Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Forward Air Corporation    FWRD

FORWARD AIR CORPORATION

(FWRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Forward Air : To Offset Rising Operating Costs, Forward Air Announces General Rate Increase on All Shipments

02/01/2021 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments such as its ongoing less-than-truckload (LTL) network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Today, Forward announces a six percent general rate increase on any shipments tendered on or after Feb. 1, 2021. Additional changes to the Company’s accessorial and surcharge schedule will also take effect on Feb. 1, 2021.

The rate changes enable Forward to continue investing in service enhancement as operating costs continue to rise in the freight transportation industry. As an expedited carrier, Forward operates on-demand without the long lead times that traditional carriers require.

Forward remains committed to providing best-in-class, premium expedited service to its customers.

About Forward Air Corporation
Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. We provide LTL, final mile, truckload, intermodal drayage and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations including with respect to the expected growth and future performance of the Company and the ability of the Company to make necessary adjustments that will allow it to continue providing world-class service to its customers. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties including that the rate changes will not be enough to mitigate higher operating costs and that the Company is not able to achieve its planned growth and expansion. Actual events may also differ from these expectations as a result of the risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider the forward-looking statement contained herein in light of such risks. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
05:37pFORWARD AIR : Imposes 6% Rate Increase On All Shipments To Offset Rising Operati..
MT
05:21pFORWARD AIR : To Offset Rising Operating Costs, Forward Air Announces General Ra..
BU
01/25FORWARD AIR CORPORATION : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Relea..
BU
2020FORWARD AIR : 2020 New Year's Holiday Schedule
PU
2020FORWARD AIR CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2020FORWARD AIR CORPORATION : Announces Expansion Into California's Inland Empire
BU
2020FORWARD AIR : Raymond James Adjusts Forward Air's Price Target to $80 From $70, ..
MT
2020FORWARD AIR : 2020 Christmas Holiday Schedule
PU
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Forward Air Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020FORWARD AIR : Announces New Controller to Enhance Growth Platform
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 281 M - -
Net income 2020 53,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 972 M 1 972 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 5 060
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Forward Air Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 77,00 $
Last Close Price 71,69 $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Schmitt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris C. Ruble Chief Operating Officer
Michael Joseph Morris CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Jay Tomasello Chief Information Officer
C. John Langley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION-6.70%1 972
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.-7.96%133 982
FEDEX CORPORATION-9.35%62 382
DEUTSCHE POST AG0.77%61 381
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-7.47%16 326
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-5.88%15 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