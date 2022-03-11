Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Forward Air Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FWRD   US3498531017

FORWARD AIR CORPORATION

(FWRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Forward Air : to Publish Updated Environmental, Social and Governance Report

03/11/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Forward Air to Publish Updated Environmental, Social and Governance Report
March 11, 2022

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - March 11, 2022 - Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the "Company" or "Forward") announced today its plans to publish an updated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report by the end of FY2022. The purpose of the report is to track progress against a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing Less Than Truckload (LTL) network expansion, as well as acquisitions of complementary businesses.

"Forward's commitment to ESG responsibilities has been a top priority for 2022, said Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO of Forward Air. "We want our team members, stakeholders and customers to understand that we take our ESG efforts seriously and as we continue to grow and scale as a company, we are committed to making a positive impact environmentally and socially," he added.

Committed to accountability and transparency, this report is the second edition of Forward Air's ESG report and highlights its commitments, progress and goals against ESG priorities. Forward's first ESG report was published in March 2021, with the updated report incorporating data requirements identified by widely accepted sustainability frameworks (SASB, GRI, etc.) and measurable targets and goals.

The 2021 ESG report is available on our investor relations website at ir.forwardaircorp.com/esg.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. We provide LTL, final mile, truckload and intermodal drayage services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations including with respect to the expected growth and future performance of the Company and the ability of the Company to make necessary adjustments that will allow it to continue providing world-class service to its customers. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may also differ from these expectations as a result of the risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider the forward-looking statement contained herein in light of such risks. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.

ESG CONTACT:

Katie Bishop - Forward Air
kbishop@forwardair.com

Released March 11, 2022

Disclaimer

Forward Air Corporation published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 19:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 888 M - -
Net income 2022 156 M - -
Net Debt 2022 190 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 0,96%
Capitalization 2 692 M 2 692 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 4 181
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Forward Air Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 99,93 $
Average target price 133,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Schmitt Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Rebecca Garbrick Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay Tomasello Chief Information Officer
Chris C. Ruble Chief Operating Officer
C. Robert Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION-16.72%2 694
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-3.34%180 328
FEDEX CORPORATION-15.22%58 102
DEUTSCHE POST AG-24.94%57 151
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-25.09%16 821
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-18.01%12 085