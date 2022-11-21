Forward Pharma A/S : Amended and Restated Articles of Association, dated November 9, 2022 - Form 6-K

The English part of this parallel document in Danish and English is an unofficial translation of the original Danish text . In the event of disputes or misunderstandings arising from the interpretation of the translation, the Danish language shall prevail . 62.940/JML BILAG 2 TIL VEDTÆGTER FOR FORWARD PHARMA A/S CVR - NR. 28865880 APPENDIX 2 TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF FORWARD PHARMA A/S CBR - NO. 28865880 1 WARRANTS WARRANTS 1.1 [Slettet] [Deleted] 1.2 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt 3 . 2 og 3 . 3 den 24 . marts 2015 besluttet at udstede 111 . 425 warrants til en medarbejder i et af selskabets datterselskaber ("Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for selskabets aktionærer . Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0 , 10 . 89 . 140 aktier kan tegnes til kurs 3 . 929 , 91 , svarende til DKK 3 , 92991 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 10 og 22 . 285 aktier kan tegnes til kurs 160 . 876 , 50 , svarende til DKK 160 , 8765 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 10 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . Pursuant to the authorization included in articles 3 . 2 and 3 . 3 of the articles of association, the board of directors has on 24 March 2015 issued 111 , 425 war - rants to an employee of one of the company's subsidiaries (the "Partici - pant") without pre - emption rights of the existing shareholders . Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 10 . 89 , 140 shares may be subscribed for at a price of 3 , 929 . 91 , which equals DKK 3 . 92991 per share of DKK 0 . 10 and 22 , 285 shares may be subscribed for at a price of 160 , 876 . 50 , which equals DKK 160 . 8765 per share of DKK 0 . 10 (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant .

2 Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren . Den del af de tildelte warrants, som giver ret til tegning af 89 . 140 aktier til en tegningskurs på 3 . 929 , 91 , er fuldt modnede på Tildelingstidspunktet (som defineret nedenfor) . Betinget af Deltagerens fortsatte ansættelse hos selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab på det relevante modningstidspunkt, modnes den del af de tildelte warrants, som giver ret til at tegne 22 . 285 aktier til kurs 160 . 876 , 50 med 1 / 36 på den sidste dag i hver af de første 36 måneder efter 1 . januar 2015 ("Tildelingstidspunktet") (inklusive januar 2015 ) . Såfremt Deltagerens ansættelses - eller andet tjenesteforhold hos selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab ophører, finder punkt 2 . 3 . 1 og 2 . 6 anvendelse, idet bestyrelsen eller en eventuel komite nedsat af bestyrelsen, dog kan beslutte, at den modnede del af de tildelte warrants skal kunne udnyttes på samme vilkår, som hvis Deltagers ansættelses - eller andet tjenesteforhold ikke var ophørt (i så fald skal den modnede del af de tildelte warrants kunne udnyttes indtil en dato fastsat af bestyrelsen eller komiteen, dog senest den 31 . december 2021 ) . The portion of the warrants, which al - lows for the subscription of 89 , 140 shares at an exercise price of 3 , 929 . 91 , is fully vested at the Grant Date (as defined below) . Subject to the Participant's continuing employment with the company, a subsidiary or an affiliate on the applicable vesting date, the portion of the warrants, which al - lows for the subscription of 22 , 285 shares at an exercise price of 160 , 876 . 50 , will become vested with respect to 1 / 36 on the last day of each of the first 36 calendar months follow - ing 1 January 2015 (the "Grant Date") (including January 2015 ) . In the event the Participant's employ - ment or other service relationship with the company, a subsidiary or an affili - ate is terminated, clauses 2 . 3 . 1 and 2 . 6 shall apply, provided however that the board of directors, or a committee set up by the board of directors, if any, shall be entitled to decide that the un - vested portion of the warrants shall be exercisable on such terms and condi - tion that would apply had the employ - ment or other service relationship not been terminated (in which case the vested portion of the warrants shall be exercisable until a date determined by the board of directors, or the commit - tee, if any, but in no event later than 31 December 2021 ) .

3 Deltageren kan med respekt af det ovenfor anførte udnytte den modnede del af de tildelte warrants i perioden tre til seks år fra Tildelingstidspunktet ad en eller flere gange (dog højst tre), indtil Deltageren har tegnet det total antal aktier i selskabet, som den modnede del af de tildelte warrants giver Deltageren ret til at tegne . De tildelte warrants udløber uden kompensation den 31 . december 2020 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2 . I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3 , suppleret med følgende : - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er DKK 11 . 142 , 50 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0 , 10 , og rants during the period three to six years from the Grant Date in one or more rounds (however not exceeding three rounds) until the Participant has subscribed for the total number of shares in the company that the vested portion of the warrants entitles the Participant to subscribe for . The warrants will expire for no com - pensation on 31 December 2020 , or earlier as provided in this provision or clause 2 (the 2014 Warrant Terms) to the company's articles of association . The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in clause 2 . Based on the above the board of di - rectors has also passed a resolution re - garding the increase of the share capi - tal relating to the warrants on the terms and conditions set forth in clause 3 and in the following : - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be in - creased on the basis of exercise of the warrants is DKK 11 , 142 . 50 (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) and the minimum nominal amount is DKK 0 . 10 ; and The Participant may, subject to above, exercise the vested portion of the war -

4 - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for 89 . 140 aktier til kurs 3 . 929 , 91 svarende til DKK 3 , 92991 pr . aktie a nominelt DKK 0 , 10 og for 22 . 285 aktier til kurs 160 . 876 , 50 , svarende til DKK 160 , 8765 pr . aktie a nominelt DKK 0 , 10 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) .  The capital increase shall in re - spect of 89 , 140 shares be made at a subscription price of 3 , 929 . 91 , corresponding to DKK 3 . 92991 per share of nominally DKK 0 . 10 and in respect of 22 , 285 shares be made at a subscription price of 160 , 876 . 50 , correspond - ing to DKK 160 . 8765 per share of nominally DKK 0 . 10 (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . 1.3 [Slettet] [Deleted] 1.4 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt 3 . 2 og 3 . 3 den 24 . marts 2015 besluttet at udstede 80 . 230 henholdsvis 10 . 700 warrants til to medarbejdere i et af selskabets datterselskaber ("Deltagerne" og hver for sig "Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for selskabets aktionærer . De tildelte warrants er tiltænkte at være Non - Qualified Options og ikke Incentive Stock Options som defineret i † 422 i den amerikanske Internal Revenue Code . Hver warrant giver Deltagerne ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0 , 10 for USD 21 , 00 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for Pursuant to the authorization included in articles 3 . 2 and 3 . 3 of the articles of association, the board of directors has on 24 March 2015 issued 80 , 230 and 10 , 700 warrants, respectively, to two employees of a subsidiary of the com - pany (the "Participants" and individu - ally the "Participant") without pre - emption rights of the existing share - holders . The warrants are intended to be Non - Qualified Options and not an Incentive Stock Options within the meaning of Section 422 of the US Internal Revenue Code . Each warrant entitles the Participants to subscribe for one share in the com - pany with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 10 for USD 21 . 00 , the subscription price being converted into DKK on the day the capital increase is filed with the

5 kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltagerne . Betinget af Deltagernes fortsatte ansættelse hos selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab på det relevante modningstidspunkt, modnes 25 % af de tildelte warrants på hver af de første fire årsdage efter 18 . august 2014 i relation til 80 . 230 warrants henholdsvis 2 . september 2014 i relation til 10 . 700 warrants ("Tildelingstidspunktet") . Såfremt en Deltagers ansættelses - eller andet tjenesteforhold hos selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab ophører, finder punkt 2 . 3 . 1 og 2 . 6 anvendelse . De tildelte warrants udløber uden kompensation den 19 . august 2024 i relation til 80 . 230 warrants henholdsvis 3 . september 2024 i relation til 10 . 700 warrants eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2 . Danish Business Authority (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pants . Subject to the Participants' continuing employment with the company, a sub - sidiary or an affiliate on the applicable vesting date, the warrants will become vested and exercisable with respect to 25 % of the warrants on each of the first four anniversaries of 18 August 2014 in regard to 80 , 230 warrants and 2 September 2014 in regard to 10 , 700 warrants (the "Grant Date") . In the event a Participant's employ - ment or other service relationship with the company, a subsidiary or an affili - ate is terminated, clauses 2 . 3 . 1 and 2 . 6 shall apply . The warrants will expire for no com - pensation on 19 August 2024 in regard to 80 , 230 warrants and 3 September 2024 in regard to 10 , 700 warrants, or earlier as provided in this article or clause 2 . The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in clause 2 .

6 I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3 , suppleret med følgende : rectors has also passed a resolution re - garding the increase of the share capi - tal relating to the warrants on the terms and conditions set forth in clause 3 and in the following : - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er DKK 9 . 093 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0 , 10 , og - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be in - creased on the basis of exercise of the warrants is DKK 9 , 093 (cf . however the adjustment mech - nism in clause 2 . 9 ) and the mini - mum nominal amount is DKK 0 . 10 ; and - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for USD 21 , 00 pr . aktie a nominelt DKK 0 , 10 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . - The capital increase shall be made at a price of USD 21 . 00 per share of nominally DKK 0 . 10 , the sub - scription price being converted into DKK on the day the capital in - crease is filed with the Danish Business Authority (cf . however the adjustment clause in clause 2 . 9 ) . 1.5 [slettet] [deleted] 1.6 [slettet] [deleted] 1.7 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til Pursuant to the authorization included bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt in articles 3.2 and 3.3 of the articles of 3.2 og 3.3 den 23. juni 2015 udstedt i association, the board of directors has alt 44.560 warrants til en af selskabets on 23 June 2015 issued a total of konsulenter ("Deltageren") uden 44,560 warrants to one of the com - fortegningsret for selskabets pany's consultants (the "Participant") aktionærer. Based on the above the board of di -

7 Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0,10. Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0.10. 44 . 560 aktier kan tegnes til kurs 3 . 930 , 12 , svarende til DKK 3 , 93012 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 10 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . 44 , 560 shares may be subscribed for at a price of 3 , 930 . 12 , which equals DKK 3 . 93012 per share of DKK 0 . 10 , (cf . however the adjustment mecha - nism in clause 2 . 9 ) . Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren. The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant . De tildelte warrants, som giver ret til tegning af 44 . 560 aktier til en tegningskurs på 3 . 930 , 12 er fuldt modnede på Tildelingstidspunktet (som defineret nedenfor) . The warrants, which allows for the sub - scription of 44 , 560 shares at a sub - scription price of 3 , 930 . 12 is fully vested at the Grant Date (as defined below) . Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte de tildelte warrants i en periode på to år fra 1 . april 2015 ("Tildelingstidspunktet") indtil den 31 . marts 2017 . The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the warrants granted during the period two years from 1 April 2015 (the "Grant Date") until 31 March 2017 . De tildelte warrants udløber den 31 . marts 2017 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . Uanset det foranstående udløber de tildelte warrants straks og bliver annulleret uden kompensation, hvis nogle af de The warrants will expire on 31 March 2017 , or earlier as provided for in this provision or section 2 . Notwithstanding the foregoing, the warrants will imme - diately expire and be cancelled for no compensation if any of the warrants previously issued by the company and without pre - emption rights of the ex - isting shareholders.

8 warrants, som selskabet tidligere har udstedt, og som Deltageren er i besiddelse af på Tildelingstidspunktet, udnyttes på et hvilket som helst tidspunkt . Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter . Uden at begrænse omfanget af det foregående er selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ikke ansvarlige for indeholdelse af indkomstskat, sociale bidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og invalideforsikring eller øvrige skatteforpligtelser, som forfalder hos Deltageren i forbindelse med tildelingen eller udøvelsen af de tildelte warrants, og Deltageren skal skadesløsholde selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber for alle omkostninger, der relaterer sig til en hvilken som helst forpligtelse i relation til sådanne skatter pålagt selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber i henhold til lov . Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af bestemmelserne i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 , finder første sætning i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af fondsaktier til alle selskabets aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold til deres ejerskab eller (b) udbytter . Formålet med dette er at beskytte Deltageren fra enhver udvanding af held by the Participant at the Grant Date are exercised at any time . The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates shall not be responsible for withholding any income tax, social security, unem - ployment, disability insurance or other tax obligations that become due from the Participant in connection with the grant or exercise of the warrants, and the Participant shall indemnify the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates against all expenses relating to any ob - ligation imposed by law on the com - pany, its subsidiaries and affiliates in respect of any such taxes . Notwithstanding the provisions of clause 2 . 9 . 1 to the contrary, the first sentence of clause 2 . 9 . 1 shall apply to these warrants in the event of a change in the company's capital structure by reason of (a) the issuance of bonus shares of the Company (in Danish "fondsaktier") to all of the company's shareholders on a pro rata basis in ac - cordance with their ownership interest or (b) dividends . The purpose hereof is to protect the Participant from any

9 den økonomiske værdi af hans ejerskab, som måtte ske som resultat af en sådan ændring af selskabets kapitalstruktur . For en ordens skyld bemærkes, at bestyrelsen eller en af bestyrelsen nedsat komite efter eget skøn kan udføre de tilpasninger, som den finder nødvendige for at beskytte Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet . De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2 . I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3 , suppleret med følgende : - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er DKK 4 . 456 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . ) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0 , 10 , og - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker til kurs 3 . 930 , 12 , svarende til DKK 3 , 93012 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 10 (jf . dilution of the financial value of his ownership interest that may occur as a result of such change in the company's capital structure . For the avoidance of doubt, the board of directors or a com - mittee appointed by the board of direc - tors may make those adjustments it determines, in its discretion, are nec - essary to protect the Participant's in - terest as described herein . The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in section 2 . As a consequence of the resolution to grant warrants, the board of directors has also passed a resolution regarding the increase of the share capital relat - ing to the warrants on the terms and conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following : - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be in - creased on the basis of exercise of the warrants is DKK 4 , 456 (cf . however the adjustment mecha - nism in clause 2 . 9 ) and the mini - mum nominal amount is DKK 0 . 10 ; and  The capital increase shall be made at a subscription price of 3 , 930 . 12 , which equals DKK 3 . 93012 per share of DKK 0 . 10 (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) .

10 dog 2.9). justeringsklausulen i punkt 1.8 [slettet] [deleted] 1.9 [slettet] [deleted] 1.10 [slettet] [deleted] 1.11 [slettet] [deleted] 1.12 [slettet] [deleted] 1.13 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til Pursuant to the authorization included bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt in articles 3.2 and 3.3 of the articles of 3.2 og 3.3 den 24. november 2015, association, the board of directors has den 30. august 2016, den 29. marts on November 24, 2015, August 30, 2017, den 4. april 2018 og den 26. 2016, March 29, 2017, April 4, 2018 november 2019 udstedt i alt 120.000 and November 26, 2019 issued a total warrants til en medarbejder i selskabet of 120,000 warrants to an employee of ("Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for the company (the "Participant") with - selskabets aktionærer. out pre - emption rights of the existing shareholders. Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at Each warrant entitles the Participant to tegne to aktier i selskabet med en subscribe for two shares in the com - nominel værdi af DKK 0,01. pany with a nominal value of DKK 0.01. 240.000 aktier kan tegnes for USD 240,000 shares may be subscribed for 4,5112975 pr. aktie af DKK 0,01, idet at a price of USD 4.5112975 per share tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på of DKK 0.01, the subscription price be - dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens ing converted into DKK on the day the anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf. capital increase is filed with the Danish dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2.9). Business Authority (cf. however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2.9).

11 Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren . Tildelingen af warrants indebærer ikke en rettighed for Deltageren til at modtage yderligere warrants eller andre optioner i fremtiden . The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant . The grant of the warrants does not constitute a right of the Participant to receive further warrants or other awards in the future . Alle de tildelte warrants er fuldt modnede på Tildelingstidspunktet. All of the granted warrants are fully vested at the Grant Date. I tilfælde af Deltagerens fratræden fra In the event the Participant resigns selskabet, et datterselskab eller et from his position with the company, a koncernselskab (hvorefter Deltageren subsidiary or an affiliate (and the Par - ikke længere er ansat i Selskabet eller ticipant is thereafter no longer em - noget datterselskab eller ployed with the company or any sub - koncernselskab) på grund af egen eller sidiary or affiliate) due to the Partici - selskabets, et datterselskabs eller et pant's own termination or due to the koncernselskabs opsigelse af company's, a subsidiary's or an affili - Modtagerens ansættelsesforhold vil ate's termination of the Participant's Modtagerens retsstilling være som employment, the Participant's position beskrevet i Aktieoptionslovens †† 4 og will be as laid down in sections 4 and 5 5 (som gældende ved indgåelsen af of the Danish Stock Option Act (as in tildelingsaftale med Deltageren), idet force at the date of conclusion of the bestyrelsen i tilfælde af Deltagerens award agreement with the Participant), opsigelse forud for udløb af provided however that the board of di - Udnyttelsesperioden (som defineret rectors in case of the Participant's res - nedenfor) efter dets eget skøn dog kan ignation prior to the expiration of the beslutte, at warrants skal kunne warrants may in its sole discretion de - udnyttes som om, Deltageren ikke cide that the warrants shall remain ex - havde opsagt sin stilling (i hvilket ercisable as if the Participant had not tilfælde de modnede warrants skal resigned (in which case the vested kunne udnyttes som anført nedenfor, warrants shall be exercisable as set medmindre andet fremgår af denne forth below, subject to the terms and bestemmelse eller punkt 2. conditions set forth in this provision and section 2). Dette indebærer følgende: blandt andet This inter alia implies the following:

12 - Såfremt Deltageren fratræder sin stilling i selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab på grund af Deltagerens egen opsigelse, bortfalder Deltagerens ret til at udnytte sine tildelte warrants . Warrants, hvor Udnyttelsesperioden er indtrådt inden Deltagerens fratræden, kan dog udnyttes indtil fratrædelsestidspunktet på de i denne bestemmelse og punkt 2 anførte betingelser og vilkår . - In the event that the Participant resigns from his position in the company, a subsidiary or an affil - iate due to his own termination of employment, the Participant's right to exercise warrants granted will lapse . Warrants, where the Exercise Period has commenced prior to the termination of the Participant's employment, may, however, be exercised in the pe - riod until termination of the Par - ticipant's employment on the terms and conditions provided for in this provision and section 2 . - Såfremt Deltageren fratræder sin stilling i selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab på grund af selskabets, et datterselskabs eller et koncernselskabs opsigelse, der ikke skyldes Deltagerens misligholdelse, bevarer Deltageren ret til samtlige tildelte warrants, uanset om Udnyttelsesperioden er indtrådt inden Deltagerens fratræden . Det samme gælder de tilfælde, der er angivet i aktieoptionslovens † 4 , stk . 2 (fratræden på grund af alder/pensionering) og † 4 , stk . 3 (fratræden på grund af selskabets, et datterselskabs eller et koncernselskabs grove misligholdelse) (som gældende - In the event that the Participant resigns from his position in the company due to the company's, a subsidiary's or an affiliate's termi - nation of the employment, which is not due to breach on the part of the Participant, the Participant will remain entitled to all warrants that have been granted, irrespec - tive of whether the exercise pe - riod has commenced prior to the termination of his employment . The same applies in those in - stances mentioned in the Stock Option Act, section 4 ( 2 ) (resigna - tion due to age/retirement) and section 4 ( 3 ) (resignation due to material breach on the part of the company, a subsidiary or an affil - iate) (as in force at the date of

