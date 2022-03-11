Forward Air : to Publish Updated Environmental, Social and Governance Report

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - March 11, 2022 - Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the "Company" or "Forward") announced today its plans to publish an updated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report by the end of FY2022. The purpose of the report is to track progress against a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing Less Than Truckload (LTL) network expansion, as well as acquisitions of complementary businesses.

"Forward's commitment to ESG responsibilities has been a top priority for 2022, said Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO of Forward Air. "We want our team members, stakeholders and customers to understand that we take our ESG efforts seriously and as we continue to grow and scale as a company, we are committed to making a positive impact environmentally and socially," he added.

Committed to accountability and transparency, this report is the second edition of Forward Air's ESG report and highlights its commitments, progress and goals against ESG priorities. Forward's first ESG report was published in March 2021, with the updated report incorporating data requirements identified by widely accepted sustainability frameworks (SASB, GRI, etc.) and measurable targets and goals.

The 2021 ESG report is available on our investor relations website at ir.forwardaircorp.com/esg.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. We provide LTL, final mile, truckload and intermodal drayage services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations including with respect to the expected growth and future performance of the Company and the ability of the Company to make necessary adjustments that will allow it to continue providing world-class service to its customers. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may also differ from these expectations as a result of the risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider the forward-looking statement contained herein in light of such risks. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.

