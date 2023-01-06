Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Forward Air Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FWRD   US3498531017

FORWARD AIR CORPORATION

(FWRD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
102.35 USD   +0.82%
08:12aTaliban criticises Prince Harry over Afghan killings comment
RE
01/05North American Morning Briefing: Futures Dip As a -2-
DJ
01/04Forward Air to Acquire Land Air Express for $56.5 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taliban criticises Prince Harry over Afghan killings comment

01/06/2023 | 08:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
State funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - The Taliban administration has criticised Prince Harry after the British royal said in his memoir that he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan when serving as a military helicopter pilot, describing them as "chess pieces removed from the board".

Harry's highly personal book "Spare" went on sale in Spain days before its global launch on Jan. 10. It discloses the depth of the rift between the prince and his brother William, the heir to the throne, and other revelations such as drug-taking and how he lost his virginity.

In one section, the 38-year-old recounts his two tours of Afghanistan, first as a forward air controller in 2007/08 and again in 2012, when he was a co-pilot gunner in Apache attack helicopters, and the number of people he had killed.

"It wasn't a statistic that filled me with pride but nor did it leave me ashamed," Harry wrote, according to the Spanish version of the book. "When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat I didn't think of those 25 as people.

"They were chess pieces removed from the board, Bad people eliminated before they could kill Good people."

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Taliban-led Afghan foreign affairs ministry, criticised the comments.

"The western occupation of Afghanistan is truly an odious moment in human history and comments by Prince Harry is a microcosm of the trauma experienced by Afghans at the hands of occupation forces who murdered innocents without any accountability," he said.

The release of the book, from a member of a family that tightly controls personal information about the royals, follows the departure of Harry and his American wife Meghan from royal duties in 2020 to move to California and forge a new life.

Since then the couple have delivered stinging criticism of the House of Windsor and the British press.

As is usual for the royal family, spokespeople for King Charles and Prince William have declined to comment.

British media have gone through the books' details in depth, but many people commuting to work in London on Friday said they were not interested and did not want to talk about it.

Some of those who were willing to talk said they thought Harry had gone too far.

"I think he's an idiot," said Robin Parker, an entrepreneur. "My father was in the Second World War and I once asked him as a child if he'd killed anyone and he was very reluctant to say anything about it."

Britain's Ministry of Defence and representatives of Prince Harry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Writing by Kate Holton; reporting by Charlotte Greenfield in Islamabad and Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 001 M - -
Net income 2022 203 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 2 721 M 2 721 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 4 181
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Forward Air Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 102,35 $
Average target price 123,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Schmitt Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Rebecca Garbrick Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay Tomasello Chief Information Officer
Chris C. Ruble Chief Operating Officer
C. Robert Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION-3.21%2 721
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.0.00%150 357
DEUTSCHE POST AG5.05%46 877
FEDEX CORPORATION4.76%45 755
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.2.17%16 697
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-2.57%8 455