13 ved indgåelsen af tildelingsaftale med Deltageren). conclusion of the award agree - ment with the Participant). - Såfremt Deltageren fratræder sin stilling på grund af selskabets, et datterselskabs eller et koncernselskabs opsigelse, der skyldes misligholdelse fra Deltagerens side, eller såfremt Deltageren bliver bortvist berettiget, bortfalder Deltagerens ret til alle tildelte warrants på fratrædelsestidspunktet . Warrants, hvor udnyttelsesperioden er indtrådt inden Deltagerens fratræden, kan udnyttes indtil fratrædelsestidspunktet på de i denne bestemmelse og punkt 2 anførte betingelser og vilkår . - In the event that the Participant resigns from his position in the company due to the company's, a subsidiary's or an affiliate's ter - mination of employment, which is due to breach on the part of the Participant, or the Participant is justly dismissed by the company, the Participant's right to all war - rants granted will lapse upon ter - mination of the employment . Warrants, where the Exercise Pe - riod has commenced prior to the termination of the Participant's employment, may however be ex - ercised in the period until the ter - mination of his employment on the terms and conditions provided for in this provision or section 2 . Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte de tildelte warrants i perioden fra og med den 1 . juni 2019 til og med 31 . maj 2021 ("Udnyttelsesperioden") . The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the warrants during the period from and including 1 June 2019 through 31 May 2021 ("Exercise Period") . De tildelte warrants udløber den 31 . maj 2021 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . The warrants will expire on 31 May 2021 , or earlier as provided for in this provision or section 2 . Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter . Uden at The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes . Without limiting

14 begrænse omfanget af det foregående er selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ikke ansvarlige for indeholdelse af indkomstskat, sociale bidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og invalideforsikring eller øvrige skatteforpligtelser, som forfalder hos Deltageren i forbindelse med tildelingen eller udøvelsen af de tildelte warrants, og Deltageren skal skadesløsholde selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber for alle omkostninger, der relaterer sig til en hvilken som helst forpligtelse i relation til sådanne skatter pålagt selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber i henhold til lov . the generality of the foregoing, the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates shall not be responsible for withholding any income tax, social security, unem - ployment, disability insurance or other tax obligations that become due from the Participant in connection with the grant or exercise of the warrants, and the Participant shall indemnify the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates against all expenses relating to any ob - ligation imposed by law on the com - pany, its subsidiaries and affiliates in respect of any such taxes . Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af bestemmelserne i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 , finder første sætning i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af fondsaktier til alle selskabets aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold til deres ejerskab eller (b) udbytter . Formålet med dette er at beskytte Deltageren fra enhver udvanding af den økonomiske værdi af hans ejerskab, som måtte ske som resultat af en sådan ændring af selskabets kapitalstruktur . For en ordens skyld bemærkes, at bestyrelsen eller en af bestyrelsen nedsat komite efter eget skøn kan udføre de tilpasninger, som den finder nødvendige for at beskytte Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet . Notwithstanding the provisions of clause 2 . 9 . 1 to the contrary, the first sentence of clause 2 . 9 . 1 shall apply to these warrants in the event of a change in the company's capital structure by reason of (a) the issuance of bonus shares of the Company (in Danish "fondsaktier") to all of the company's shareholders on a pro rata basis in ac - cordance with their ownership interest or (b) dividends . The purpose hereof is to protect the Participant from any di - lution of the financial value of his own - ership interest that may occur as a re - sult of such change in the company's capital structure . For the avoidance of doubt, the board of directors or a com - mittee appointed by the board of direc - tors may make those adjustments it determines, in its discretion, are

15 necessary to protect the Participant's interest as described herein. De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2 , bortset fra punkt 2 . 6 som ikke finder anvendelse . The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in section 2 , save for section 2 . 6 which shall not apply . I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3 , suppleret med følgende : As a consequence of the resolution to grant warrants, the board of directors has also passed a resolution regarding the increase of the share capital relat - ing to the warrants on the terms and conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following : - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er DKK 2 . 400 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0 , 01 , og - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be in - creased on the basis of exercise of the warrants is DKK 2 , 400 (cf . however the adjustment mecha - nism in clause 2 . 9 ) and the mini - mum nominal amount is DKK 0 . 01 ; and - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for USD 4 , 5112975 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 01 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . - The capital increase shall be paid at a subscription price of USD 4 . 5112975 per share of DKK 0 . 01 , the subscription price being con - verted into DKK on the day the capital increase is filed with the Danish Business Authority (cf . however the adjustment mecha - nism in clause 2 . 9 ) . 1.14 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt 3.2 og 3.3 den 24. november 2015 Pursuant to the authorization included in articles 3 . 2 and 3 . 3 of the articles of association, the board of directors has

16 udstedt i alt 89 , 140 warrants til et medlem af selskabets bestyrelse ("Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for selskabets aktionærer . on 24 November, 2015 issued a total of 89 , 140 warrants to a member of the board of directors of the company (the "Participant") without pre - emption rights of the existing shareholders . Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0 , 10 . Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 10 . 89 . 140 aktier kan tegnes for USD 36 , 85 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 10 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . 89 , 140 shares may be subscribed for at a price of USD 36 . 85 per share of DKK 0 . 10 , the subscription price being converted into DKK on the day the cap - ital increase is filed with the Danish Business Authority (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren. The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant . Betinget af Deltagerens fortsatte ansættelsesforhold eller andet tjenesteforhold hos selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab på det relevante modningstidspunkt, modnes de tildelte warrants med 1 / 36 på den sidste dag i hver af de første 36 måneder efter 1 . juli 2015 ("Tildelingstidspunktet") (inklusive juli 2015 ) . Den del af de tildelte warrants, som ikke er modnet, vil blive annulleret uden kompensation ved ophør af Deltagerens ansættelse eller andet tjenesteforhold af en hvilken som helst Subject to the Participant's continuing employment or other engagement with the company, a subsidiary or an affili - ate on the applicable vesting date the warrants will become vested with re - spect to 1 / 36 of the shares on the last day of each of the first 36 calendar months following 1 July 2015 (the "Grant Date") (including July 2015 ) . The unvested portion of the warrants will be cancelled for no compensation upon termination of the Participant's employment or other service relation - ship for any reason (a Termination of Service), and the vested portion of the

17 grund (Ophør af Tjenesteforhold), og den modnede del af de tildelte warrants kan udnyttes i det omfang, det er muligt i henhold til punkt 2 . 6 , idet bestyrelsen eller et eventuelt udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen efter dets eget skøn og ved skriftlig meddelelse til Deltageren forud for ophøret af disse warrants kan beslutte, at den modnede del af disse warrants skal kunne udnyttes som om, der ikke var indtrådt et Ophør af Tjenesteforhold (i hvilket tilfælde den modnede del af de tildelte warrants skal kunne udnyttes som anført nedenfor, medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 ) . warrants shall be exercisable to the ex - tent provided for in clause 2 . 6 , pro - vided however that the board of direc - tors, or a committee set up by the board of directors, may prior to the ex - piration of these warrants, in its sole discretion, by written notice to the Par - ticipant decide that the vested portion of the warrants shall remain exercisa - ble as if a Termination of Service had not occurred (in which case the vested portion of the warrants shall be exer - cisable to the extent set forth below, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 ) . Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte den modnede del af de tildelte warrants i perioden tre til seks år fra Tildelingstidspunktet . The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the vested portion of the warrants during the period three to six years from the Grant Date . De tildelte warrants udløber den 30. The warrants will expire on June 30, juni 2021 eller på det tidligere 2021, or earlier as provided for in this tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne provision or section 2. bestemmelse eller punkt 2. Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter . Uden at begrænse omfanget af det foregående er selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ikke ansvarlige for indeholdelse af indkomstskat, sociale The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates shall not be responsible for withholding any income tax, social security,

18 bidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og invalideforsikring eller øvrige skatteforpligtelser, som forfalder hos Deltageren i forbindelse med tildelingen eller udøvelsen af de tildelte warrants, og Deltageren skal skadesløsholde selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber for alle omkostninger, der relaterer sig til en hvilken som helst forpligtelse i relation til sådanne skatter pålagt selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber i henhold til lov . unemployment, disability insurance or other tax obligations that become due from the Participant in connection with the grant or exercise of the warrants, and the Participant shall indemnify the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates against all expenses relating to any ob - ligation imposed by law on the com - pany, its subsidiaries and affiliates in respect of any such taxes . Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af bestemmelserne i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 , finder første sætning i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af fondsaktier til alle selskabets aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold til deres ejerskab eller (b) udbytter . Formålet med dette er at beskytte Deltageren fra enhver udvanding af den økonomiske værdi af hans ejerskab, som måtte ske som resultat af en sådan ændring af selskabets kapitalstruktur . For en ordens skyld bemærkes, at bestyrelsen eller en af bestyrelsen nedsat komite efter eget skøn kan udføre de tilpasninger, som den finder nødvendige for at beskytte Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet . Notwithstanding the provisions of clause 2 . 9 . 1 to the contrary, the first sentence of clause 2 . 9 . 1 shall apply to these warrants in the event of a change in the company's capital structure by reason of (a) the issuance of bonus shares of the Company (in Danish "fondsaktier") to all of the company's shareholders on a pro rata basis in ac - cordance with their ownership interest or (b) dividends . The purpose hereof is to protect the Participant from any di - lution of the financial value of his own - ership interest that may occur as a re - sult of such change in the company's capital structure . For the avoidance of doubt, the board of directors or a com - mittee appointed by the board of direc - tors may make those adjustments it determines, in its discretion, are nec - essary to protect the Participant's in - terest as described herein .

19 De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2. The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in section 2. I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3 , suppleret med følgende : As a consequence of the resolution to grant warrants, the board of directors has also passed a resolution regarding the increase of the share capital relat - ing to the warrants on the terms and conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following : - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er DKK 8 . 914 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0 , 10 , og - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be in - creased on the basis of exercise of the warrants is DKK 8 , 914 (cf . however the adjustment mecha - nism in clause 2 . 9 ) and the mini - mum nominal amount is DKK 0 . 10 ; and - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for USD 36 , 85 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 10 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . - The capital increase shall be paid at a subscription price of USD 36 . 85 per share of DKK 0 . 10 , the subscription price being con - verted into DKK on the day the capital increase is filed with the Danish Business Authority (cf . however the adjustment mecha - nism in clause 2 . 9 ) . 1.15 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt 3 . 2 og 3 . 3 den 24 . november 2015 udstedt i alt 499 . 580 warrants til to af selskabets og/eller selskabets datterselskabers konsulenter ("Deltagerne" og hver for sig Pursuant to the authorization included in articles 3 . 2 and 3 . 3 of the articles of association, the board of directors has on November 24 , 2015 issued a total of 499 , 580 warrants to two consultants of the company and/or a subsidiary of the company (the "Participants" and

20 "Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for selskabets aktionærer . Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0 , 10 . 249 . 790 aktier kan tegnes til USD 28 , 26 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 10 ("Base Option Aktierne") og 249 . 790 aktier kan tegnes til USD 141 , 30 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 10 ("Mega Option Aktierne"), idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren . Betinget af Deltagerens fortsatte tjenesteforhold hos selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab på det relevante modningstidspunkt, modnesde tildelte warrants til Base Option Aktier og Mega Option Aktier i fem ( 5 ) lige store årlige trancher, der hver især består af 49 . 958 warrants til Base Option Aktier og 49 . 958 warrants til Mega Option Aktier, første tranche heraf modnes 2 . april 2016 . individually the "Participant") without pre - emption rights of the existing shareholders . Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 10 . 249 , 790 shares may be subscribed for at a price of USD 28 . 26 per share of DKK 0 . 10 ("Base Option Shares") and 249 , 790 shares may be subscribed for at a price of USD 141 . 30 per share of DKK 0 . 10 ("Mega Option Shares"), the subscription price being converted into DKK on the day the capital increase is filed with the Danish Business Author - ity (cf . however the adjustment mech - anism in clause 2 . 9 ) . The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant . Subject to the Participant's continuing engagement with the company, a sub - sidiary or an affiliate on the applicable vesting date, the warrants to each of the Base Option Shares and Mega Op - tion Shares will vest in five ( 5 ) equal annual instalments, each consisting of 49 , 958 warrants to Base Option Shares and 49 , 958 warrants to Mega Option Shares, first tranche hereof will be vested on 2 April 2016 . The board of directors or any commit - tee set up by the board of directors

21 Bestyrelsen eller en af bestyrelsen eventuelt nedsat komite kan dog uanset ovenstående efter eget valg og uden nogen form for kompensation til Deltageren på ethvert tidspunkt ved skriftlig meddelelse til Deltageren fremrykke, suspendere, udskyde og/eller bringe modningen af warrants til ophør . Den del af de tildelte warrants, som ikke er modnet, vil blive annulleret uden kompensation ved ophør af Deltagerens ansættelse eller andet tjenesteforhold af en hvilken som helst grund eller ved bestyrelsens beslutning om at bringe modningen af warrants til ophør (Ophør af Tjenesteforhold), og den modnede del af de tildelte warrants kan udnyttes i det omfang, det er muligt i henhold til punkt 2 . 6 , idet bestyrelsen eller et eventuelt udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen efter dets eget skøn og ved skriftlig meddelelse til Deltageren forud for ophøret af disse warrants kan beslutte, at den modnede del af disse warrants skal kunne udnyttes som om, der ikke var indtrådt et Ophør af Tjenesteforhold (i hvilket tilfælde den modnede del af de tildelte warrants skal kunne udnyttes som anført nedenfor, medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 ) . Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte den modnede del may however irrespective of the above at its sole discretion and without any compensation to the Participant at any time by written notice to the Partici - pant accelerate, suspend, postpone and/or terminate any further vesting of the warrants . The unvested portion of the warrants will be cancelled for no compensation upon termination of the Participant's employment or other service relation - ship for any reason or by termination of vesting by the board of directors (a Termination of Service), and the vested portion of the warrants shall be exercisable to the extent provided for in article 2 . 6 , provided however that the board of directors, or a committee set up by the board of directors, may prior to the expiration of these war - rants, in its sole discretion, by written notice to the Participant decide that the vested portion of the warrants shall re - main exercisable as if a Termination of Service had not occurred (in which case the vested portion of the warrants shall be exercisable to the extent set forth below, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 ) . The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the vested portion of the warrants during

22 af de tildelte warrants i perioden 2 . april 2020 til 15 . maj 2020 . De tildelte warrants udløber den 15 . maj 2020 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter . Uden at begrænse omfanget af det foregående er selskabet ikke ansvarlig for indeholdelse af indkomstskat, sociale bidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og invalideforsikring eller øvrige skatteforpligtelser, som forfalder hos Deltageren i forbindelse med tildelingen eller udøvelsen af de tildelte warrants, og Deltageren skal skadesløsholde selskabet for alle omkostninger, der relaterer sig til en hvilken som helst forpligtelse i relation til sådanne skatter pålagt selskabet i henhold til lov . De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2 . I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3 , suppleret med følgende : the period from April 2 , 2020 until May 15 , 2020 . The warrants will expire on May 15 , 2020 , or earlier as provided for in this provision or section 2 . The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the company shall not be responsible for withholding any income tax, social se - curity, unemployment, disability insur - ance or other tax obligations that be - come due from the Participant in con - nection with the grant or exercise of the warrants, and the Participant shall indemnify the company against all ex - penses relating to any obligation im - posed by law on the company in re - spect of any such taxes . The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in section 2 . Based on the above the board of direc - tors has also passed a resolution re - garding the increase of the share capi - tal relating to the warrants on the terms and conditions set forth in sec - tion 3 and in the following : - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be

23 - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er DKK 49 . 958 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0 , 10 , og increased on the basis of exercise of the warrants is DKK 49 . 958 (cf . however the adjustment mecha - nism in clause 2 . 9 ) and the mini - mum nominal amount is DKK 0 . 10 ; and - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker i relation til Base Option Aktierne til en pris på USD 28 , 26 pr . aktie á DKK 0 , 10 og i relation til Mega Option Aktierne til en pris på USD 141 , 30 pr . aktie á DKK 0 , 10 , idet tegningsprisen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen med henblik på fastlæggelse af tegningskursen i DKK (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . - The capital increase shall with re - spect to the Base Option Shares be made at a price of USD 28 . 26 per share of DKK 0 . 10 and with respect to the Mega Option Shares at a price of USD 141 . 30 per share of DKK 0 . 10 , the sub - scription price being converted into DKK on the day the capital in - crease is filed with the Danish Business Authority for purposes of determination of the subscription rate (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . 1.16 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt 3 . 2 og 3 . 3 den 1 . juni 2016 udstedt i alt 89 . 140 warrants til et medlem af selskabets bestyrelse ("Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for selskabets aktionærer . Pursuant to the authorization included in articles 3 . 2 and 3 . 3 of the articles of association, the board of directors has on June 1 , 2016 issued a total of 89 , 140 warrants to a member of the board of directors of the company (the "Participant") without pre - emption rights of the existing shareholders . De tildelte warrants er tiltænkte at være Non - Qualified Options og ikke Incentive Stock Options som defineret i † 422 i den amerikanske Internal Revenue Code . The warrants are intended to be Non - Qualified Options and not an Incentive Stock Options within the meaning of Section 422 of the US Internal Revenue Code .

