Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company,” “Forward,” “we,” “our,” or “us”) announced today the release of its updated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, providing a detailed overview of its ESG commitments, goals and progress.

The 2023 ESG report includes measurable targets and data that reflect Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures and Global Reporting Initiative guidance. The report and ESG website are accessible through Forward's investor relations site here.

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO, said, "ESG reporting keeps us focused on doing the right things the right way, and it keeps us accountable to make progress in how we impact the environment and our communities. We are excited to share progress in our journey toward becoming the best company we can be.”

Since its first ESG report was released in 2021, the Company has been building an operational model focused on sustainability, governance and accountability. Forward is committed to making a positive impact on its business, its people and the environment.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air is a leading asset-light provider of transportation services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. We provide expedited less-than-truckload (‘LTL”) services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals. In addition, we offer final mile services, including delivery of heavy-bulky freight, truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services; and intermodal, first-and last-mile, high-value drayage services, both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. We are more than a transportation company. Forward is a single resource for your shipping needs. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may differ from these expectations as specified from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.

