportation 18.4 35.6 19.3 35.3 (0.9) (4.7) Salaries, wages and employee benefits 12.4 23.9 13.6 24.9 (1.2) (8.8) Operating leases 3.9 7.5 4.2 7.7 (0.3) (7.1) Depreciation and amortization 2.4 4.6 2.7 4.9 (0.3) (11.1) Insurance and claims 2.1 4.1 1.7 3.1 0.4 23.5 Fuel expense 1.2 2.3 2.1 3.8 (0.9) (42.9) Other operating expenses 8.0 15.4 5.8 10.6 2.2 37.9 Total operating expenses 48.4 93.4 49.4 90.3 (1.0) (2.0) Income from operations $ 3.4 6.6 % $ 5.3 9.7 % $ (1.9) (35.8) % 1 Includes revenues and operating expenses from the acquisition of OST, which was acquired in July 2019 and partially included in the prior period. Intermodal Operating Statistics Three months ended December 31, December 31, Percent 2020 2019 Change Drayage shipments 75,500 77,906 (3.1) % Drayage revenue per shipment $ 583 $ 603 (3.3) Number of locations 24 21 14.3 % Forward Air Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,254 $ 64,749 Accounts receivable, net 156,490 136,214 Other current assets 31,780 20,403 Current assets held for sale 21,002 14,952 Total current assets 249,526 236,318 Property and equipment 380,519 373,571 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 190,652 180,815 Net property and equipment 189,867 192,756 Operating lease right-of-use assets 123,338 105,170 Goodwill 244,982 215,699 Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 145,032 124,857 Other assets 41,926 39,374 Noncurrent assets held for sale 53,097 76,704 Total assets $ 1,047,768 $ 990,878 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 38,369 $ 25,411 Accrued expenses 55,413 44,152 Current portion of contingent consideration 6,865 5,320 Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations 1,801 1,421 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 43,680 35,886 Current liabilities held for sale 25,924 24,974 Total current liabilities 172,052 137,164 Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion 117,408 72,249 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 80,346 69,678 Other long-term liabilities 54,129 56,448 Deferred income taxes 41,929 41,214 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 34,575 36,943 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 273 279 Additional paid-in capital 242,916 226,869 Retained earnings 304,140 350,034 Total shareholders’ equity 547,329 577,182 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,047,768 $ 990,878 Forward Air Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Operating activities: Net income from continuing operations $ 15,133 $ 22,336 Adjustments to reconcile net income of continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 9,206 8,863 Change in fair value of earn-out liability 2,588 (923) Share-based compensation expense 2,596 2,727 Other (127) (103) Provision for revenue adjustments 1,779 1,100 Deferred income tax provision (2,976) 1,208 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of acquired companies: Accounts receivable (5,304) 4,431 Other current and noncurrent assets (12,236) 4,732 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,814 (4,665) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 14,473 39,706 Investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 998 968 Purchases of property and equipment (3,829) (1,224) Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (7,720) — Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (10,551) (256) Financing activities: Repayments of finance lease obligations (364) (418) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon stock option exercises 2,336 1,987 Payments of dividends to stockholders (5,778) (5,073) Repurchases of common stock — (8,298) Common stock issued under employee stock purchase plan 370 353 Payment of minimum tax withholdings on share-based awards (64) — (Distributions to) contributions from subsidiary held for sale (3,158) 1,924 Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations (6,658) (9,525) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations (2,736) 29,925 Cash from discontinued operation: Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of discontinued operation (2,764) 4,039 Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operation (394) (2,115) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities of discontinued operation 3,158 (1,924) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,736) 29,925 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period of continuing operations 42,990 34,824 Cash at beginning of period of discontinued operation — — (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,736) 29,925 Cash at beginning of period of discontinued operation — — Cash and cash equivalents at end of period of continuing operations $ 40,254 $ 64,749 Forward Air Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Operating activities: Net income from continuing operations $ 52,767 $ 82,322 Adjustments to reconcile net income of continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 37,125 36,394 Change in fair value of earn-out liability 379 (33) Share-based compensation expense 10,448 11,263 Other 587 1,497 Provision for revenue adjustments 4,751 3,339 Deferred income tax provision 1,341 7,089 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from the purchase of acquired companies: Accounts receivable (25,740) 653 Other current and noncurrent assets (10,983) (4,662) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 24,291 7,212 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 94,966 145,074 Investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,413 2,661 Purchases of property and equipment (20,268) (22,007) Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (63,651) (39,000) Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (81,506) (58,346) Financing activities: Repayments of finance lease obligations (893) (946) Proceeds from senior credit facility 65,000 20,000 Repayments of senior credit facility (20,000) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon stock option exercises 4,237 4,050 Payment of earn-out liability (5,284) — Payments of dividends to stockholders (20,868) (20,494) Repurchases of common stock (45,248) (56,204) Common stock issued under employee stock purchase plan 664 614 Payment of minimum tax withholdings on share-based awards (3,508) (3,032) (Distributions to) contributions from subsidiary held for sale (12,055) 8,376 Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations (37,955) (47,636) Net (decrease) increase in cash of continuing operations (24,495) 39,092 Cash from discontinued operation: Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of discontinued operation (10,854) 13,945 Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operation (1,201) (5,569) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities of discontinued operation 12,055 (8,376) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (24,495) 39,092 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period of continuing operations 64,749 25,657 Cash at beginning of period of discontinued operation — — (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (24,495) 39,092 Less: cash at beginning of period of discontinued operation — — Cash and cash equivalents at end of period of continuing operations $ 40,254 $ 64,749 Forward Air Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In this press release, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures that are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that meaningful analysis of its financial performance in 2020 and 2019 requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance, including an understanding of items that are non-operational. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, compensation and planning decisions as well as evaluating the Company’s performance. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, this press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and free cash flow. All non-GAAP financial measures are presented on a continuing operations basis. The Company believes that EBITDA from continuing operations improves comparability from period to period by removing the impact of its capital structure (interest and financing expenses), asset base (depreciation and amortization) and tax impacts. The Company believes that free cash flow from continuing operations is an important measure of its ability to repay maturing debt or fund other uses of capital that it believes will enhance stockholder value. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial information does not represent a comprehensive basis of accounting. As required by the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, the Company has included, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The following is a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations to EBITDA from continuing operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands): Three months ended Twelve months ended Continuing Operations December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net income $ 15,133 $ 22,336 $ 52,767 $ 82,322 Interest expense 1,206 795 4,561 2,711 Income tax expense 4,384 7,326 16,593 27,382 Depreciation and amortization 9,206 8,863 37,125 36,394 EBITDA $ 29,929 $ 39,320 $ 111,046 $ 148,809 The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations to free cash flow from continuing operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands): Three months ended Twelve months ended Continuing Operations December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,473 $ 39,706 $ 94,966 $ 145,074 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 998 968 2,413 2,661 Purchases of property and equipment (3,829) (1,224) (20,268) (22,007) Free cash flow $ 11,642 $ 39,450 $ 77,111 $ 125,728 The following information is provided to supplement this press release. Three months ended Actual - Continuing Operations December 31, 2020 Net income from continuing operations $ 15,133 Income allocated to participating securities (106) Numerator for diluted net income per share $ 15,027 Weighted-average shares outstanding-diluted 27,372 Diluted net income per share $ 0.55 Projected Full year 2021 Projected tax rate - continuing operations 25.5 % Projected purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sale of property and equipment1 $ 44,000 1 Includes $23,500 for the Columbus, Ohio hub expansion Projected - Continuing Operations December 31, 2021 Projected weighted-average shares outstanding-diluted 27,000 Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements included in this press release relate to the expected organic growth and future performance of the Company, expected 2021 guidance, including first quarterly 2021 revenue growth, first quarter 2021 net income per diluted share, full year 2021 projected tax rate, fully diluted share count (before consideration of future share repurchase), projected capital expenditures, the future declaration of dividends and the quarterly and full year 2021 anticipated dividends per share, the expected consideration received from and the timing of closing of the pending sale of the Company’s Pool Distribution business, and the growth of the Company’s Intermodal business following the acquisition of Proficient Transport. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The following is a list of factors, among others, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements: prolonged impact of COVID-19 and actions taken to mitigate those impacts, economic factors such as recessions, inflation, higher interest rates and downturns in customer business cycles, the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services rendered, more limited liquidity than expected which limits our ability to make key investments, the availability and compensation of qualified independent owner-operators and freight handlers as well as contracted, third-party carriers needed to serve our customers’ transportation needs, the inability of our information systems to handle an increased volume of freight moving through our network, the occurrence of cybersecurity risks and events, changes in fuel prices, our inability to maintain our historical growth rate because of a decreased volume of freight or decreased average revenue per pound of freight moving through our network, loss of a major customer, increasing competition and pricing pressure, our ability to secure terminal facilities in desirable locations at reasonable rates, our inability to successfully integrate acquisitions, claims for property damage, personal injuries or workers’ compensation, enforcement of and changes in governmental regulations, environmental and tax matters, insurance matters, the handling of hazardous materials and the risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005953/en/