24 Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0 , 10 for USD 17 , 99 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren . Betinget af Deltagerens fortsatte ansættelsesforhold eller andet tjenesteforhold hos selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab på det relevante modningstidspunkt, modnes de tildelte warrants med 1 / 36 på den sidste dag i hver af de første 36 måneder efter 1 . maj 2016 ("Tildelingstidspunktet") (inklusive maj 2016 ) . Den del af de tildelte warrants, som ikke er modnet, vil blive annulleret uden kompensation ved ophør af Deltagerens ansættelse eller andet tjenesteforhold af en hvilken som helst grund (Ophør af Tjenesteforhold), og den modnede del af de tildelte warrants kan udnyttes i det omfang, det er muligt i henhold til punkt 2 . 6 , idet bestyrelsen eller et eventuelt udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen efter dets eget skøn og ved skriftlig meddelelse til Deltageren forud for ophøret af disse Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 10 at a price of USD 17 . 99 , the subscription price being converted into DKK on the day the capital increase is filed with the Danish Business Authority (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant . Subject to the Participant's continuing or other engagement with the com - pany, a subsidiary or an affiliate on the applicable vesting date, the warrants will become vested with respect to 1 / 36 of the shares on the last day of each of the first 36 calendar months following the 1 May 2016 (the "Grant Date") (including May 2016 ) . The unvested portion of the warrants will be cancelled for no compensation upon termination of the Participant's employment or other service relation - ship for any reason (a Termination of Service), and the vested portion of the warrants shall be exercisable to the ex - tent provided for in clause 2 . 6 , pro - vided however that the board of direc - tors, or a committee set up by the board of directors, may prior to the ex - piration of these warrants, in its sole discretion, by written notice to the Par - ticipant decide that the vested portion

25 warrants kan beslutte, at den modnede del af disse warrants skal kunne udnyttes som om, der ikke var indtrådt et Ophør af Tjenesteforhold (i hvilket tilfælde den modnede del af de tildelte warrants skal kunne udnyttes som anført nedenfor, medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 ) . Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte den modnede del af de tildelte warrants i perioden tre til seks år fra Tildelingstidspunktet ( 1 . maj 2019 til 30 . april 2022 ) . De tildelte warrants udløber den 30 . april 2022 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter . Uden at begrænse omfanget af det foregående er selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ikke ansvarlige for indeholdelse af indkomstskat, sociale bidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og invalideforsikring eller øvrige skatteforpligtelser, som forfalder hos Deltageren i forbindelse med tildelingen eller udøvelsen af de tildelte warrants, og Deltageren skal skadesløsholde selskabet, dets of the warrants shall remain exercisa - ble as if a Termination of Service had not occurred (in which case the vested portion of the warrants shall be exer - cisable to the extent set forth below, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , shall be exercisable as stated below) . The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the vested portion of the warrants during the period three to six years from the Grant Date ( 1 May 2019 to 30 April 2022). The warrants will expire on April 30 , 2022 , or earlier as provided for in this provision or section 2 . The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates shall not be responsible for withholding any income tax, social security, unem - ployment, disability insurance or other tax obligations that become due from the Participant in connection with the grant or exercise of the warrants, and the Participant shall indemnify the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates against all expenses relating to any ob - ligation imposed by law on the

26 datterselskaber og koncernselskaber for alle omkostninger, der relaterer sig til en hvilken som helst forpligtelse i relation til sådanne skatter pålagt selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber i henhold til lov . Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af bestemmelserne i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 , finder første sætning i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af fondsaktier til alle selskabets aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold til deres ejerskab eller (b) udbytter . Formålet med dette er at beskytte Deltageren fra enhver udvanding af den økonomiske værdi af Deltagerens ejerskab, som måtte ske som resultat af en sådan ændring af selskabets kapitalstruktur . For en ordens skyld bemærkes, at bestyrelsen eller en af bestyrelsen nedsat komite efter eget skøn kan udføre de tilpasninger, som den finder nødvendige for at beskytte Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet . De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2 . I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende company, its subsidiaries and affiliates in respect of any such taxes . Notwithstanding the provisions of clause 2 . 9 . 1 to the contrary, the first sentence of clause 2 . 9 . 1 shall apply to these warrants in the event of a change in the company's capital structure by reason of (a) the issuance of bonus shares of the Company (in Danish "fondsaktier") to all of the company's shareholders on a pro rata basis in ac - cordance with their ownership interest or (b) dividends . The purpose hereof is to protect the Participant from any di - lution of the financial value of the Par - ticipant's ownership interest that may occur as a result of such change in the company's capital structure . For the avoidance of doubt, the board of direc - tors or a committee appointed by the board of directors may make those ad - justments it determines, in its discre - tion, are necessary to protect the Par - ticipant's interest as described herein . The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in section 2 . As a consequence of the resolution to grant warrants, the board of directors has also passed a resolution regarding the increase of the share capital relat - ing to the warrants on the terms and

27 kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3, suppleret med følgende: conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following: - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er DKK 8 . 914 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0 , 10 , og - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be in - creased on the basis of exer - cise of the warrants is DKK 8 , 914 (cf . however the adjust - ment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) and the minimum nominal amount is DKK 0 . 10 ; and - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for USD 17 , 99 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 10 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . - The capital increase shall be paid at a subscription price of USD 17 . 99 per share of DKK 0 . 10 , the subscription price be - ing converted into DKK on the day the capital increase is filed with the Danish Business Au - thority (cf . however the ad - justment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . 1.17 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt 3 . 2 og 3 . 3 den 1 . juni 2016 udstedt i alt 89 . 140 warrants til et medlem af selskabets bestyrelse ("Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for selskabets aktionærer . Pursuant to the authorization included in articles 3 . 2 and 3 . 3 of the articles of association, the board of directors has on June 1 , 2016 issued a total of 89 , 140 warrants to a member of the board of directors of the company (the "Participant") without pre - emption rights of the existing shareholders . Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0 , 10 for USD 17 , 99 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 10 at a price of USD 17 . 99 , the subscription price being converted into DKK on the day the capital increase is filed with the

28 kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren . Betinget af Deltagerens fortsatte ansættelsesforhold eller andet tjenesteforhold hos selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab på det relevante modningstidspunkt, modnes de tildelte warrants med 1 / 36 på den sidste dag i hver af de første 36 måneder efter 1 . maj 2016 ("Tildelingstidspunktet") (inklusive maj 2016 ) . Den del af de tildelte warrants, som ikke er modnet, vil blive annulleret uden kompensation ved ophør af Deltagerens ansættelse eller andet tjenesteforhold af en hvilken som helst grund (Ophør af Tjenesteforhold), og den modnede del af de tildelte warrants kan udnyttes i det omfang, det er muligt i henhold til punkt 2 . 6 , idet bestyrelsen eller et eventuelt udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen efter dets eget skøn og ved skriftlig meddelelse til Deltageren forud for ophøret af disse warrants kan beslutte, at den modnede del af disse warrants skal kunne udnyttes som om, der ikke var indtrådt et Ophør af Tjenesteforhold (i hvilket tilfælde den modnede del af de tildelte Danish Business Authority (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant . Subject to the Participant's continuing or other engagement with the com - pany, a subsidiary or an affiliate on the applicable vesting date, the warrants will become vested with respect to 1 / 36 of the shares on the last day of each of the first 36 calendar months following the 1 May 2016 (the "Grant Date") (including May 2016 ) . The unvested portion of the warrants will be cancelled for no compensation upon termination of the Participant's employment or other service relation - ship for any reason (a Termination of Service), and the vested portion of the warrants shall be exercisable to the ex - tent provided for in clause 2 . 6 , pro - vided however that the board of direc - tors, or a committee set up by the board of directors, may prior to the ex - piration of these warrants, in its sole discretion, by written notice to the Par - ticipant decide that the vested portion of the warrants shall remain exercisa - ble as if a Termination of Service had not occurred (in which case the vested portion of the warrants shall be exer - cisable to the extent set forth below, subject to the terms and conditions set

29 warrants skal kunne udnyttes som anført nedenfor, medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 ) . Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte den modnede del af de tildelte warrants i perioden tre til seks år fra Tildelingstidspunktet ( 1 . maj 2019 til 30 . april 2022 ) . De tildelte warrants udløber den 30 . april 2022 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter . Uden at begrænse omfanget af det foregående er selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ikke ansvarlige for indeholdelse af indkomstskat, sociale bidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og invalideforsikring eller øvrige skatteforpligtelser, som forfalder hos Deltageren i forbindelse med tildelingen eller udøvelsen af de tildelte warrants, og Deltageren skal skadesløsholde selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber for alle omkostninger, der relaterer sig til en hvilken som helst forpligtelse i relation til sådanne skatter pålagt forth in this provision and section 2, shall be exercisable as stated below). The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the vested portion of the warrants during the period three to six years from the Grant Date ( 1 May 2019 to 30 April 2022). The warrants will expire on April 30 , 2022 , or earlier as provided for in this provision or section 2 . The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates shall not be responsible for withholding any income tax, social security, unem - ployment, disability insurance or other tax obligations that become due from the Participant in connection with the grant or exercise of the warrants, and the Participant shall indemnify the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates against all expenses relating to any ob - ligation imposed by law on the com - pany, its subsidiaries and affiliates in respect of any such taxes . Notwithstanding the provisions of clause 2 . 9 . 1 to the contrary, the first

30 selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber i henhold til lov . Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af bestemmelserne i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 , finder første sætning i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af fondsaktier til alle selskabets aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold til deres ejerskab eller (b) udbytter . Formålet med dette er at beskytte Deltageren fra enhver udvanding af den økonomiske værdi af Deltagerens ejerskab, som måtte ske som resultat af en sådan ændring af selskabets kapitalstruktur . For en ordens skyld bemærkes, at bestyrelsen eller en af bestyrelsen nedsat komite efter eget skøn kan udføre de tilpasninger, som den finder nødvendige for at beskytte Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet . De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2 . I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3 , suppleret med følgende : sentence of clause 2 . 9 . 1 shall apply to these warrants in the event of a change in the company's capital structure by reason of (a) the issuance of bonus shares of the Company (in Danish "fondsaktier") to all of the company's shareholders on a pro rata basis in ac - cordance with their ownership interest or (b) dividends . The purpose hereof is to protect the Participant from any di - lution of the financial value of the Par - ticipant's ownership interest that may occur as a result of such change in the company's capital structure . For the avoidance of doubt, the board of direc - tors or a committee appointed by the board of directors may make those ad - justments it determines, in its discre - tion, are necessary to protect the Par - ticipant's interest as described herein . The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in section 2 . As a consequence of the resolution to grant warrants, the board of directors has also passed a resolution regarding the increase of the share capital relat - ing to the warrants on the terms and conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following : - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be in - creased on the basis of exer - cise of the warrants is DKK 8 , 914 (cf . however the

31 - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er DKK 8 . 914 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0 , 10 , og - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for USD 17 , 99 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 10 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . clause 2.9) and the minimum nominal amount is DKK 0.10; and - The capital increase shall be paid at a subscription price of USD 17 . 99 per share of DKK 0 . 10 , the subscription price be - ing converted into DKK on the day the capital increase is filed with the Danish Business Au - thority (cf . however the ad - justment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . 1.18 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt 3 . 2 og 3 . 3 den 1 . juni 2016 udstedt i alt 89 . 140 warrants til et medlem af selskabets bestyrelse ("Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for selskabets aktionærer . Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0 , 10 for USD 36 , 85 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . Pursuant to the authorization included in articles 3 . 2 and 3 . 3 of the articles of association, the board of directors has on June 1 , 2016 issued a total of 89 , 140 warrants to a member of the board of directors of the company (the "Participant") without pre - emption rights of the existing shareholders . Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 10 at a price of USD 36 . 85 , the subscription price being converted into DKK on the day the capital increase is filed with the Danish Business Authority (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . adjustment mechanism in

32 Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren . Betinget af Deltagerens fortsatte ansættelsesforhold eller andet tjenesteforhold hos selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab på det relevante modningstidspunkt, modnes de tildelte warrants med 1 / 36 på den sidste dag i hver af de første 36 måneder efter 1 . juli 2015 ("Tildelingstidspunktet") (inklusive juli 2015 ) . Den del af de tildelte warrants, som ikke er modnet, vil blive annulleret uden kompensation ved ophør af Deltagerens ansættelse eller andet tjenesteforhold af en hvilken som helst grund (Ophør af Tjenesteforhold), og den modnede del af de tildelte warrants kan udnyttes i det omfang, det er muligt i henhold til punkt 2 . 6 , idet bestyrelsen eller et eventuelt udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen efter dets eget skøn og ved skriftlig meddelelse til Deltageren forud for ophøret af disse warrants kan beslutte, at den modnede del af disse warrants skal kunne udnyttes som om, der ikke var indtrådt et Ophør af Tjenesteforhold (i hvilket tilfælde den modnede del af de tildelte warrants skal kunne udnyttes som anført nedenfor, medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 ) . subject to payment from the Partici - pant. Subject to the Participant's continuing employment or other engagement with the company, a subsidiary or an affili - ate on the applicable vesting date the warrants will become vested with re - spect to 1 / 36 of the shares on the last day of each of the first 36 calendar months following 1 July 2015 (the "Grant Date") (including July 2015 ) . The unvested portion of the warrants will be cancelled for no compensation upon termination of the Participant's employment or other service relation - ship for any reason (a Termination of Service), and the vested portion of the warrants shall be exercisable to the ex - tent provided for in clause 2 . 6 , pro - vided however that the board of direc - tors, or a committee set up by the board of directors, may prior to the ex - piration of these warrants, in its sole discretion, by written notice to the Par - ticipant decide that the vested portion of the warrants shall remain exercisa - ble as if a Termination of Service had not occurred (in which case the vested portion of the warrants shall be exer - cisable to the extent set forth below, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , shall be exercisable as stated below) . The grant of the warrants shall not be

33 Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte den modnede del af de tildelte warrants i perioden tre til seks år fra Tildelingstidspunktet ( 1 . juli 2018 til 30 . juni 2021 ) . De tildelte warrants udløber den 30 . juni 2021 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter . Uden at begrænse omfanget af det foregående er selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ikke ansvarlige for indeholdelse af indkomstskat, sociale bidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og invalideforsikring eller øvrige skatteforpligtelser, som forfalder hos Deltageren i forbindelse med tildelingen eller udøvelsen af de tildelte warrants, og Deltageren skal skadesløsholde selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber for alle omkostninger, der relaterer sig til en hvilken som helst forpligtelse i relation til sådanne skatter pålagt selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber i henhold til lov . Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af bestemmelserne i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 , finder provision and section 2 , exercise the vested portion of the warrants during the period three to six years from the Grant Date ( 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021). The warrants will expire on June 30 , 2021 , or earlier as provided for in this provision or section 2 . The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates shall not be responsible for withholding any income tax, social security, unem - ployment, disability insurance or other tax obligations that become due from the Participant in connection with the grant or exercise of the warrants, and the Participant shall indemnify the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates against all expenses relating to any ob - ligation imposed by law on the com - pany, its subsidiaries and affiliates in respect of any such taxes . Notwithstanding the provisions of clause 2 . 9 . 1 to the contrary, the first sentence of clause 2 . 9 . 1 shall apply to these warrants in the event of a change in the company's capital structure by The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this

34 første sætning i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af fondsaktier til alle selskabets aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold til deres ejerskab eller (b) udbytter . Formålet med dette er at beskytte Deltageren fra enhver udvanding af den økonomiske værdi af Deltagerens ejerskab, som måtte ske som resultat af en sådan ændring af selskabets kapitalstruktur . For en ordens skyld bemærkes, at bestyrelsen eller en af bestyrelsen nedsat komite efter eget skøn kan udføre de tilpasninger, som den finder nødvendige for at beskytte Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet . De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2 . I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3 , suppleret med følgende : - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er DKK 8 . 914 (jf . reason of (a) the issuance of bonus shares of the Company (in Danish "fondsaktier") to all of the company's shareholders on a pro rata basis in ac - cordance with their ownership interest or (b) dividends . The purpose hereof is to protect the Participant from any di - lution of the financial value of the Par - ticipant's ownership interest that may occur as a result of such change in the company's capital structure . For the avoidance of doubt, the board of direc - tors or a committee appointed by the board of directors may make those ad - justments it determines, in its discre - tion, are necessary to protect the Par - ticipant's interest as described herein . The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in section 2 . As a consequence of the resolution to grant warrants, the board of directors has also passed a resolution regarding the increase of the share capital relat - ing to the warrants on the terms and conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following : - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be in - creased on the basis of exer - cise of the warrants is DKK 8 , 914 (cf . however the adjust - ment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) and the minimum nominal amount is DKK 0 . 10 ; and

35 dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2.9) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0,10, og - The capital increase shall be paid at a subscription price of USD 36 . 85 per share of DKK 0 . 10 , the subscription price be - ing converted into DKK on the day the capital increase is filed with the Danish Business Au - thority (cf . however the ad - justment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for USD 36 , 85 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 10 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . 1.19 [slettet] [deleted] 1.20 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt 3 . 2 og 3 . 3 den 1 . juni 2016 udstedt i alt 221 . 282 warrants til to af selskabets konsulenter (hver for sig "Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for selskabets aktionærer . Pursuant to the authorization included in articles 3 . 2 and 3 . 3 of the articles of association, the board of directors has on June 1 , 2016 issued a total of 221 , 282 warrants to two consultants of the company (each a "Participant") without pre - emption rights of the ex - isting shareholders . Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0 , 10 for USD 20 , 90 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 10 at a price of USD 20 . 90 , the subscription price being converted into DKK on the day the capital increase is filed with the Danish Business Authority (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren. The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant .

36 Betinget af Deltagerens fortsatte ansættelsesforhold hos selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab på det relevante modningstidspunkt, modnes de tildelte warrants med 1 / 48 på den sidste dag i hver af de første 48 måneder efter 4 . december 2015 ("Tildelingstidspunktet") (inklusive december 2015 ) . Den del af de tildelte warrants, som ikke er modnet, vil blive annulleret uden kompensation ved ophør af Deltagerens ansættelse eller andet tjenesteforhold af en hvilken som helst grund (Ophør af Tjenesteforhold), og den modnede del af de tildelte warrants kan udnyttes i det omfang, det er muligt i henhold til punkt 2 . 6 , idet bestyrelsen eller et eventuelt udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen efter dets eget skøn og ved skriftlig meddelelse til Deltageren forud for ophøret af disse warrants kan beslutte, at den modnede del af disse warrants skal kunne udnyttes som om, der ikke var indtrådt et Ophør af Tjenesteforhold (i hvilket tilfælde den modnede del af de tildelte warrants skal kunne udnyttes som anført nedenfor, medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 ) . Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte den modnede del Subject to the Participant's continuing employment with the company, a sub - sidiary or an affiliate on the applicable vesting date, the warrants will become vested with respect to 1 / 48 of the shares on the last day of each of the first 48 calendar months following the 4 December 2015 (the "Grant Date") (including December 2015 ) . The unvested portion of the warrants will be cancelled for no compensation upon termination of the Participant's employment or other service relation - ship for any reason (a Termination of Service), and the vested portion of the warrants shall be exercisable to the ex - tent provided for in clause 2 . 6 , pro - vided however that the board of direc - tors, or a committee set up by the board of directors, may prior to the ex - piration of these warrants, in its sole discretion, by written notice to the Par - ticipant decide that the vested portion of the warrants shall remain exercisa - ble as if a Termination of Service had not occurred (in which case the vested portion of the warrants shall be exer - cisable to the extent set forth below, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , shall be exercisable as stated below) . The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the vested portion of the warrants during

37 af de tildelte warrants i perioden fire til seks år fra Tildelingstidspunktet ( 4 . december 2019 til 3 . december 2021 ) . De tildelte warrants udløber den 3 . december 2021 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter . Uden at begrænse omfanget af det foregående er selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ikke ansvarlige for indeholdelse af indkomstskat, sociale bidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og invalideforsikring eller øvrige skatteforpligtelser, som forfalder hos Deltageren i forbindelse med tildelingen eller udøvelsen af de tildelte warrants, og Deltageren skal skadesløsholde selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber for alle omkostninger, der relaterer sig til en hvilken som helst forpligtelse i relation til sådanne skatter pålagt selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber i henhold til lov . Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af bestemmelserne i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 , finder første sætning i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af fondsaktier til alle selskabets the period four to six years from the Grant Date (4 December 2019 to 3 De - cember 2021). The warrants will expire on 3 Decem - ber 2021 , or earlier as provided for in this provision or section 2 . The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates shall not be responsible for withholding any income tax, social security, unem - ployment, disability insurance or other tax obligations that become due from the Participant in connection with the grant or exercise of the warrants, and the Participant shall indemnify the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates against all expenses relating to any ob - ligation imposed by law on the com - pany, its subsidiaries and affiliates in respect of any such taxes . Notwithstanding the provisions of clause 2 . 9 . 1 to the contrary, the first sentence of clause 2 . 9 . 1 shall apply to these warrants in the event of a change in the company's capital structure by reason of (a) the issuance of bonus shares of the Company (in Danish "fondsaktier") to all of the company's shareholders on a pro rata basis in

