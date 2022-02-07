Log in
    FWRD   US3498531011

FORWARD AIR CORPORATION

(FWRD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Forward Air Selected as The Home Depot Appliance Carrier of the Year

02/07/2022
Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company”, “Forward”, “we”, “our”, or “us”), has been recognized as The Home Depot Appliance Carrier of the Year for 2021. The award was created to recognize the partnership that supports The Home Depot’s work to build the fastest, most efficient, and reliable supply chain in home improvement.

“We are honored to be recognized by The Home Depot as the 2021 Appliance Carrier of the Year,” said Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Forward. “Our core values and dedication to precision execution guide us to delivering the best-in-class services for big and bulky deliveries and installations and final mile offering. I am proud of all my teammates at Forward; their dedication and efforts are recognized with this award.”

The Home Depot’s Appliance Carrier of the Year recipient is evaluated on key performance criteria that include delivery volumes, on-time performance, and service levels. As the top-performing final mile appliance delivery partner to The Home Depot, Forward expanded its relationship in 2021 with additional locations across the United States.

“Since Forward Final Mile started working with The Home Depot in 2017, our goal has been to be a trusted partner to The Home Depot, ensuring their customers have an exceptional appliance delivery and installation experience. We are excited to partner with The Home Depot as they build out their impressive supply chain network,” said Scott Robider, Vice President and General Manager, Forward Final Mile.

About Forward Final Mile

Forward Final Mile provides Big and Bulky delivery and installation services to nationwide retailers, e-tailers and manufacturers including several Fortune 100 companies. Forward Final Mile has extensive experience and expertise in home delivery, projects, single family and multi-family delivery and installation. Installation services range from simple to complex installation. Forward Final Mile also provides rapid response travel teams to leading Fortune 100 companies.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company that provides services across the United States and Canada. We provide expedited less-than-truckload (“LTL”) services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals. In addition, we offer final mile services, including delivery of heavy-bulky freight, truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services; and intermodal, first-and last-mile, high-value drayage services, both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 645 M - -
Net income 2021 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 0,80%
Capitalization 2 842 M 2 842 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 3 959
Free-Float -
Chart FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Forward Air Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 105,43 $
Average target price 126,80 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Schmitt Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Rebecca Garbrick Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay Tomasello Chief Information Officer
Chris C. Ruble Chief Operating Officer
C. Robert Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION-12.93%2 842
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC4.88%195 374
DEUTSCHE POST AG-7.71%73 122
FEDEX CORPORATION-5.62%64 682
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.-18.28%18 590
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-10.81%13 241