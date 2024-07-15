Forward Air Selected as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Provider for 2024 Omni Logistics – Asia Recognized by Cirrus Logic for Long-Standing Partnership Erika Tolar Named to Top Women Leaders of Texas List

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (“Forward” or the “Company”) announced a trifecta of achievements highlighting the company's leadership, operational expertise, and commitment to exceptional customer service. These accolades underscore Forward’s position as an industry leader and its commitment to delivering premier service and exceptional value to its customers.

For the fourth consecutive year, Forward Air has been recognized by Inbound Logistics magazine as a Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Provider. This prestigious distinction identifies reliable companies adept at customizing solutions and streamlining logistics operations for their customers.

The Omni Logistics (a subsidiary of Forward) Asia Team was honored with an award from Cirrus Logic in recognition of the long-standing partnership, best-in-class customer service and impeccable inventory accuracy. Omni Logistics serves Cirrus worldwide, with warehouse and distribution service centers in Hong Kong and China.

Women We Admire has named Forward’s National Vice President of Sales, Erika Tolar, one of the Top Women Leaders of Texas for 2024. The magazine recognizes the achievements of exceptional women who inspire others to reach their full potential, and the list honors women with profound professional accomplishments and commitment to their organizations.

"These awards recognize our unwavering dedication to our customers and affirm our commitment to positively impacting our industry and communities,” said Shawn Stewart, CEO of Forward Air. “They are a testament to this team's hard work, passion, and talent. There have been so many distractions surrounding this company over the past 12 months. However, we continue to focus on our mission of providing exceptional customer service and top-tier solutions. These accolades are just the beginning of our journey to becoming a true leader in the logistics industry."

Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air is a leading asset-light provider of transportation services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. We provide expedited less-than-truckload services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals. In addition, we offer truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services, and intermodal, first- and last-mile, high-value drayage services, both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. Forward also operates a full portfolio of multimodal solutions, both domestically and internationally, via Omni Logistics. Omni Logistics is a global provider of air, ocean and ground services for mission-critical freight. We are more than a transportation company. Forward is a single resource for your shipping needs. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “goal”, “target”, “project”, “believe”, “may”, “should”, “will”, “aim”, “would”, “seek”, “estimate”, “strategy”, “future”, “likely” and similar references to future periods. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties including that the Company’s expectations regarding the appointment of senior management positions. Actual events may also differ from these expectations as a result of the risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider the forward-looking statements contained herein in light of such risks. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.