38 aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold til deres ejerskab eller (b) udbytter . Formålet med dette er at beskytte Deltageren fra enhver udvanding af den økonomiske værdi af Deltagerens ejerskab, som måtte ske som resultat af en sådan ændring af selskabets kapitalstruktur . For en ordens skyld bemærkes, at bestyrelsen eller en af bestyrelsen nedsat komite efter eget skøn kan udføre de tilpasninger, som den finder nødvendige for at beskytte Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet . De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2 . I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3 , suppleret med følgende : - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er DKK 22 . 128 , 20 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0 , 10 , og accordance with their ownership inter - est or (b) dividends . The purpose hereof is to protect the Participant from any dilution of the financial value of the Participant's ownership interest that may occur as a result of such change in the company's capital struc - ture . For the avoidance of doubt, the board of directors or a committee ap - pointed by the board of directors may make those adjustments it determines, in its discretion, are necessary to pro - tect the Participant's interest as de - scribed herein . The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in section 2 . As a consequence of the resolution to grant warrants, the board of directors has also passed a resolution regarding the increase of the share capital relat - ing to the warrants on the terms and conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following : - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be in - creased on the basis of exer - cise of the warrants is DKK 22 , 128 . 20 (cf . however the ad - justment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) and the minimum nominal amount is DKK 0 . 10 ; and - The capital increase shall be paid at a subscription price of

39 - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for USD 20 , 90 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 10 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . 0 . 10 , the subscription price be - ing converted into DKK on the day the capital increase is filed with the Danish Business Au - thority (cf . however the ad - justment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . 1.21 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt 3 . 2 og 3 . 3 den 1 . juni 2016 udstedt i alt 140 . 000 warrants til en medarbejder i selskabet ("Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for selskabets aktionærer . Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0 , 10 for USD 25 , 52 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren . Betinget af Deltagerens fortsatte ansættelsesforhold eller andet tjenesteforhold hos selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab Pursuant to the authorization included in articles 3 . 2 and 3 . 3 of the articles of association, the board of directors has on June 1 , 2016 issued a total of 140 , 000 warrants to an employee of the company (the "Participant") with - out pre - emption rights of the existing shareholders . Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 10 at a price of USD 25 . 52 , the subscription price being converted into DKK on the day the capital increase is filed with the Danish Business Authority (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant . Subject to the Participant's continuing employment or other engagement with the company, a subsidiary or an affili - ate on the applicable vesting date the warrants will become vested with USD 20.90 per share of DKK

40 på det relevante modningstidspunkt, modnes de tildelte warrants med 1 / 48 på den sidste dag i hver af de første 48 måneder efter 19 . oktober 2015 ("Tildelingstidspunktet") (inklusive oktober 2015 ) . Den del af de tildelte warrants, som ikke er modnet, vil blive annulleret uden kompensation ved ophør af Deltagerens ansættelse eller andet tjenesteforhold af en hvilken som helst grund (Ophør af Tjenesteforhold), og den modnede del af de tildelte warrants kan udnyttes i det omfang, det er muligt i henhold til punkt 2 . 6 , idet bestyrelsen eller et eventuelt udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen efter dets eget skøn og ved skriftlig meddelelse til Deltageren forud for ophøret af disse warrants kan beslutte, at den modnede del af disse warrants skal kunne udnyttes som om, der ikke var indtrådt et Ophør af Tjenesteforhold (i hvilket tilfælde den modnede del af de tildelte warrants skal kunne udnyttes som anført nedenfor, medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 ) . Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte den modnede del af de tildelte warrants i perioden fire til seks år fra Tildelingstidspunktet ( 19 . oktober 2019 til 18 . oktober 2021 ) . respect to 1 / 48 of the shares on the last day of each of the first 48 calendar months following 19 October 2015 (the "Grant Date") (including October 2015 ) . The unvested portion of the warrants will be cancelled for no compensation upon termination of the Participant's employment or other service relation - ship for any reason (a Termination of Service), and the vested portion of the warrants shall be exercisable to the ex - tent provided for in clause 2 . 6 , pro - vided however that the board of direc - tors, or a committee set up by the board of directors, may prior to the ex - piration of these warrants, in its sole discretion, by written notice to the Par - ticipant decide that the vested portion of the warrants shall remain exercisa - ble as if a Termination of Service had not occurred (in which case the vested portion of the warrants shall be exer - cisable to the extent set forth below, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , shall be exercisable as stated below) . The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the vested portion of the warrants during the period four to six years from the Grant Date ( 19 October 2019 to 18 Oc - tober 2021 .

41 De tildelte warrants udløber den 18 . oktober 2021 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter og bidrag til sociale sikringsordninger . Uden at begrænse omfanget af det foregående skal Deltageren som en betingelse for udnyttelse af de tildelte warrants - i tilfælde hvor en person, herunder selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber, ville være forpligtet til at afholde "UK PAYE income tax" og "primary class 1 (employee) national insurance contributions" (eller lignende forpligtelser til at indeholde beløb vedrørende indkomstskat eller sociale bidrag (eller lignende afgifter) i ethvert retsområde)("Skattetilsvaret") i forbindelse med tildeling eller udnyttelse af de tildelte warrants og/eller erhvervelse, besiddelse eller salg af aktier - enten : - foretage en betaling til selskabet, dets datterselskab eller koncernselskab (afhængigt af forholdene) af et beløb svarende til Skattetilsvaret, eller - indgå en ordning med selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber (afhængigt af forholdene), der er opfylder disses 2021 , or earlier as provided for in this provision or section 2 . The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes and social security contributions . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, where any person, including the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates would be obliged to account for any UK PAYE in - come tax and primary class 1 (em - ployee) national insurance contribu - tions (or any similar liability to with - hold amounts in respect of income tax or social security contribution (or sim - ilar charges) in any jurisdiction)(the "Tax Liability"), in connection with the grant or exercise of the warrants and/or the acquisition, holding or sale of shares, as a condition of exercise the Participant must either : - make a payment to the company, its subsidiary or affiliate (as appli - cable) of an amount equal to the Tax Liability ; or - enter into arrangements with and to the satisfaction of the Com - pany, its Subsidiary or Affiliate (as applicable), to secure that such a payment is made (including but The warrants will expire on 18 October

42 krav, for at sikre at en sådan betaling foretages (herunder eksempelvis bemyndigelse af selskabet eller en person til at tilvejebringe et salg af alle eller dele af aktierne på dennes vegne samt bemyndigelse af betaling til selskabet eller en person af det relevante beløb ud af salgsprovenuet eller på anden måde) . Tildelingen af warrants udgør ikke en del af nogen form for ansættelseskontrakt med Deltageren . Tildelingen af warrants berettiger ikke Deltageren til få tildelt yderligere warrants . Såfremt Deltagerens tjenesteforhold eller ansættelse hos selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab ophører, er han ikke berettiget til nogen form for kompensation for tab af rettigheder eller ydelser i henhold tildelingen af warrants, hverken i form af erstatning for uberettiget afskedigelse eller anden form for misligholdelse eller i form af fratrædelsesgodtgørelse eller på anden måde . Denne undtagelse finder ligeledes (ubegrænset) anvendelse i relation til ethvert tab, der måtte opstå som følge af den måde, hvorpå et skøn er (eller ikke er) udøvet i henhold til denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , selv hvis udøvelsen (eller ikke - udøvelsen) af et sådant skøn er eller fremstår som irrationelt eller urigtigt og/eller er i strid med eller hævdes at være i strid not limited to authorizing the company or person to procure the sale of some or all of the Ordinary Shares on his behalf and authoriz - ing the payment to the company or person of the relevant amount out of the proceeds of sale or oth - erwise) . The grant of warrants does not form part of any contract of employment with the Participant . The grant of war - rants does not give the Participant any right or entitlement to have any other warrants granted to him . If the Partic - ipant ceases to hold an office or em - ployment within the Company, a sub - sidiary or an affiliate he is not entitled to any compensation for any loss of any rights or benefits under the grant of warrants whether the loss is claimed by way of damages for wrongful dis - missal or other breach of contract or by way of compensation for loss of office or otherwise . This exclusion applies equally (and without limitation) to any loss arising from the way in which any discretion is (or is not) exercised under this provision and section 2 even if the exercise (or non - exercise) of such dis - cretion is, or appears to be, irrational or perverse and/or breaches, or is claimed to breach any implied term of the grant of warrants or any other con - tract between the Participant and his/her employer .

43 med nogen form for stiltiende kontraktvilkår i tildelingen af warrants eller enhver anden kontrakt mellem Deltageren og dennes arbejdsgiver . Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af bestemmelserne i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 , finder første sætning i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af fondsaktier til alle selskabets aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold til deres ejerskab eller (b) udbytter . Formålet med dette er at beskytte Deltageren fra enhver udvanding af den økonomiske værdi af Deltagerens ejerskab, som måtte ske som resultat af en sådan ændring af selskabets kapitalstruktur . For en ordens skyld bemærkes, at bestyrelsen eller en af bestyrelsen nedsat komite efter eget skøn kan udføre de tilpasninger, som den finder nødvendige for at beskytte Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet . De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2 . I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der Notwithstanding the provisions of clause 2 . 9 . 1 to the contrary, the first sentence of clause 2 . 9 . 1 shall apply to these warrants in the event of a change in the company's capital structure by reason of (a) the issuance of bonus shares of the Company (in Danish "fondsaktier") to all of the company's shareholders on a pro rata basis in ac - cordance with their ownership interest or (b) dividends . The purpose hereof is to protect the Participant from any di - lution of the financial value of the Par - ticipant's ownership interest that may occur as a result of such change in the company's capital structure . For the avoidance of doubt, the board of direc - tors or a committee appointed by the board of directors may make those ad - justments it determines, in its discre - tion, are necessary to protect the Par - ticipant's interest as described herein . The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in section 2 . As a consequence of the resolution to grant warrants, the board of directors has also passed a resolution regarding the increase of the share capital relat - ing to the warrants on the terms and conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following :

44 fremgår af punkt 3, suppleret med følgende: - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er DKK 14 . 000 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0 , 10 , og - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for USD 25 , 52 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 10 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be in - creased on the basis of exer - cise of the warrants is DKK 14 , 000 (cf . however the ad - justment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) and the minimum nominal amount is DKK 0 . 10 ; and - The capital increase shall be paid at a subscription price of USD 25 . 52 per share of DKK 0 . 10 , the subscription price be - ing converted into DKK on the day the capital increase is filed with the Danish Business Au - thority (cf . however the ad - justment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . 1.22 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til Pursuant to the authorization included bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt in articles 3.2 and 3.3 of the articles of 3.2 og 3.3 den 29. marts 2017, den 4. association, the board of directors has april 2018, den 26. november 2019, on March 29, 2017, April 4, 2018, No - den 24. april 2020 og den 9. november vember 26, 2019, April 24, 2020 and 2022 udstedt i alt 200.000 warrants til November 9, 2022 issued a total of en medarbejder i selskabet 200,000 warrants to an employee of ("Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for the company (the "Participant") with - selskabets aktionærer. out pre - emption rights of the existing shareholders. Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at Each warrant entitles the Participant to tegne 2,3476 aktier i selskabet med en subscribe for 2.3476 shares in the nominel værdi af DKK 0,01. company with a nominal value of DKK 0.01.

45 469.519 aktier kan tegnes for DKK 0,01 pr. aktie af DKK 0,01 (jf. dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2.9). 469,519 shares may be subscribed for at a price of DKK 0.01 per share of DKK 0.01 (cf. however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2.9). Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren . Tildelingen af warrants indebærer ikke en rettighed for Deltageren til at modtage yderligere warrants eller andre optioner i fremtiden . The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant . The grant of the warrants does not constitute a right of the Participant to receive further warrants or other awards in the future . Alle de tildelte warrants er fuldt modnede på Tildelingstidspunktet. All of the granted warrants are fully vested at the Grant Date. I tilfælde af Deltagerens fratræden fra In the event the Participant resigns selskabet, et datterselskab eller et from his position with the company, a koncernselskab (hvorefter Deltageren subsidiary or an affiliate (and the Par - ikke længere er ansat i Selskabet eller ticipant is thereafter no longer em - noget datterselskab eller ployed with the company or any sub - koncernselskab) på grund af egen eller sidiary or affiliate) due to the Partici - selskabets, et datterselskabs eller et pant's own termination or due to the koncernselskabs opsigelse af company's, a subsidiary's or an affili - Modtagerens ansættelsesforhold vil ate's termination of the Participant's Modtagerens retsstilling være som employment, the Participant's position beskrevet i Aktieoptionslovens †† 4 og will be as laid down in sections 4 and 5 5 (som gældende ved indgåelsen af of the Danish Stock Option Act (as in tildelingsaftale med Deltageren), idet force at the date of conclusion of the bestyrelsen i tilfælde af Deltagerens award agreement with the Participant), opsigelse forud for udløb af provided however that the board of di - Udnyttelsesperioden (som defineret rectors in case of the Participant's res - nedenfor) efter dets eget skøn dog kan ignation prior to the expiration of the beslutte, at warrants skal kunne warrants may in its sole discretion de - udnyttes som om, Deltageren ikke cide that the warrants shall remain ex - havde opsagt sin stilling (i hvilket ercisable as if the Participant had not tilfælde de modnede warrants skal resigned (in which case the vested kunne udnyttes som anført nedenfor, warrants shall be exercisable as set forth below, subject to the terms and

46 medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2. conditions set forth in this provision and section 2). Dette indebærer blandt andet følgende: This inter alia implies the following: Såfremt Deltageren fratræder sin In the event that the Participant re - stilling i selskabet, et datterselskab signs from his position in the company, eller et koncernselskab på grund af a subsidiary or an affiliate due to his Deltagerens egen opsigelse, bortfalder own termination of employment, the Deltagerens ret til at udnytte sine Participant's right to exercise warrants tildelte warrants. Warrants, hvor granted will lapse. Warrants, where the Udnyttelsesperioden er indtrådt inden Exercise Period has commenced prior Deltagerens fratræden, kan dog to the termination of the Participant's udnyttes indtil fratrædelsestidspunktet employment, may, however, be exer - på de i denne bestemmelse og punkt 2 cised in the period until termination of anførte betingelser og vilkår. the Participant's employment on the terms and conditions provided for in this provision and section 2. Såfremt Deltageren fratræder sin In the event that the Participant re - stilling i selskabet, et datterselskab signs from his position in the company eller et koncernselskab på grund af due to the company's, a subsidiary's or selskabets, et datterselskabs eller et an affiliate's termination of the em - koncernselskabs opsigelse, der ikke ployment, which is not due to breach skyldes Deltagerens misligholdelse, on the part of the Participant, the Par - bevarer Deltageren ret til samtlige ticipant will remain entitled to all war - tildelte warrants, uanset om rants that have been granted, irrespec - Udnyttelsesperioden er indtrådt inden tive of whether the exercise period has Deltagerens fratræden. Det samme commenced prior to the termination of gælder de tilfælde, der er angivet i his employment. The same applies in aktieoptionslovens † 4, stk. 2 those instances mentioned in the Stock (fratræden på grund af Option Act, section 4(2) (resignation alder/pensionering) og † 4, stk. 3 due to age/retirement) and section (fratræden på grund af selskabets, et 4(3) (resignation due to material datterselskabs eller et koncernselskabs breach on the part of the company, a grove misligholdelse) (som gældende subsidiary or an affiliate) (as in force

47 ved indgåelsen af tildelingsaftale med Deltageren). at the date of conclusion of the award agreement with the Participant). Såfremt Deltageren fratræder sin stilling på grund af selskabets, et datterselskabs eller et koncernselskabs opsigelse, der skyldes misligholdelse fra Deltagerens side, eller såfremt Deltageren bliver bortvist berettiget, bortfalder Deltagerens ret til alle tildelte warrants på fratrædelsestidspunktet . Warrants, hvor udnyttelsesperioden er indtrådt inden Deltagerens fratræden, kan udnyttes indtil fratrædelsestidspunktet på de i denne bestemmelse og punkt 2 anførte betingelser og vilkår . In the event that the Participant re - signs from his position in the company due to the company's, a subsidiary's or an affiliate's termination of employ - ment, which is due to breach on the part of the Participant, or the Partici - pant is justly dismissed by the com - pany, the Participant's right to all war - rants granted will lapse upon termina - tion of the employment . Warrants, where the Exercise Period has com - menced prior to the termination of the Participant's employment, may how - ever be exercised in the period until the termination of his employment on the terms and conditions provided for in this provision or section 2 . Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte de tildelte warrants i perioden fra og med den 30 . november 2020 til og med 29 . november 2022 ("Udnyttelsesperioden"). The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the warrants during the period from and including November 20 , 2020 through November 29 , 2022 ("Exercise Pe - riod") . De tildelte warrants udløber den 29 . november 2022 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . The warrants will expire on November 29 , 2022 or earlier as provided for in this provision or section 2 . Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter . Uden at begrænse omfanget af det foregående The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the

48 er selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ikke ansvarlige for indeholdelse af indkomstskat, sociale bidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og invalideforsikring eller øvrige skatteforpligtelser, som forfalder hos Deltageren i forbindelse med tildelingen eller udøvelsen af de tildelte warrants, og Deltageren skal skadesløsholde selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber for alle omkostninger, der relaterer sig til en hvilken som helst forpligtelse i relation til sådanne skatter pålagt selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber i henhold til lov . company, its subsidiaries and affiliates shall not be responsible for withholding any income tax, social security, unem - ployment, disability insurance or other tax obligations that become due from the Participant in connection with the grant or exercise of the warrants, and the Participant shall indemnify the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates against all expenses relating to any ob - ligation imposed by law on the com - pany, its subsidiaries and affiliates in respect of any such taxes . Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af bestemmelserne i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 , finder første sætning i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af fondsaktier til alle selskabets aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold til deres ejerskab eller (b) udbytter . Formålet med dette er at beskytte Deltageren fra enhver udvanding af den økonomiske værdi af hans ejerskab, som måtte ske som resultat af en sådan ændring af selskabets kapitalstruktur . For en ordens skyld bemærkes, at bestyrelsen eller en af bestyrelsen nedsat komite efter eget skøn kan udføre de tilpasninger, som den finder nødvendige for at beskytte Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet . Notwithstanding the provisions of clause 2 . 9 . 1 to the contrary, the first sentence of clause 2 . 9 . 1 shall apply to these warrants in the event of a change in the company's capital structure by reason of (a) the issuance of bonus shares of the Company (in Danish "fondsaktier") to all of the company's shareholders on a pro rata basis in ac - cordance with their ownership interest or (b) dividends . The purpose hereof is to protect the Participant from any di - lution of the financial value of his own - ership interest that may occur as a re - sult of such change in the company's capital structure . For the avoidance of doubt, the board of directors or a com - mittee appointed by the board of direc - tors may make those adjustments it determines, in its discretion, are

49 necessary to protect the Participant's interest as described herein. De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte The other terms and conditions appli - warrants fremgår af punkt 2, bortset cable to the granted warrants are set fra punkt 2.6 som ikke finder forth in section 2, save for section 2.6 anvendelse. which shall not apply. I konsekvens af ovenstående har As a consequence of the resolution to bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning grant warrants, the board of directors om den til disse warrants hørende has also passed a resolution regarding kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der the increase of the share capital relat - fremgår af punkt 3, suppleret med ing to the warrants on the terms and følgende: conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following: Det højeste nominelle beløb, som The maximum nominal amount by kapitalen kan forhøjes med på which the capital may be increased on baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er the basis of exercise of the warrants is DKK 4.695,19 (jf. dog DKK 4,695.19 (cf. however the adjust - justeringsklausulen i punkt 2.9) og det ment mechanism in clause 2.9) and the mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0,01, minimum nominal amount is DKK 0.01; og and Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for DKK 0,01 The capital increase shall be paid at a pr. aktie af DKK 0,01 (jf. dog subscription price of DKK 0.01 per justeringsklausulen i punkt 2.9). share of DKK 0.01 (cf. however the ad - justment mechanism in clause 2.9). 1.23 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til Pursuant to the authorization included bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt in articles 3.2 and 3.3 of the articles of 3.2 og 3.3 den 29. marts 2017 udstedt association, the board of directors has i alt 60.000 warrants til en on March 29, 2017 issued a total of medarbejder i selskabet 60,000 warrants to an employee of the ("Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for company (the "Participant") without selskabets aktionærer. pre - emption rights of the existing shareholders.

