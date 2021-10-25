Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Forward Air Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FWRD   US3498531017

FORWARD AIR CORPORATION

(FWRD)
  Report
91.31 USD   +0.50%
09:48aFORWARD AIR : Named A Top Company for Women in Trucking
BU
10/20FORWARD AIR : Announcements
PU
10/13FORWARD AIR : Announcements
PU
Forward Air : Named A Top Company for Women in Trucking

10/25/2021 | 09:48am EDT
Forward has been selected as a premier company to work for by The Women in Trucking Association

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company”, “Forward”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named as one of the 2021 “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation” by the Women In Trucking Association. Since its creation in 2018, the award recognizes organizations each year that support Women in Trucking’s mission: to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry.

This award identifies companies with corporate cultures that foster gender diversity and that offer professional development and advancement opportunities. Forward is committed to innovation that not only drives the industry forward, but that moves its people forward by providing growth opportunities for women.

Forward is distinguished as a premier company because of a corporate culture that fosters the elevation of women, competitive compensation and benefits, career advancement programs, and opportunities that cultivate personal and professional development.

The award recognizes an impressive roster of companies ranging in industry from commercial freight transportation marketplace, motor carriers, third-party logistics, and original equipment manufacturers. As put by career independent contract driver, Jenni Kebler, “It has been an absolute breath of fresh air to work with Forward. Tom Schmitt, the CEO, really cares about people, and it shows at every level of the business. I absolutely love it here at Forward and have no intention of going anywhere else.”

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President, and CEO said, “Being recognized for progressing the work environment for females is an honor. We are all better for tapping into 100 percent of the talent pool. Our women drivers are awesome!”

Ellen Voie, President and CEO of Women in Trucking says, “As women rise through the ranks in the transportation industry, we are excited to feature the companies that make the extra effort to attract and retain a more gender-diverse workforce,” she says. “We applaud their efforts and this distinction is our way of giving them the recognition they deserve.”

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. We provide LTL, final mile, truckload, and intermodal drayage services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across North America. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 640 M - -
Net income 2021 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 72,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 462 M 2 462 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 959
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Forward Air Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 90,86 $
Average target price 107,80 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Schmitt Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Rebecca Garbrick Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay Tomasello Chief Information Officer
Chris C. Ruble Chief Operating Officer
C. Robert Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION18.25%2 462
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC21.03%177 527
DEUTSCHE POST AG32.35%76 154
FEDEX CORPORATION-10.26%61 891
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.29.36%20 902
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.1.35%15 921