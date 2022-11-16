Advanced search
Forward Air Releases Updated Environmental, Social and Governance Report Via New Dedicated Website

11/16/2022 | 01:01pm EST
Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Today, Forward announced the release of its updated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, providing a detailed overview of the Company’s ESG commitments through a new ESG-specific website.

In March, 2021, Forward published its first ESG report, signaling the Company's commitment to building an operational model focused on sustainability, governance and accountability. The Company’s 2022 ESG report reinforces Forward’s intent to make a positive impact on its business, its people and the environment.

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO, said, "Last year, we laid out our top ten priorities with our first ESG report. This year’s report sets baselines and some ambitious targets – including a 42% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. ESG reporting encourages us to continue striving for progress – to be more diverse, to be more environmentally conscious, and most importantly to be a safer workplace with a net positive impact on our communities – doing the right things the right way.”

The Company’s 2022 ESG report includes measurable targets, goals and data that reflect SASB and GRI guidance. The report and new website are accessible through Forward's investor relations site here.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air is a leading asset-light provider of transportation services across the United States and Canada. We provide expedited less-than-truckload services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals. In addition, we offer final mile services, including delivery of heavy-bulky freight, truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services; and intermodal, first-and last-mile, high-value drayage services, both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. We are more than a transportation company. Forward is a single resource for your shipping needs. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations including with respect to the expected growth and future performance of the Company and the ability of the Company to make necessary adjustments that will allow it to continue providing world-class service to its customers. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may also differ from these expectations as a result of the risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider the forward-looking statement contained herein in light of such risks. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 004 M - -
Net income 2022 203 M - -
Net Debt 2022 40,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 3 052 M 3 052 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 4 181
Free-Float 99,2%
Technical analysis trends FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 114,78 $
Average target price 125,83 $
Spread / Average Target 9,63%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Schmitt Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Rebecca Garbrick Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay Tomasello Chief Information Officer
Chris C. Ruble Chief Operating Officer
C. Robert Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION-6.38%3 052
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.-17.05%156 957
DEUTSCHE POST AG-30.93%48 892
FEDEX CORPORATION-32.43%45 866
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-16.75%18 406
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-22.58%9 497