50 Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0,10. Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0.10. 60 . 000 aktier kan tegnes for USD 27 , 49 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 10 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . 60 , 000 shares may be subscribed for at a price of USD 27 . 49 per share of DKK 0 . 10 , the subscription price being converted into DKK on the day the cap - ital increase is filed with the Danish Business Authority (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren . Tildelingen af warrants indebærer ikke en rettighed for Deltageren til at modtage yderligere warrants eller andre optioner i fremtiden . The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant . The grant of the warrants does not constitute a right of the Participant to receive further warrants or other awards in the future . Betinget af Deltagerens fortsatte ansættelsesforhold hos selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab på det relevante modningstidspunkt, modnes de tildelte warrants med 1 / 48 på den sidste dag i hver af de første 48 måneder efter 1 . marts 2017 ("Tildelingstidspunktet") (inklusive marts 2017 ) . Den del af de tildelte warrants, som ikke er modnet, vil blive annulleret uden kompensation ved ophør af Deltagerens ansættelse eller andet tjenesteforhold af en hvilken som helst grund (Ophør af Tjenesteforhold), og den modnede del af de tildelte warrants kan udnyttes i det omfang, det er muligt i henhold til punkt 2 . 6 , Subject to the Participant's continuing employment with the company, a sub - sidiary or an affiliate on the applicable vesting date, the warrants will become vested with respect to 1 / 48 of the shares on the last day of each of the first 48 calendar months following March 1 , 2017 (the "Grant Date") (in - cluding March 2017 ) . The unvested portion of the warrants will be cancelled for no compensation upon termination of the Participant's employment or other service relation - ship for any reason (a Termination of Service), and the vested portion of the warrants shall be exercisable to the ex - tent provided for in clause 2 . 6 , pro - vided however that the board of

51 idet bestyrelsen eller et eventuelt udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen efter dets eget skøn og ved skriftlig meddelelse til Deltageren forud for ophøret af disse warrants kan beslutte, at den modnede del af disse warrants skal kunne udnyttes som om, der ikke var indtrådt et Ophør af Tjenesteforhold (i hvilket tilfælde den modnede del af de tildelte warrants skal kunne udnyttes som anført nedenfor, medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 ) . directors, or a committee set up by the board of directors, may prior to the ex - piration of these warrants, in its sole discretion, by written notice to the Par - ticipant decide that the vested portion of the warrants shall remain exercisa - ble as if a Termination of Service had not occurred (in which case the vested portion of the warrants shall be exer - cisable to the extent set forth below, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 ) . Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte den modnede del af de tildelte warrants i perioden tre til seks år fra Tildelingstidspunktet (dvs . fra 1 . marts 2020 til 28 . februar 2023 ) . The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the vested portion of the warrants during the period three to six years from the Grant Date (i . e . from March 1 , 2020 to February 28 , 2023 ) . De tildelte warrants udløber den 28. The warrants will expire on February februar 2023 eller på det tidligere 28, 2023 or earlier as provided for in tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne this provision or section 2. bestemmelse eller punkt 2. Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter . Uden at begrænse omfanget af det foregående er selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ikke ansvarlige for indeholdelse af indkomstskat, sociale bidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og invalideforsikring eller øvrige skatteforpligtelser, som forfalder hos Deltageren i forbindelse med The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates shall not be responsible for withholding any income tax, social security, unem - ployment, disability insurance or other tax obligations that become due from the Participant in connection with the grant or exercise of the warrants, and

52 tildelingen eller udøvelsen af de tildelte warrants, og Deltageren skal skadesløsholde selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber for alle omkostninger, der relaterer sig til en hvilken som helst forpligtelse i relation til sådanne skatter pålagt selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber i henhold til lov . the Participant shall indemnify the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates against all expenses relating to any ob - ligation imposed by law on the com - pany, its subsidiaries and affiliates in respect of any such taxes . Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af Notwithstanding the provisions of bestemmelserne i punkt 2.9.1, finder clause 2.9.1 to the contrary, the first første sætning i punkt 2.9.1 sentence of clause 2.9.1 shall apply to anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i these warrants in the event of a change tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets in the company's capital structure by kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af reason of (a) the issuance of bonus fondsaktier til alle selskabets shares of the Company (in Danish aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold "fondsaktier") to all of the company's til deres ejerskab eller (b) udbytter. shareholders on a pro rata basis in ac - Formålet med dette er at beskytte cordance with their ownership interest Deltageren fra enhver udvanding af or (b) dividends. The purpose hereof is den økonomiske værdi af hans to protect the Participant from any di - ejerskab, som måtte ske som resultat lution of the financial value of his own - af en sådan ændring af selskabets ership interest that may occur as a re - kapitalstruktur. For en ordens skyld sult of such change in the company's bemærkes, at bestyrelsen eller en af capital structure. For the avoidance of bestyrelsen nedsat komite efter eget doubt, the board of directors or a com - skøn kan udføre de tilpasninger, som mittee appointed by the board of direc - den finder nødvendige for at beskytte tors may make those adjustments it Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet. determines, in its discretion, are nec - essary to protect the Participant's in - terest as described herein. De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte The other terms and conditions appli - warrants fremgår af punkt 2, bortset cable to the granted warrants are set fra punkt 2.5 som ikke finder forth in section 2, save for section 2.5 anvendelse. which shall not apply.

53 I konsekvens af ovenstående har As a consequence of the resolution to bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning grant warrants, the board of directors om den til disse warrants hørende has also passed a resolution regarding kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der the increase of the share capital relat - fremgår af punkt 3, suppleret med ing to the warrants on the terms and følgende: conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following: Det højeste nominelle beløb, som The maximum nominal amount by kapitalen kan forhøjes med på which the capital may be increased on baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er the basis of exercise of the warrants is DKK 6.000 (jf. dog justeringsklausulen DKK 6,000 (cf. however the adjust - i punkt 2.9) og det mindste nominelle ment mechanism in clause 2.9) and the beløb er DKK 0,10, og minimum nominal amount is DKK 0.10; and Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for USD 27,49 The capital increase shall be paid at a pr. aktie af DKK 0,10, idet subscription price of USD 27.49 per tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på share of DKK 0.10, the subscription dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens price being converted into DKK on the anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf. day the capital increase is filed with the dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2.9). Danish Business Authority (cf. however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2.9). 1.24 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til Pursuant to the authorization included bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt in articles 3.2 and 3.3 of the articles of 3.2 og 3.3 den 28. november 2017 association, the board of directors has udstedt i alt 240.000 warrants til en on 28 November 2017 issued a total of medarbejder i et af selskabets 240,000 warrants to an employee of a datterselskaber ("Deltageren") uden subsidiary of the company (the "Partic - fortegningsret for selskabets ipant") without pre - emption rights of aktionærer. the existing shareholders. De tildelte warrants er tiltænkte at The warrants are intended to be Non - være Non - Qualified Options og ikke Qualified Options and not Incentive Incentive Stock Options som defineret Stock Options as defined in Section 422 of the US Internal Revenue Code.

54 i † 422 i den amerikanske Internal Revenue Code. Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0 , 01 . Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 01 . 240.000 aktier kan tegnes for DKK 0,01 pr. aktie af DKK 0,01. 240 , 000 shares may be subscribed for at a price of DKK 0 . 01 per share of DKK 0 . 01 . Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren . Tildelingen af warrants indebærer ikke en rettighed for Deltageren til at modtage yderligere warrants eller andre optioner i fremtiden . The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant . The grant of the warrants does not constitute a right of the Participant to receive further warrants or other awards in the future . Betinget af Deltagerens fortsatte Subject to the Participant's continuing ansættelsesforhold eller andet employment with the company, a sub - tjenesteforhold hos selskabet, et sidiary or an affiliate on the applicable datterselskab eller et koncernselskab vesting date, the warrants will become på det relevante modningstidspunkt, vested with respect to 1/36 of the modnes de tildelte warrants med 1/36 shares on the last day of each of the på den sidste dag i hver af de første 36 first 36 calendar months following 20 måneder efter 20. juni 2017 (inklusive June 2017 (including June 2017) (the juni 2017) ("Tildelingstidspunktet"), "Grant Date"), provided however that idet dog alle ikke - modnede warrants if the company, a subsidiary or an af - skal modne ved ophør af Deltagerens filiate terminates the Participant's ser - ansættelsesforhold eller vice relationship and the Participant tjenesteforhold, som skyldes following such termination is no longer selskabets, et datterselskabs eller et an employee of the company, a subsid - koncernselskabs opsigelse af iary or an affiliate and such termination Deltagerens tjenesteforhold, som ikke is not due to the Participant's material er begrundet i Deltagerens væsentlige breach of his obligations towards the misligholdelse af sine forpligtelser company, a subsidiary or an affiliate, overfor selskabet, et datterselskab 100% of the unvested portion of the eller koncernselskab, og Deltageren Option shall vest upon termination of

55 herefter ikke har noget ansættelsesforhold eller tjenesteforhold til selskabet, et datterselskab eller koncernselskab . the Participant's employment or other service relationship. For hver modnet 1 / 36 af de tildelte warrants har Deltageren krav på en kontant kompensation fra Selskabet på EUR 7 . 497 , 3524 , der forfalder til betaling bagudrettet ved udgangen af en måned som følger : For each vested 1 / 36 of the granted warrants, the Participant shall be enti - tled to a cash compensation from the Company in the amount of EUR 7 , 497 . 3524 falling due for payment in arrears by the end of a month as fol - lows : Juni - december 2017 (7/36): June - December 2017 (7/36): December 2017 December 2017 Januar - juni 2018 (6/36): Juni 2018 January - June 2018 (6/36): June 2018 Juli - december 2018 (6/36): July - December 2018 (6/36): December 2018 December 2018 Januar - juni 2019 (6/36): Juni 2019 January - June 2019 (6/36): June 2019 Juli - december 2019 (6/36): July - December 2019 (6/36): December 2019 December 2019 Januar - maj 2020 (5/36): Juni 2020 January - May 2020 (5/36): June 2020 Udbetaling af kompensation til Payment of compensation to the Par - Deltageren skal ikke anses for ticipant shall not be deemed as an selskabets anerkendelse af acknowledgement by the Company of Deltagerens berettigelse til beløbet. the Participant's right to the paid Såfremt Deltageren i en måned får amount. In the event the Participant in udbetalt kompensation for warrants, a month receives compensation for der ikke er modnede, er Deltageren warrants that have not yet vested, the forpligtet til straks at tilbagebetale det Participant shall immediately repay for meget udbetalte beløb til selskabet. such amount to the company. Ovennævnte kontante The above cash compensation amount kompensationsbeløb er inklusive alle is inclusive of withholding taxes and kildeskatter og andre skatter og bidrag other taxes and contributions of any af enhver art, som skal afholdes af kind, which must be paid by the com - selskabet, et datterselskab eller et pany, a subsidiary or an affiliate on the

56 koncernselskab på grundlag af kompensationen samt eventuelle feriepenge, pensionsbidrag og alle andre vederlagsafhængige ydelser, som Deltageren måtte være berettiget til . basis of the compensation amount, as well as any holiday allowances, pen - sion contributions and other contribu - tions or payments of any kind, which are based on the Participant's remu - neration, that the Participant may be entitled to . Såfremt Deltagerens ansættelse eller andet tjenesteforhold ophører midt i en periode, udbetales kompensationen fortsat på det ovenfor anførte tidspunkt, men kun for den del af Deltagerens warrants, der var modnet på tidspunktet for ophøret . If the employment or other service re - lationship terminates in the middle of a period, the compensation shall still fall due on the above dates but only for such portion of the Participant's war - rants that had vested at the date of termination . Den del af de tildelte warrants, som The unvested portion of the warrants ikke er modnet, vil blive annulleret will be cancelled for no compensation uden kompensation ved ophør af upon termination of the Participant's Deltagerens ansættelse eller andet employment or other service relation - tjenesteforhold af andre grunde end ship for other reasons than those men - dem, som er nævnt ovenfor i dette tioned above in this clause (a Termina - punkt (Ophør af Tjenesteforhold), og tion of Service), and the vested portion den modnede del af de tildelte of the warrants shall be exercisable to warrants kan udnyttes i det omfang, the extent provided for in clause 2.6, det er muligt i henhold til punkt 2.6, provided however that the board of di - idet bestyrelsen eller et eventuelt rectors, or a committee appointed by udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen efter dets the board of directors, may prior to the eget skøn og ved skriftlig meddelelse expiration of these warrants, in its sole til Deltageren forud for ophøret af disse discretion, by written notice to the Par - warrants kan beslutte, at den modnede ticipant decide that the vested portion del af disse warrants skal kunne of the warrants shall remain exercisa - udnyttes som om, der ikke var indtrådt ble as if a Termination of Service had et Ophør af Tjenesteforhold (i hvilket not occurred (in which case the vested tilfælde den modnede del af de tildelte portion of the warrants shall be exer - warrants skal kunne udnyttes som cisable to the extent set forth below, anført nedenfor, medmindre andet subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2).

57 fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2). Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte den modnede del af de tildelte warrants i perioden tre til seks år fra Tildelingstidspunktet . The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the vested portion of the warrants during the period three to six years from the Grant Date . De tildelte warrants udløber den 20 . juni 2023 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . The warrants will expire on 20 June 2023 or earlier as provided for in this provision or section 2 . Selskabet, dets datterselskaber og The company, its subsidiaries and affil - koncernselskaber har ret, men ikke iates shall have the right but not the pligt, til at reducere enhver obligation to deduct from any compen - kompensation med beløb til brug for sation, the amount of any required betaling af kildeskat af sådan withholding taxes in respect of such kompensation og berettiget til at compensation and to take all such foretage enhver handling, som other action as the company deems selskabet finder nødvendig med necessary to satisfy all obligations for henblik på betaling af sådan kildeskat. the payment of such withholding taxes. Deltageren skal opfylde alle krav og The Participant shall satisfy any and all forpligtelser vedrørende beskatning, requirements and obligations relating herunder (og uden at begrænse den to applicable taxes, including (without generelle formulering af det limiting the generality of the foregoing) foregående) enhver indkomstskat, any income tax, social security, unem - socialbidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og ployment, disability insurance or other arbejdsevnetabsforsikring eller andre tax obligations that become due from skatteforpligtelser vedrørende or in relation to the Participant in con - Deltageren i relation til enhver nection with or as a consequence of justering af Deltagerens warrantvilkår, any adjustment of the Participant's herunder udbetalingen af ovennævnte warrant terms, including the payment kompensation, og Deltageren skal of the above compensation, and the skadesløsholde selskabet, dets Participant shall indemnify the com - datterselskaber og koncernselskaber pany, its subsidiaries and affiliates

58 for alle udgifter vedrørende enhver forpligtelse som i henhold til lovgivningen pålægges selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber i relation til sådanne skatter . Uanset om andet måtte være nævnt i disse warrantvilkår, afgiver selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ingen indeståelser eller garantier om de skattemæssige konsekvenser for Deltageren under afsnit 409 A i den amerikanske Internal Revenue Code af 1986 (som ændret) eller nogen udenlandsk, føderal, delstat, eller lokal skattelovgivning . De skattemæssige konsekvenser for Deltageren vil afhænge af anvendelsen af relevante skatteregler baseret på de faktiske forhold og omstændigheder . Deltageren bør konsultere en kompetent og uafhængig skatterådgiver om de skattemæssige konsekvenser for Deltageren . against all expenses relating to any ob - ligation imposed by law on the com - pany, its subsidiaries and affiliates in respect of any such taxes . Notwith - standing any provision in these terms to the contrary, the company, its sub - sidiaries and affiliates make no repre - sentations concerning the Participant's tax consequences under these terms under Section 409 A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 , as amended, or any other foreign, federal, state, or lo - cal tax law . The Participant's tax con - sequences will depend, in part, upon the application of relevant tax law to the relevant facts and circumstances . The Participant should consult a com - petent and independent tax advisor re - garding his tax consequences . Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af bestemmelserne i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 , finder første sætning i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af fondsaktier til alle selskabets aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold til deres ejerskab, (b) udbytter, eller (c) kapitalnedsættelse hvor beløb udloddet til aktionærerne er forskellig fra markedsværdien af de aktier, som indløses i forbindelse med kapitalnedsættelsen . Formålet med Notwithstanding the provisions of clause 2 . 9 . 1 to the contrary, the first sentence of clause 2 . 9 . 1 shall apply to these warrants in the event of a change in the company's capital structure by reason of (a) the issuance of bonus shares of the Company (in Danish "fondsaktier") to all of the company's shareholders on a pro rata basis in ac - cordance with their ownership interest or (b) dividends ; or (c) a capital de - crease where amounts distributed to shareholders do not equal the market value of the shares being redeemed as

59 dette er at beskytte Deltageren fra enhver udvanding af den økonomiske værdi af hans ejerskab, som måtte ske som resultat af en sådan ændring af selskabets kapitalstruktur . For en ordens skyld bemærkes, at bestyrelsen eller et af bestyrelsen nedsat udvalg efter eget skøn kan udføre de tilpasninger, som den finder nødvendige for at beskytte Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet . part of the capital decrease . The pur - pose hereof is to protect the Partici - pant from any dilution of the financial value of his ownership interest that may occur as a result of such change in the company's capital structure . For the avoidance of doubt, the board of directors or a committee appointed by the board of directors may make those adjustments it determines, in its dis - cretion, are necessary to protect the Participant's interests as described De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2. herein. The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in section 2 . I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3 , suppleret med følgende : As a consequence of the resolution to grant warrants, the board of directors has also passed a resolution regarding the increase of the share capital relat - ing to the warrants on the terms and conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following : - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er DKK 2 . 400 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0 , 01 , og - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be increased on the basis of exercise of the war - rants is DKK 2 , 400 (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) and the minimum nom - inal amount is DKK 0 . 01 ; and - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for DKK 0,01 pr. aktie af DKK 0,01. - The capital increase shall be paid at a subscription price of DKK 0 . 01 per share of DKK 0 . 01 .

60 1.25 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt 3 . 2 og 3 . 3 den 28 . november 2017 udstedt i alt 50 . 000 warrants til et medlem af selskabets bestyrelse ("Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for selskabets aktionærer . Pursuant to the authorization included in articles 3 . 2 and 3 . 3 of the articles of association, the board of directors has on 28 November 2017 issued a total of 50 , 000 warrants to a member of the board of directors of the company (the "Participant") without pre - emption rights of the existing shareholders . Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0 , 01 . Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 01 . 50.000 aktier kan tegnes for DKK 0,01 pr. aktie af DKK 0,01. 50 , 000 shares may be subscribed for at a price of DKK 0 . 01 per share of DKK 0 . 01 . Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren . Tildelingen af warrants indebærer ikke en rettighed for Deltageren til at modtage yderligere warrants eller andre optioner i fremtiden . The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant . The grant of the warrants does not constitute a right of the Participant to receive further warrants or other awards in the future . Betinget af Deltagerens fortsatte Subject to the Participant's continuing tjenesteforhold hos selskabet, et service relationship with the company, datterselskab eller et koncernselskab a subsidiary or an affiliate on the ap - på det relevante modningstidspunkt, plicable vesting date, the warrants will modnes de tildelte warrants med 1/36 become vested with respect to 1/36 of på den sidste dag i hver af de første 36 the shares on the last day of each of måneder efter 20. juni 2017 (inklusive the first 36 calendar months following juni 2017) ("Tildelingstidspunktet"), 20 June 2017 (including June 2017) idet dog alle ikke - modnede warrants (the "Grant Date"), provided however skal modne ved ophør af Deltagerens that if the Participant is removed from tjenesteforhold, som skyldes, at his seat on the board of directors or Deltageren afsættes som runs for re - election, but is not being bestyrelsesmedlem eller genopstiller re - elected, and this is not due to the som bestyrelsesmedlem, men ikke Participant's material breach of his

61 genvælges, og dette ikke er begrundet i Deltagerens væsentlige misligholdelse af sine forpligtelser overfor selskabet, et datterselskab eller koncernselskab, og Deltageren herefter ikke har noget tjenesteforhold til selskabet, et datterselskab eller koncernselskab . obligations towards the company, a subsidiary or an affiliate, and the Par - ticipant following such termination is no longer engaged with the company, a subsidiary or an affiliate, 100 % of the unvested portion of the Option shall vest upon termination of the Partici - pant's service relationship . For hver modnet 1 / 36 af de tildelte warrants har Deltageren krav på en kontant kompensation fra Selskabet på EUR 1 . 561 , 9484 forfalder til betaling bagudrettet ved udgangen af en måned som følger : For each vested 1 / 36 of the granted warrants, the Participant shall be enti - tled to a cash compensation from the Company in the amount of EUR 1 , 561 . 9484 falling due for payment in arrears by the end of a month as fol - lows : Juni - december 2017 (7/36): June - December 2017 (7/36): December 2017 December 2017 Januar - juni 2018 (6/36): Juni 2018 January - June 2018 (6/36): June 2018 Juli - december 2018 (6/36): July - December 2018 (6/36): December 2018 December 2018 Januar - juni 2019 (6/36): Juni 2019 January - June 2019 (6/36): June 2019 Juli - december 2019 (6/36): July - December 2019 (6/36): December 2019 December 2019 Januar - maj 2020 (5/36): Juni 2020 January - May 2020 (5/36): June 2020 Udbetaling af kompensation til Payment of compensation to the Par - Deltageren skal ikke anses for ticipant shall not be deemed as an selskabets anerkendelse af acknowledgement by the Company of Deltagerens berettigelse til beløbet. the Participant's right to the paid Såfremt Deltageren i en måned får amount. In the event the Participant in udbetalt kompensation for warrants, a month receives compensation for der ikke er modnede, er Deltageren warrants that have not yet vested, the forpligtet til straks at tilbagebetale det Participant shall immediately repay for meget udbetalte beløb til selskabet. such amount to the company. Ovennævnte kontante kompensationsbeløb er inklusive alle The above cash compensation amount is inclusive of withholding taxes and

62 kildeskatter og andre skatter og bidrag af enhver art, som skal afholdes af selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab på grundlag af kompensationen samt eventuelle feriepenge, pensionsbidrag og alle andre vederlagsafhængige ydelser, som Deltageren måtte være berettiget til . other taxes and contributions of any kind, which must be paid by the com - pany, a subsidiary or an affiliate on the basis of the compensation amount, as well as any holiday allowances, pen - sion contributions and other contribu - tions or payments of any kind, which are based on the Participant's remu - neration, that the Participant may be entitled to . Såfremt Deltagerens tjenesteforhold ophører midt i en periode, udbetales kompensationen fortsat på det ovenfor anførte tidspunkt, men kun for den del af Deltagerens warrants, der var modnet på tidspunktet for ophøret . If the service relationship terminates in the middle of a period, the compensa - tion shall still fall due on the above dates but only for such portion of the Participant's warrants that had vested at the date of termination . Den del af de tildelte warrants, som The unvested portion of the warrants ikke er modnet, vil blive annulleret will be cancelled for no compensation uden kompensation ved ophør af upon termination of the Participant's Deltagerens tjenesteforhold af andre service relationship for other reasons grunde end dem, som er nævnt than those mentioned above in this ovenfor i dette punkt (Ophør af clause (a Termination of Service), and Tjenesteforhold), og den modnede del the vested portion of the warrants shall af de tildelte warrants kan udnyttes i be exercisable to the extent provided det omfang, det er muligt i henhold til for in clause 2.6, provided however punkt 2.6, idet bestyrelsen eller et that the board of directors, or a com - eventuelt udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen mittee appointed by the board of direc - efter dets eget skøn og ved skriftlig tors, may prior to the expiration of meddelelse til Deltageren forud for these warrants, in its sole discretion, ophøret af disse warrants kan beslutte, by written notice to the Participant de - at den modnede del af disse warrants cide that the vested portion of the war - skal kunne udnyttes som om, der ikke rants shall remain exercisable as if a var indtrådt et Ophør af Termination of Service had not oc - Tjenesteforhold (i hvilket tilfælde den curred (in which case the vested por - modnede del af de tildelte warrants tion of the warrants shall be exercisa - skal kunne udnyttes som anført ble to the extent set forth below,

63 nedenfor, medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2). subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2). Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte den modnede del af de tildelte warrants i perioden tre til seks år fra Tildelingstidspunktet . The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the vested portion of the warrants during the period three to six years from the Grant Date . De tildelte warrants udløber den 20 . juni 2023 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . The warrants will expire on 20 June 2023 or earlier as provided for in this provision or section 2 . Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter . Uden at begrænse omfanget af det foregående er selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ikke ansvarlige for indeholdelse af indkomstskat, sociale bidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og invalideforsikring eller øvrige skatteforpligtelser, som forfalder hos Deltageren i forbindelse med tildelingen eller udøvelsen af de tildelte warrants, og Deltageren skal skadesløsholde selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber for alle omkostninger, der relaterer sig til en hvilken som helst forpligtelse i relation til sådanne skatter pålagt selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber i henhold til lov . The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates shall not be responsible for withholding any income tax, social security, unem - ployment, disability insurance or other tax obligations that become due from the Participant in connection with the grant or exercise of the warrants, and the Participant shall indemnify the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates against all expenses relating to any ob - ligation imposed by law on the com - pany, its subsidiaries and affiliates in respect of any such taxes . Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af bestemmelserne i punkt 2.9.1, finder Notwithstanding the provisions of clause 2.9.1 to the contrary, the first

64 første sætning i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af fondsaktier til alle selskabets aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold til deres ejerskab, (b) udbytter, eller (c) kapitalnedsættelse hvor beløb udloddet til aktionærerne er forskellig fra markedsværdien af de aktier, som indløses i forbindelse medkapitalnedsættelsen . Formålet med dette er at beskytte Deltageren fra enhver udvanding af den økonomiske værdi af hans ejerskab, som måtte ske som resultat af en sådan ændring af selskabets kapitalstruktur . For en ordens skyld bemærkes, at bestyrelsen eller et af bestyrelsen nedsat udvalg efter eget skøn kan udføre de tilpasninger, som den finder nødvendige for at beskytte Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet . sentence of clause 2 . 9 . 1 shall apply to these warrants in the event of a change in the company's capital structure by reason of (a) the issuance of bonus shares of the Company (in Danish "fondsaktier") to all of the company's shareholders on a pro rata basis in ac - cordance with their ownership interest or (b) dividends ; or (c) a capital de - crease where amounts distributed to shareholders do not equal the market value of the shares being redeemed as part of the capital decrease . The pur - pose hereof is to protect the Partici - pant from any dilution of the financial value of his ownership interest that may occur as a result of such change in the company's capital structure . For the avoidance of doubt, the board of directors or a committee appointed by the board of directors may make those adjustments it determines, in its dis - cretion, are necessary to protect the Participant's interests as described De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2. herein. The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in section 2 . I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3 , suppleret med følgende : As a consequence of the resolution to grant warrants, the board of directors has also passed a resolution regarding the increase of the share capital relat - ing to the warrants on the terms and conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following :

65 - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er DKK 500 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0 , 01 , og - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be increased on the basis of exercise of the war - rants is DKK 500 (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) and the minimum nominal amount is DKK 0 . 01 ; and - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for DKK 0,01 pr. aktie af DKK 0,01. - The capital increase shall be paid at a subscription price of DKK 0 . 01 per share of DKK 0 . 01 . 1.26 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt 3 . 2 og 3 . 3 den 28 . november 2017 udstedt i alt 50 . 000 warrants til et medlem af selskabets bestyrelse ("Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for selskabets aktionærer . Pursuant to the authorization included in articles 3 . 2 and 3 . 3 of the articles of association, the board of directors has on 28 November 2017 issued a total of 50 , 000 warrants to a member of the board of directors of the company (the "Participant") without pre - emption rights of the existing shareholders . Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0 , 01 . Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 01 . 50.000 aktier kan tegnes for DKK 0,01 pr. aktie af DKK 0,01. 50 , 000 shares may be subscribed for at a price of DKK 0 . 01 per share of DKK 0 . 01 . Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren . Tildelingen af warrants indebærer ikke en rettighed for Deltageren til at modtage yderligere warrants eller andre optioner i fremtiden . The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant . The grant of the warrants does not constitute a right of the Participant to receive further warrants or other awards in the future . Betinget af Deltagerens fortsatte tjenesteforhold hos selskabet, et Subject to the Participant's continuing service relationship with the company,

66 datterselskab eller et koncernselskab a subsidiary or an affiliate on the ap - på det relevante modningstidspunkt, plicable vesting date, the warrants will modnes de tildelte warrants med 1/36 become vested with respect to 1/36 of på den sidste dag i hver af de første 36 the shares on the last day of each of måneder efter 20. juni 2017 (inklusive the first 36 calendar months following juni 2017) ("Tildelingstidspunktet"), 20 June 2017 (including June 2017) idet dog alle ikke - modnede warrants (the "Grant Date"), provided however skal modne ved ophør af Deltagerens that if the Participant is removed from tjenesteforhold, som skyldes, at his seat on the board of directors or Deltageren afsættes som runs for re - election, but is not being bestyrelsesmedlem eller genopstiller re - elected, and this is not due to the som bestyrelsesmedlem, men ikke Participant's material breach of his ob - genvælges, og dette ikke er begrundet ligations towards the company, a sub - i Deltagerens væsentlige sidiary or an affiliate, and the Partici - misligholdelse af sine forpligtelser pant following such termination is no overfor selskabet, et datterselskab longer engaged with the company, a eller koncernselskab, og Deltageren subsidiary or an affiliate, 100% of the herefter ikke har noget tjenesteforhold unvested portion of the Option shall til selskabet, et datterselskab eller vest upon termination of the Partici - koncernselskab. pant's service relationship.. For hver modnet 1/36 af de tildelte For each vested 1/36 of the granted warrants har Deltageren krav på en warrants, the Participant shall be enti - kontant kompensation fra Selskabet på tled to a cash compensation from the EUR 1.561,9484 forfalder til betaling Company in the amount of EUR bagudrettet ved udgangen af en måned 1,561.9484 falling due for payment in som følger: arrears by the end of a month as fol - lows: Juni - december 2017 (7/36): June - December 2017 (7/36): December 2017 December 2017 Januar - juni 2018 (6/36): Juni 2018 January - June 2018 (6/36): June 2018 Juli - december 2018 (6/36): July - December 2018 (6/36): December 2018 December 2018 Januar - juni 2019 (6/36): Juni 2019 January - June 2019 (6/36): June 2019 Juli - december 2019 (6/36): July - December 2019 (6/36): December 2019 December 2019

67 Januar - maj 2020 (5/36): Juni 2020 January - May 2020 (5/36): June 2020 Udbetaling af kompensation til Deltageren skal ikke anses for selskabets anerkendelse af Deltagerens berettigelse til beløbet . Såfremt Deltageren i måned får udbetalt kompensation for warrants, der ikke er modnede, er Deltageren forpligtet til straks at tilbagebetale det for meget udbetalte beløb til selskabet . Payment of compensation to the Par - ticipant shall not be deemed as an acknowledgement by the Company of the Participant's right to the paid amount . In the event the Participant in a month receives compensation for warrants that have not yet vested, the Participant shall immediately repay such amount to the company . Ovennævnte kontante kompensationsbeløb er inklusive alle kildeskatter og andre skatter og bidrag af enhver art, som skal afholdes af selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab på grundlag af kompensationen samt eventuelle feriepenge, pensionsbidrag og alle andre vederlagsafhængige ydelser, som Deltageren måtte være berettiget til . The above cash compensation amount is inclusive of withholding taxes and other taxes and contributions of any kind, which must be paid by the com - pany, a subsidiary or an affiliate on the basis of the compensation amount, as well as any holiday allowances, pen - sion contributions and other contribu - tions or payments of any kind, which are based on the Participant's remu - neration, that the Participant may be entitled to . Såfremt Deltagerens ansættelse eller andet tjenesteforhold ophører midt i en periode, udbetales kompensationen fortsat på det ovenfor anførte tidspunkt, men kun for den del af Deltagerens warrants, der var modnet på tidspunktet for ophøret . If the employment or other service re - lationship terminates in the middle of a period, the compensation shall still fall due on the above dates but only for such portion of the Participant's war - rants that had vested at the date of termination . Den del af de tildelte warrants, som ikke er modnet, vil blive annulleret uden kompensation ved ophør af Deltagerens tjenesteforhold af andre The unvested portion of the warrants will be cancelled for no compensation upon termination of the Participant's service relationship for other reasons

68 grunde end dem, som er nævnt ovenfor i dette punkt (Ophør af Tjenesteforhold), og den modnede del af de tildelte warrants kan udnyttes i det omfang, det er muligt i henhold til punkt 2 . 6 , idet bestyrelsen eller et eventuelt udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen efter dets eget skøn og ved skriftlig meddelelse til Deltageren forud for ophøret af disse warrants kan beslutte, at den modnede del af disse warrants skal kunne udnyttes som om, der ikke var indtrådt et Ophør af Tjenesteforhold (i hvilket tilfælde den modnede del af de tildelte warrants skal kunne udnyttes som anført nedenfor, medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 ) . than those mentioned above in this clause (a Termination of Service), and the vested portion of the warrants shall be exercisable to the extent provided for in clause 2 . 6 , provided however that the board of directors, or a com - mittee appointed by the board of direc - tors, may prior to the expiration of these warrants, in its sole discretion, by written notice to the Participant de - cide that the vested portion of the war - rants shall remain exercisable as if a Termination of Service had not oc - curred (in which case the vested por - tion of the warrants shall be exercisa - ble to the extent set forth below, sub - ject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 ) . Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte den modnede del af de tildelte warrants i perioden tre til seks år fra Tildelingstidspunktet . The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the vested portion of the warrants during the period three to six years from the Grant Date . De tildelte warrants udløber den 20 . juni 2023 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . The warrants will expire on 20 June 2023 or earlier as provided for in this provision or section 2 . Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter . Uden at begrænse omfanget af det foregående er selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ikke ansvarlige for indeholdelse af indkomstskat, sociale The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates shall not be responsible for withholding any income tax, social security,

69 bidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og unemployment, disability insurance or invalideforsikring eller øvrige other tax obligations that become due skatteforpligtelser, som forfalder hos from the Participant in connection with Deltageren i forbindelse med the grant or exercise of the warrants, tildelingen eller udøvelsen af de tildelte and the Participant shall indemnify the warrants, og Deltageren skal company, its subsidiaries and affiliates skadesløsholde selskabet, dets against all expenses relating to any ob - datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ligation imposed by law on the com - for alle omkostninger, der relaterer sig pany, its subsidiaries and affiliates in til en hvilken som helst forpligtelse i respect of any such taxes. relation til sådanne skatter pålagt selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber i henhold til lov. Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af Notwithstanding the provisions of bestemmelserne i punkt 2.9.1, finder clause 2.9.1 to the contrary, the first første sætning i punkt 2.9.1 sentence of clause 2.9.1 shall apply to anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i these warrants in the event of a change tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets in the company's capital structure by kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af reason of (a) the issuance of bonus fondsaktier til alle selskabets shares of the Company (in Danish aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold "fondsaktier") to all of the company's til deres ejerskab, (b) udbytter, eller shareholders on a pro rata basis in ac - (c) kapitalnedsættelse hvor beløb cordance with their ownership interest udloddet til aktionærerne er forskellig or (b) dividends; or (c) a capital de - fra markedsværdien af de aktier, som crease where amounts distributed to indløses i forbindelse shareholders do not equal the market medkapitalnedsættelsen. Formålet value of the shares being redeemed as med dette er at beskytte Deltageren part of the capital decrease. The pur - fra enhver udvanding af den pose hereof is to protect the Partici - økonomiske værdi af hans ejerskab, pant from any dilution of the financial som måtte ske som resultat af en value of his ownership interest that sådan ændring af selskabets may occur as a result of such change kapitalstruktur. For en ordens skyld in the company's capital structure. For bemærkes, at bestyrelsen eller et af the avoidance of doubt, the board of bestyrelsen nedsat udvalg efter eget directors or a committee appointed by skøn kan udføre de tilpasninger, som the board of directors may make those adjustments it determines, in its

70 den finder nødvendige for at beskytte Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet. discretion, are necessary to protect the Participant's interests as described herein. De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2. The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in section 2 . I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3 , suppleret med følgende : As a consequence of the resolution to grant warrants, the board of directors has also passed a resolution regarding the increase of the share capital relat - ing to the warrants on the terms and conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following : - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er DKK 500 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0 , 01 , og - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be increased on the basis of exercise of the war - rants is DKK 500 (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) and the minimum nominal amount is DKK 0 . 01 ; and - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for DKK 0,01 pr. aktie af DKK 0,01. - The capital increase shall be paid at a subscription price of DKK 0 . 01 per share of DKK 0 . 01 . 1.27 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt 3 . 2 og 3 . 3 den 28 . november 2017 udstedt i alt 600 . 000 warrants til en medarbejder i selskabet ("Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for selskabets aktionærer . Pursuant to the authorization included in articles 3 . 2 and 3 . 3 of the articles of association, the board of directors has on 28 November 2017 issued a total of 600 , 000 warrants to an employee of the company (the "Participant") with - out pre - emption rights of the existing shareholders .

71 Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0,01. Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0.01. 600.000 aktier kan tegnes for DKK 0,01 pr. aktie af DKK 0,01. 600 , 000 shares may be subscribed for at a price of DKK 0 . 01 per share of DKK 0 . 01 . Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren . Tildelingen af warrants indebærer ikke en rettighed for Deltageren til at modtage yderligere warrants eller andre optioner i fremtiden . The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant . The grant of the warrants does not constitute a right of the Participant to receive further warrants or other awards in the future . Betinget af Deltagerens fortsatte Subject to the Participant's continuing ansættelsesforhold eller andet employment with the company, a sub - tjenesteforhold hos selskabet, et sidiary or an affiliate on the applicable datterselskab eller et koncernselskab vesting date, the warrants will become på det relevante modningstidspunkt, vested with respect to 1/36 of the modnes de tildelte warrants med 1/36 shares on the last day of each of the på den sidste dag i hver af de første 36 first 36 calendar months following 20 måneder efter 20. juni 2017 (inklusive June 2017 (including June 2017) (the juni 2017) ("Tildelingstidspunktet"), "Grant Date"), provided however that idet dog alle ikke - modnede warrants if the company, a subsidiary or an af - skal modne ved ophør af Deltagerens filiate terminates the Participant's em - ansættelsesforhold eller ployment or service relationship and tjenesteforhold, som skyldes the Participant following such termina - selskabets, et datterselskabs eller et tion is no longer an employee of the koncernselskabs opsigelse af company, a subsidiary or an affiliate Deltagerens ansættelse eller and such termination is not due to the tjenesteforhold, som ikke er begrundet Participant's material breach of his ob - i Deltagerens væsentlige ligations towards the company, a sub - misligholdelse af sine forpligtelser sidiary or an affiliate, 100% of the un - overfor selskabet, et datterselskab vested portion of the Option shall vest eller koncernselskab, og Deltageren upon termination of the Participant's herefter ikke har noget employment or other service relation - ansættelsesforhold eller ship.

72 tjenesteforhold til selskabet, et datterselskab eller koncernselskab. For hver modnet 1 / 36 af de tildelte warrants har Deltageren krav på en kontant kompensation fra Selskabet på EUR 18 . 743 , 3811 forfalder til betaling bagudrettet ved udgangen af en måned som følger : For each vested 1 / 36 of the granted warrants, the Participant shall be enti - tled to a cash compensation from the Company in the amount of EUR 18 , 743 . 3811 falling due for payment in arrears by the end of a month as fol - lows : Juni - december 2017 (7/36): June - December 2017 (7/36): December 2017 December 2017 Januar - juni 2018 (6/36): Juni 2018 January - June 2018 (6/36): June 2018 Juli - december 2018 (6/36): July - December 2018 (6/36): December 2018 December 2018 Januar - juni 2019 (6/36): Juni 2019 January - June 2019 (6/36): June 2019 Juli - december 2019 (6/36): July - December 2019 (6/36): December 2019 December 2019 Januar - maj 2020 (5/36): Juni 2020 January - May 2020 (5/36): June 2020 Udbetaling af kompensation til Payment of compensation to the Par - Deltageren skal ikke anses for ticipant shall not be deemed as an selskabets anerkendelse af acknowledgement by the Company of Deltagerens berettigelse til beløbet. the Participant's right to the paid Såfremt Deltageren i måned får amount. In the event the Participant in udbetalt kompensation for warrants, a month receives compensation for der ikke er modnede, er Deltageren warrants that have not yet vested, the forpligtet til straks at tilbagebetale det Participant shall immediately repay for meget udbetalte beløb til selskabet. such amount to the company. Ovennævnte kontante The above cash compensation amount kompensationsbeløb er inklusive alle is inclusive of withholding taxes and kildeskatter og andre skatter og bidrag other taxes and contributions of any af enhver art, som skal afholdes af kind, which must be paid by the com - selskabet, et datterselskab eller et pany, a subsidiary or an affiliate on the koncernselskab på grundlag af basis of the compensation amount, as kompensationen samt eventuelle well as any holiday allowances,

73 feriepenge, pensionsbidrag og alle andre vederlagsafhængige ydelser, som Deltageren måtte være berettiget til . pension contributions and other contri - butions or payments of any kind, which are based on the Participant's remu - neration, that the Participant may be entitled to . Såfremt Deltagerens ansættelse eller andet tjenesteforhold ophører midt i en periode, udbetales kompensationen fortsat på det ovenfor anførte tidspunkt, men kun for den del af Deltagerens warrants, der var modnet på tidspunktet for ophøret . If the employment or other service re - lationship terminates in the middle of a period, the compensation shall still fall due on the above dates but only for such portion of the Participant's war - rants that had vested at the date of termination . Den del af de tildelte warrants, som The unvested portion of the warrants ikke er modnet, vil blive annulleret will be cancelled for no compensation uden kompensation ved ophør af upon termination of the Participant's Deltagerens ansættelse eller andet employment or other service relation - tjenesteforhold af andre grunde end ship for other reasons than those men - dem, som er nævnt ovenfor i dette tioned above in this clause (a Termina - punkt (Ophør af Tjenesteforhold), og tion of Service), and the vested portion den modnede del af de tildelte of the warrants shall be exercisable to warrants kan udnyttes i det omfang, the extent provided for in clause 2.6, det er muligt i henhold til punkt 2.6, provided however that the board of di - idet bestyrelsen eller et eventuelt rectors, or a committee appointed by udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen efter dets the board of directors, may prior to the eget skøn og ved skriftlig meddelelse expiration of these warrants, in its sole til Deltageren forud for ophøret af disse discretion, by written notice to the Par - warrants kan beslutte, at den modnede ticipant decide that the vested portion del af disse warrants skal kunne of the warrants shall remain exercisa - udnyttes som om, der ikke var indtrådt ble as if a Termination of Service had et Ophør af Tjenesteforhold (i hvilket not occurred (in which case the vested tilfælde den modnede del af de tildelte portion of the warrants shall be exer - warrants skal kunne udnyttes som cisable to the extent set forth below, anført nedenfor, medmindre andet subject to the terms and conditions set fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller forth in this provision and section 2). punkt 2).

74 Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte den modnede del af de tildelte warrants i perioden tre til seks år fra Tildelingstidspunktet . The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the vested portion of the warrants during the period three to six years from the Grant Date . De tildelte warrants udløber den 20 . juni 2023 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . The warrants will expire on 20 June 2023 or earlier as provided for in this provision or section 2 . Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter . Uden at begrænse omfanget af det foregående er selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ikke ansvarlige for indeholdelse af indkomstskat, sociale bidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og invalideforsikring eller øvrige skatteforpligtelser, som forfalder hos Deltageren i forbindelse med tildelingen eller udøvelsen af de tildelte warrants, og Deltageren skal skadesløsholde selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber for alle omkostninger, der relaterer sig til en hvilken som helst forpligtelse i relation til sådanne skatter pålagt selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber i henhold til lov . The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates shall not be responsible for withholding any income tax, social security, unem - ployment, disability insurance or other tax obligations that become due from the Participant in connection with the grant or exercise of the warrants, and the Participant shall indemnify the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates against all expenses relating to any ob - ligation imposed by law on the com - pany, its subsidiaries and affiliates in respect of any such taxes . Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af bestemmelserne i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 , finder første sætning i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets Notwithstanding the provisions of clause 2 . 9 . 1 to the contrary, the first sentence of clause 2 . 9 . 1 shall apply to these warrants in the event of a change in the company's capital structure by

75 kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af fondsaktier til alle selskabets aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold til deres ejerskab, (b) udbytter, eller (c) kapitalnedsættelse hvor beløb udloddet til aktionærerne er forskellig fra markedsværdien af de aktier, som indløses i forbindelse medkapitalnedsættelsen . Formålet med dette er at beskytte Deltageren fra enhver udvanding af den økonomiske værdi af hans ejerskab, som måtte ske som resultat af en sådan ændring af selskabets kapitalstruktur . For en ordens skyld bemærkes, at bestyrelsen eller et af bestyrelsen nedsat udvalg efter eget skøn kan udføre de tilpasninger, som den finder nødvendige for at beskytte Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet . reason of (a) the issuance of bonus shares of the Company (in Danish "fondsaktier") to all of the company's shareholders on a pro rata basis in ac - cordance with their ownership interest or (b) dividends ; or (c) a capital de - crease where amounts distributed to shareholders do not equal the market value of the shares being redeemed as part of the capital decrease . The pur - pose hereof is to protect the Partici - pant from any dilution of the financial value of his ownership interest that may occur as a result of such change in the company's capital structure . For the avoidance of doubt, the board of directors or a committee appointed by the board of directors may make those adjustments it determines, in its dis - cretion, are necessary to protect the Participant's interests as described De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2. herein. The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in section 2 . I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3 , suppleret med følgende : As a consequence of the resolution to grant warrants, the board of directors has also passed a resolution regarding the increase of the share capital relat - ing to the warrants on the terms and conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following : - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be increased on the basis of exercise of the

76 er DKK 6 . 000 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0 , 01 , og warrants is DKK 6 , 000 (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) and the minimum nom - inal amount is DKK 0 . 01 ; and - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for DKK 0,01 pr. aktie af DKK 0,01. - The capital increase shall be paid at a subscription price of DKK 0 . 01 per share of DKK 0 . 01 . 1.28 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt 3 . 2 og 3 . 3 den 28 . november 2017 udstedt i alt 50 . 000 warrants til et medlem af selskabets bestyrelse ("Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for selskabets aktionærer . Pursuant to the authorization included in articles 3 . 2 and 3 . 3 of the articles of association, the board of directors has on 28 November 2017 issued a total of 50 , 000 warrants to a member of the board of directors of the company (the "Participant") without pre - emption rights of the existing shareholders . Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0 , 01 . Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 01 . 50.000 aktier kan tegnes for DKK 0,01 pr. aktie af DKK 0,01. 50 , 000 shares may be subscribed for at a price of DKK 0 . 01 per share of DKK 0 . 01 . Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren . Tildelingen af warrants indebærer ikke en rettighed for Deltageren til at modtage yderligere warrants eller andre optioner i fremtiden . The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant . The grant of the warrants does not constitute a right of the Participant to receive further warrants or other awards in the future . Betinget af Deltagerens fortsatte tjenesteforhold hos selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab på det relevante modningstidspunkt, modnes de tildelte warrants med 1 / 36 Subject to the Participant's continuing service relationship with the company, a subsidiary or an affiliate on the ap - plicable vesting date, the warrants will become vested with respect to 1 / 36 of

77 på den sidste dag i hver af de første 36 the shares on the last day of each of måneder efter 20. juni 2017 (inklusive the first 36 calendar months following juni 2017) ("Tildelingstidspunktet"), 20 June 2017 (including June 2017) idet dog alle ikke - modnede warrants (the "Grant Date"), provided however skal modne ved ophør af Deltagerens that if the Participant is removed from tjenesteforhold, som skyldes, at his seat on the board of directors or Deltageren afsættes som runs for re - election, but is not being bestyrelsesmedlem eller genopstiller re - elected, and this is not due to the som bestyrelsesmedlem, men ikke Participant's material breach of his ob - genvælges, og dette ikke er begrundet ligations towards the company, a sub - i Deltagerens væsentlige sidiary or an affiliate, and the Partici - misligholdelse af sine forpligtelser pant following such termination is no overfor selskabet, et datterselskab longer engaged with the company, a eller koncernselskab, og Deltageren subsidiary or an affiliate, 100% of the herefter ikke har noget tjenesteforhold unvested portion of the Option shall til selskabet, et datterselskab eller vest upon termination of the Partici - koncernselskab. pant's service relationship. For hver modnet 1/36 af de tildelte For each vested 1/36 of the granted warrants har Deltageren krav på en warrants, the Participant shall be enti - kontant kompensation fra Selskabet på tled to a cash compensation from the EUR 1.561,9484 forfalder til betaling Company in the amount of EUR bagudrettet ved udgangen af en måned 1,561.9484 falling due for payment in som følger: arrears by the end of a month as fol - lows: Juni - december 2017 (7/36): June - December 2017 (7/36): December 2017 December 2017 Januar - juni 2018 (6/36): Juni 2018 January - June 2018 (6/36): June 2018 Juli - december 2018 (6/36): July - December 2018 (6/36): December 2018 December 2018 Januar - juni 2019 (6/36): Juni 2019 January - June 2019 (6/36): June 2019 Juli - december 2019 (6/36): July - December 2019 (6/36): December 2019 December 2019 Januar - maj 2020 (5/36): Juni 2020 January - May 2020 (5/36): June 2020

78 Udbetaling af kompensation til Deltageren skal ikke anses for selskabets anerkendelse af Deltagerens berettigelse til beløbet . Såfremt Deltageren i måned får udbetalt kompensation for warrants, der ikke er modnede, er Deltageren forpligtet til straks at tilbagebetale det for meget udbetalte beløb til selskabet . Payment of compensation to the Par - ticipant shall not be deemed as an acknowledgement by the Company of the Participant's right to the paid amount . In the event the Participant in a month receives compensation for warrants that have not yet vested, the Participant shall immediately repay such amount to the company . Ovennævnte kontante kompensationsbeløb er inklusive alle kildeskatter og andre skatter og bidrag af enhver art, som skal afholdes af selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab på grundlag af kompensationen samt eventuelle feriepenge, pensionsbidrag og alle andre vederlagsafhængige ydelser, som Deltageren måtte være berettiget til . The above cash compensation amount is inclusive of withholding taxes and other taxes and contributions of any kind, which must be paid by the com - pany, a subsidiary or an affiliate on the basis of the compensation amount, as well as any holiday allowances, pen - sion contributions and other contribu - tions or payments of any kind, which are based on the Participant's remu - neration, that the Participant may be entitled to . Såfremt Deltagerens tjenesteforhold ophører midt i en periode, udbetales kompensationen fortsat på det ovenfor anførte tidspunkt, men kun for den del af Deltagerens warrants, der var modnet på tidspunktet for ophøret . If the service relationship terminates in the middle of a period, the compensa - tion will still fall due on the above dates but only for such portion of the Partic - ipant's warrants that had vested at the date of termination . Den del af de tildelte warrants, som ikke er modnet, vil blive annulleret uden kompensation ved ophør af Deltagerens tjenesteforhold af andre grunde end dem, som er nævnt ovenfor i dette punkt (Ophør af Tjenesteforhold), og den modnede del The unvested portion of the warrants will be cancelled for no compensation upon termination of the Participant's service relationship for other reasons than those mentioned above in this clause (a Termination of Service), and the vested portion of the warrants shall

79 af de tildelte warrants kan udnyttes i det omfang, det er muligt i henhold til punkt 2 . 6 , idet bestyrelsen eller et eventuelt udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen efter dets eget skøn og ved skriftlig meddelelse til Deltageren forud for ophøret af disse warrants kan beslutte, at den modnede del af disse warrants skal kunne udnyttes som om, der ikke var indtrådt et Ophør af Tjenesteforhold (i hvilket tilfælde den modnede del af de tildelte warrants skal kunne udnyttes som anført nedenfor, medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 ) . be exercisable to the extent provided for in clause 2 . 6 , provided however that the board of directors, or a com - mittee set up by the board of directors, may prior to the expiration of these warrants, in its sole discretion, by writ - ten notice to the Participant decide that the vested portion of the warrants shall remain exercisable as if a Termination of Service had not occurred (in which case the vested portion of the warrants shall be exercisable to the extent set forth below, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 ) . Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte den modnede del af de tildelte warrants i perioden tre til seks år fra Tildelingstidspunktet . The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the vested portion of the warrants during the period three to six years from the Grant Date . De tildelte warrants udløber den 20 . juni 2023 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . The warrants will expire on 20 June 2023 or earlier as provided for in this provision or section 2 . Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter . Uden at begrænse omfanget af det foregående er selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ikke ansvarlige for indeholdelse af indkomstskat, sociale bidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og invalideforsikring eller øvrige skatteforpligtelser, som forfalder hos The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates shall not be responsible for withholding any income tax, social security, unem - ployment, disability insurance or other tax obligations that become due from the Participant in connection with the

80 Deltageren i forbindelse med tildelingen eller udøvelsen af de tildelte warrants, og Deltageren skal skadesløsholde selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber for alle omkostninger, der relaterer sig til en hvilken som helst forpligtelse i relation til sådanne skatter pålagt selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber i henhold til lov . grant or exercise of the warrants, and the Participant shall indemnify the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates against all expenses relating to any ob - ligation imposed by law on the com - pany, its subsidiaries and affiliates in respect of any such taxes . Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af Notwithstanding the provisions of bestemmelserne i punkt 2.9.1, finder clause 2.9.1 to the contrary, the first første sætning i punkt 2.9.1 sentence of clause 2.9.1 shall apply to anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i these warrants in the event of a change tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets in the company's capital structure by kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af reason of (a) the issuance of bonus fondsaktier til alle selskabets shares of the Company (in Danish aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold "fondsaktier") to all of the company's til deres ejerskab, (b) udbytter, eller shareholders on a pro rata basis in ac - (c) kapitalnedsættelse hvor beløb cordance with their ownership interest udloddet til aktionærerne er forskellig or (b) dividends; or (c) a capital de - fra markedsværdien af de aktier, som crease where amounts distributed to indløses i forbindelse shareholders do not equal the market medkapitalnedsættelsen. Formålet value of the shares being redeemed as med dette er at beskytte Deltageren part of the capital decrease. The pur - fra enhver udvanding af den pose hereof is to protect the Partici - økonomiske værdi af hans ejerskab, pant from any dilution of the financial som måtte ske som resultat af en value of his ownership interest that sådan ændring af selskabets may occur as a result of such change kapitalstruktur. For en ordens skyld in the company's capital structure. For bemærkes, at bestyrelsen eller en af the avoidance of doubt, the board of bestyrelsen nedsat komite efter eget directors or a committee appointed by skøn kan udføre de tilpasninger, som the board of directors may make those den finder nødvendige for at beskytte adjustments it determines, in its dis - Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet. cretion, are necessary to protect the Participant's interest as described herein.

81 De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2. The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in section 2. I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3 , suppleret med følgende : As a consequence of the resolution to grant warrants, the board of directors has also passed a resolution regarding the increase of the share capital relat - ing to the warrants on the terms and conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following : - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er DKK 500 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0 , 01 , og - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be increased on the basis of exercise of the war - rants is DKK 500 (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) and the minimum nominal amount is DKK 0 . 01 ; and - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for DKK 0,01 pr. aktie af DKK 0,01. - The capital increase shall be paid at a subscription price of DKK 0 . 01 per share of DKK 0 . 01 . 1.29 [Slettet] [Deleted]

82 - - - - 1.30 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt 3 . 2 og 3 . 3 den 28 . november 2017 udstedt i alt 60 . 000 warrants til en medarbejder i selskabet ("Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for selskabets aktionærer . Pursuant to the authorization included in articles 3 . 2 and 3 . 3 of the articles of association, the board of directors has on 28 November 2017 issued a total of 60 , 000 warrants to an employee of the company (the "Participant") without pre - emption rights of the existing shareholders .

83 Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0,01. Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0.01. 60.000 aktier kan tegnes for DKK 0,01 pr. aktie af DKK 0,01. 60 , 000 shares may be subscribed for at a price of DKK 0 . 01 per share of DKK 0 . 01 . Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren . Tildelingen af warrants indebærer ikke en rettighed for Deltageren til at modtage yderligere warrants eller andre optioner i fremtiden . The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant . The grant of the warrants does not constitute a right of the Participant to receive further warrants or other awards in the future . Betinget af Deltagerens fortsatte Subject to the Participant's continuing ansættelsesforhold eller andet employment with the company, a sub - tjenesteforhold hos selskabet, et sidiary or an affiliate on the applicable datterselskab eller et koncernselskab vesting date, the warrants will become på det relevante modningstidspunkt, vested with respect to 1/36 of the modnes de tildelte warrants med 1/36 shares on the last day of each of the på den sidste dag i hver af de første 36 first 36 calendar months following 20 måneder efter 20. juni 2017 (inklusive June 2017 (including June 2017) (the juni 2017) ("Tildelingstidspunktet"), "Grant Date"), provided however that idet dog alle ikke - modnede warrants if the company, a subsidiary or an af - skal modne ved ophør af Deltagerens filiate terminates the Participant's em - ansættelsesforhold eller ployment or service relationship and tjenesteforhold, som skyldes the Participant following such termina - selskabets, et datterselskabs eller et tion is no longer an employee of the koncernselskabs opsigelse af company, a subsidiary or an affiliate Deltagerens ansættelse eller and such termination is not due to the tjenesteforhold, som ikke er begrundet Participant's material breach of his ob - i Deltagerens væsentlige ligations towards the company, a sub - misligholdelse af sine forpligtelser sidiary or an affiliate, 100% of the un - overfor selskabet, et datterselskab vested portion of the Option shall vest eller koncernselskab, og Deltageren upon termination of the Participant's herefter ikke har noget employment or other service relation - ansættelsesforhold eller ship.

84 tjenesteforhold til selskabet, et datterselskab eller koncernselskab. For hver modnet 1 / 36 af de tildelte warrants har Deltageren krav på en kontant kompensation fra Selskabet på EUR 1 , 874 . 3381 forfalder til betaling bagudrettet ved udgangen af en måned som følger : For each vested 1 / 36 of the granted warrants, the Participant shall be enti - tled to a cash compensation from the Company in the amount of EUR 1 , 874 . 3381 falling due for payment in arrears by the end of a month as fol - lows : Juni - december 2017 (7/36): June - December 2017 (7/36): December 2017 December 2017 Januar - juni 2018 (6/36): Juni 2018 January - June 2018 (6/36): June 2018 Juli - december 2018 (6/36): July - December 2018 (6/36): December 2018 December 2018 Januar - juni 2019 (6/36): Juni 2019 January - June 2019 (6/36): June 2019 Juli - december 2019 (6/36): July - December 2019 (6/36): December 2019 December 2019 Januar - maj 2020 (5/36): Juni 2020 January - May 2020 (5/36): June 2020 Udbetaling af kompensation til Payment of compensation to the Par - Deltageren skal ikke anses for ticipant shall not be deemed as an selskabets anerkendelse af acknowledgement by the Company of Deltagerens berettigelse til beløbet. the Participant's right to the paid Såfremt Deltageren i måned får amount. In the event the Participant in udbetalt kompensation for warrants, a month receives compensation for der ikke er modnede, er Deltageren warrants that have not yet vested, the forpligtet til straks at tilbagebetale det Participant shall immediately repay for meget udbetalte beløb til selskabet. such amount to the company. Ovennævnte kontante The above cash compensation amount kompensationsbeløb er inklusive alle is inclusive of withholding taxes and kildeskatter og andre skatter og bidrag other taxes and contributions of any af enhver art, som skal afholdes af kind, which must be paid by the com - selskabet, et datterselskab eller et pany, a subsidiary or an affiliate on the koncernselskab på grundlag af basis of the compensation amount, as kompensationen samt eventuelle well as any holiday allowances,

85 feriepenge, pensionsbidrag og alle andre vederlagsafhængige ydelser, som Deltageren måtte være berettiget til . pension contributions and other contri - butions or payments of any kind, which are based on the Participant's remu - neration, that the Participant may be entitled to . Såfremt Deltagerens ansættelse eller andet tjenesteforhold ophører midt i en periode, udbetales kompensationen fortsat på det ovenfor anførte tidspunkt, men kun for den del af Deltagerens warrants, der var modnet på tidspunktet for ophøret . If the employment or other service re - lationship terminates in the middle of a period, the compensation shall still fall due on the above dates but only for such portion of the Participant's war - rants that had vested at the date of termination . Den del af de tildelte warrants, som The unvested portion of the warrants ikke er modnet, vil blive annulleret will be cancelled for no compensation uden kompensation ved ophør af upon termination of the Participant's Deltagerens ansættelse eller andet employment or other service relation - tjenesteforhold af andre grunde end ship for other reasons than those men - dem, som er nævnt ovenfor i dette tioned above in this clause (a Termina - punkt (Ophør af Tjenesteforhold), og tion of Service), and the vested portion den modnede del af de tildelte of the warrants shall be exercisable to warrants kan udnyttes i det omfang, the extent provided for in clause 2.6, det er muligt i henhold til punkt 2.6, provided however that the board of di - idet bestyrelsen eller et eventuelt rectors, or a committee appointed by udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen efter dets the board of directors, may prior to the eget skøn og ved skriftlig meddelelse expiration of these warrants, in its sole til Deltageren forud for ophøret af disse discretion, by written notice to the Par - warrants kan beslutte, at den modnede ticipant decide that the vested portion del af disse warrants skal kunne of the warrants shall remain exercisa - udnyttes som om, der ikke var indtrådt ble as if a Termination of Service had et Ophør af Tjenesteforhold (i hvilket not occurred (in which case the vested tilfælde den modnede del af de tildelte portion of the warrants shall be exer - warrants skal kunne udnyttes som cisable to the extent set forth below, anført nedenfor, medmindre andet subject to the terms and conditions set fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller forth in this provision and section 2). punkt 2).

86 Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte den modnede del af de tildelte warrants i perioden tre til seks år fra Tildelingstidspunktet . The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the vested portion of the warrants during the period three to six years from the Grant Date . De tildelte warrants udløber den 20 . juni 2023 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . The warrants will expire on 20 June 2023 or earlier as provided for in this provision or section 2 . Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter . Uden at begrænse omfanget af det foregående er selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ikke ansvarlige for indeholdelse af indkomstskat, sociale bidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og invalideforsikring eller øvrige skatteforpligtelser, som forfalder hos Deltageren i forbindelse med tildelingen eller udøvelsen af de tildelte warrants, og Deltageren skal skadesløsholde selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber for alle omkostninger, der relaterer sig til en hvilken som helst forpligtelse i relation til sådanne skatter pålagt selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber i henhold til lov . The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates shall not be responsible for withholding any income tax, social security, unem - ployment, disability insurance or other tax obligations that become due from the Participant in connection with the grant or exercise of the warrants, and the Participant shall indemnify the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates against all expenses relating to any ob - ligation imposed by law on the com - pany, its subsidiaries and affiliates in respect of any such taxes . Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af bestemmelserne i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 , finder første sætning i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets Notwithstanding the provisions of clause 2 . 9 . 1 to the contrary, the first sentence of clause 2 . 9 . 1 shall apply to these warrants in the event of a change in the company's capital structure by

87 kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af fondsaktier til alle selskabets aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold til deres ejerskab, (b) udbytter, eller (c) kapitalnedsættelse hvor beløb udloddet til aktionærerne er forskellig fra markedsværdien af de aktier, som indløses i forbindelse medkapitalnedsættelsen . Formålet med dette er at beskytte Deltageren fra enhver udvanding af den økonomiske værdi af hans ejerskab, som måtte ske som resultat af en sådan ændring af selskabets kapitalstruktur . For en ordens skyld bemærkes, at bestyrelsen eller et af bestyrelsen nedsat udvalg efter eget skøn kan udføre de tilpasninger, som den finder nødvendige for at beskytte Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet . reason of (a) the issuance of bonus shares of the Company (in Danish "fondsaktier") to all of the company's shareholders on a pro rata basis in ac - cordance with their ownership interest or (b) dividends ; or (c) a capital de - crease where amounts distributed to shareholders do not equal the market value of the shares being redeemed as part of the capital decrease . The pur - pose hereof is to protect the Partici - pant from any dilution of the financial value of his ownership interest that may occur as a result of such change in the company's capital structure . For the avoidance of doubt, the board of directors or a committee appointed by the board of directors may make those adjustments it determines, in its dis - cretion, are necessary to protect the Participant's interests as described De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2. herein. The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in section 2 . I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3 , suppleret med følgende : As a consequence of the resolution to grant warrants, the board of directors has also passed a resolution regarding the increase of the share capital relat - ing to the warrants on the terms and conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following : - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be increased on the basis of exercise of the

88 er DKK 600 (jf. dog warrants is DKK 600 (cf. however justeringsklausulen i punkt 2.9) og the adjustment mechanism in det mindste nominelle beløb er clause 2.9) and the minimum nom - DKK 0,01, og inal amount is DKK 0.01; and - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for 0,01 pr. aktie af DKK 0,01. DKK - The capital increase shall be paid at a subscription price of DKK 0 . 01 per share of DKK 0 . 01 . 1.31 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til Pursuant to the authorization included bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt in articles 3.2 and 3.3 of the articles of 3.2 og 3.3 den 18. september 2018 association, the board of directors has udstedt 800 warrants til en on September 18, 2018 issued 800 medarbejder i selskabet warrants to an employee of the com - ("Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for pany (the "Participant") without pre - selskabets aktionærer. emption rights of the existing share - holders. Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0 , 01 . Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 01 . Det præciseres, at ovenstående svarer til en udstedelse af 80 warrants, der hver giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0 , 10 . It is noted that the above equals an is - sue of 80 warrants that each entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 10 . 800 aktier kan tegnes for USD 1 , 39665 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 01 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . 800 shares may be subscribed for at a price of USD 1 . 39665 per share of DKK 0 . 01 , the subscription price being con - verted into DKK on the day the capital increase is filed with the Danish Busi - ness Authority (cf . however the adjust - ment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) .

89 Tildelingen af warrants sker uden The grant of the warrants shall not be betaling fra Deltageren. Tildelingen af subject to payment from the Partici - warrants indebærer ikke en rettighed pant. The grant of the warrants does for Deltageren til at modtage not constitute a right of the Participant yderligere warrants eller andre to receive further warrants or other optioner i fremtiden. awards in the future. Alle de tildelte warrants er fuldt All of the granted warrants are fully modnede på Tildelingstidspunktet. vested at the Grant Date. I tilfælde af Deltagerens fratræden fra In the event the Participant resigns selskabet, et datterselskab eller et from his position with the company, a koncernselskab (hvorefter Deltageren subsidiary or an affiliate (and the Par - ikke længere er ansat i Selskabet eller ticipant is thereafter no longer em - noget datterselskab eller ployed with the company or any sub - koncernselskab) på grund af egen eller sidiary or affiliate) due to the Partici - selskabets, et datterselskabs eller et pant's own termination or due to the koncernselskabs opsigelse af company's, a subsidiary's or an affili - Modtagerens ansættelsesforhold vil ate's termination of the Participant's Modtagerens retsstilling være som employment, the Participant's position beskrevet i Aktieoptionslovens †† 4 og will be as laid down in sections 4 and 5 5, idet (a) Deltageren dog kan udnytte of the Danish Stock Option Act, pro - sine warrants i opsigelsesperioden og vided however that (a) the Participant (b) bestyrelsen efter dets eget skøn may exercise the warrants during the dog kan beslutte, at warrants skal notice period and (b) the board of di - kunne udnyttes som om, Deltageren rectors may in its sole discretion decide ikke havde opsagt sin stilling (i hvilket that the warrants shall remain exercis - tilfælde de tildelte warrants skal kunne able as if the Participant had not re - udnyttes som anført nedenfor, signed (in which case the warrants medmindre andet fremgår af denne shall be exercisable as set forth below, bestemmelse eller punkt 2). subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2). Dette indebærer blandt andet følgende: This inter alia implies the following: - Såfremt Deltageren fratræder sin - In the event that the Participant stilling i selskabet, et datterselskab resigns from his position in the

90 eller et koncernselskab på grund af Deltagerens egen opsigelse, bortfalder Deltagerens ret til at udnytte sine tildelte warrants . Warrants kan dog udnyttes indtil fratrædelsestidspunktet på de i denne bestemmelse og punkt 2 anførte betingelser og vilkår . company, a subsidiary or an affili - ate due to his own termination of employment, the Participant's right to exercise warrants granted will lapse . Warrants may, however, be exercised until termination of the Participant's employment on the terms and conditions provided for in this provision and section 2 . - Såfremt Deltageren fratræder sin stilling i selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab på grund af selskabets, et datterselskabs eller et koncernselskabs opsigelse, der ikke skyldes Deltagerens misligholdelse, bevarer Deltageren ret til samtlige tildelte warrants, uanset om Udnyttelsesperioden er indtrådt inden Deltagerens fratræden . Det samme gælder de tilfælde, der er angivet i aktieoptionslovens † 4 , stk . 2 (fratræden på grund af alder/pensionering) og † 4 , stk . 3 (fratræden på grund af selskabets, et datterselskabs eller et koncernselskabs grove misligholdelse) . - In the event that the Participant resigns from his position in the company due to the company's, a subsidiary's or an affiliate's termi - nation of the employment, which is not due to breach on the part of the Participant, the Participant will re - main entitled to all warrants that have been granted, irrespective of whether the exercise period has commenced prior to the termina - tion of his employment . The same applies in those instances men - tioned in the Stock Option Act, sec - tion 4 ( 2 ) (resignation due to age/retirement) and section 4 ( 3 ) (resignation due to material breach on the part of the company, a sub - sidiary or an affiliate) . - Såfremt Deltageren fratræder sin stilling på grund af selskabets, et datterselskabs eller et koncernselskabs opsigelse, der skyldes misligholdelse fra Deltagerens side, eller såfremt Deltageren bliver bortvist berettiget, bortfalder Deltagerens - In the event that the Participant resigns from his position in the company due to the company's, a subsidiary's or an affiliate's termi - nation of employment, which is due to breach on the part of the Partic - ipant, or the Participant is justly dismissed by the company, the

91 ret til alle tildelte warrants på fratrædelsestidspunktet . Warrants kan dog udnyttes indtil fratrædelsestidspunktet på de i denne bestemmelse og punkt 2 anførte betingelser og vilkår . Participant's right to all warrants granted will lapse upon termination of the employment . Warrants may, however, be exercised until the termination of the employment on the terms and conditions provided for in this provision and section 2 . Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte de tildelte warrants i perioden fra og med den 1 . september 2021 til og med til og med 31 . august 2024 ("Udnyttelsesperioden") . The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the warrants during the period from and including September 1 , 2021 through August 31 , 2024 ("Exercise Period") . De tildelte warrants udløber den 31 . august 2024 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . The warrants will expire on August 31 , 2024 , or earlier as provided for in this provision or section 2 . Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter . Uden at begrænse omfanget af det foregående er selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ikke ansvarlige for indeholdelse af indkomstskat, sociale bidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og invalideforsikring eller øvrige skatteforpligtelser, som forfalder hos Deltageren i forbindelse med tildelingen eller udøvelsen af de tildelte warrants, og Deltageren skal skadesløsholde selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber for alle omkostninger, der relaterer sig til en hvilken som helst forpligtelse i relation til sådanne skatter pålagt The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates shall not be responsible for withholding any income tax, social security, unem - ployment, disability insurance or other tax obligations that become due from the Participant in connection with the grant or exercise of the warrants, and the Participant shall indemnify the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates against all expenses relating to any ob - ligation imposed by law on the com - pany, its subsidiaries and affiliates in respect of any such taxes .

92 selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber i henhold til lov. Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af bestemmelserne i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 , finder første sætning i punkt 2 . 9 . 1 anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af fondsaktier til alle selskabets aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold til deres ejerskab eller (b) udbytter eller (c) kapitalnedsættelse hvor beløb udloddet til aktionærerne er forskellig fra markedsværdien af de aktier, som indløses i forbindelse med kapitalnedsættelsen . Formålet med dette er at beskytte Deltageren fra enhver udvanding af den økonomiske værdi af hans ejerskab, som måtte ske som resultat af en sådan ændring af selskabets kapitalstruktur . For en ordens skyld bemærkes, at bestyrelsen eller en af bestyrelsen nedsat komite efter eget skøn kan udføre de tilpasninger, som den finder nødvendige for at beskytte Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet . Notwithstanding the provisions of clause 2 . 9 . 1 to the contrary, the first sentence of clause 2 . 9 . 1 shall apply to these warrants in the event of a change in the company's capital structure by reason of (a) the issuance of bonus shares of the Company (in Danish "fondsaktier") to all of the company's shareholders on a pro rata basis in ac - cordance with their ownership interest or (b) dividends or (c) a capital de - crease where amounts distributed to shareholders do not equal the market value of the shares being redeemed as part of the capital decrease . The pur - pose hereof is to protect the Partici - pant from any dilution of the financial value of his ownership interest that may occur as a result of such change in the company's capital structure . For the avoidance of doubt, the board of directors or a committee appointed by the board of directors may make those adjustments it determines, in its dis - cretion, are necessary to protect the Participant's interest as described herein . De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2 , bortset fra punkt 2 . 6 som ikke finder anvendelse . The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in section 2 , save for section 2 . 6 which shall not apply . I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning As a consequence of the resolution to grant warrants, the board of directors

93 om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3 , suppleret med følgende : has also passed a resolution regarding the increase of the share capital relat - ing to the warrants on the terms and conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following : - Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er DKK 8 , 00 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0 , 01 , og - The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be increased on the basis of exercise of the war - rants is DKK 8 . 00 (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) and the minimum nominal amount is DKK 0 . 01 ; and - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for USD 1 , 39665 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 01 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . - The capital increase shall be paid at a subscription price of USD 1 . 39665 per share of DKK 0 . 01 , the subscription price being converted into DKK on the day the capital in - crease is filed with the Danish Busi - ness Authority (cf . however the ad - justment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . 1.32 Bestyrelsen har i henhold til bemyndigelsen i vedtægternes punkt 3 . 2 og 3 . 3 den 26 . november 2019 udstedt 7 . 200 warrants til en medarbejder i selskabet ("Deltageren") uden fortegningsret for selskabets aktionærer . Pursuant to the authorization included in articles 3 . 2 and 3 . 3 of the articles of association, the board of directors has on November 26 , 2019 issued 7 , 200 warrants to an employee of the com - pany (the "Participant") without pre - emption rights of the existing share - holders . Hver warrant giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0 , 01 . Each warrant entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 01 .

94 Det præciseres, at ovenstående svarer til en udstedelse af 720 warrants, der hver giver Deltageren ret til at tegne én aktie i selskabet med en nominel værdi af DKK 0 , 10 . It is noted that the above equals an is - sue of 720 warrants that each entitles the Participant to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 10 . 7 . 200 aktier kan tegnes for USD 0 , 595 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 01 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . 7 , 200 shares may be subscribed for at a price of USD 0 . 595 per share of DKK 0 . 01 , the subscription price being con - verted into DKK on the day the capital increase is filed with the Danish Busi - ness Authority (cf . however the adjust - ment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . Tildelingen af warrants sker uden betaling fra Deltageren . Tildelingen af warrants indebærer ikke en rettighed for Deltageren til at modtage yderligere warrants eller andre optioner i fremtiden . The grant of the warrants shall not be subject to payment from the Partici - pant . The grant of the warrants does not constitute a right of the Participant to receive further warrants or other awards in the future . Betinget af Deltagerens fortsatte ansættelse hos selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab på det relevante modningstidspunkt, modnes de tildelte warrants med 1 / 36 på den sidste dag i hver af de første 36 måneder efter 2 . april 2019 ("Tildelingstids - punktet") (inklusive april 2019 ) . Subject to the Participant's continuing employment with the company, a sub - sidiary or an affiliate on the applicable vesting date the warrants will become vested with respect to 1 / 36 on the last day of each of the first 36 calendar months following 2 April 2019 (the "Grant Date") (including April 2019 ) . Den del af de tildelte warrants, som ikke er modnet, vil blive annulleret uden kompensation ved ophør af Del - tagerens ansættelse eller andet tjene - steforhold af en hvilken som helst grund (Ophør af Tjenesteforhold), og den modnede del af de tildelte war - The unvested portion of the warrants will be cancelled for no compensation upon termination of the Participant's employment or other service relation - ship for any reason (a Termination of Service), and the vested portion of the warrants shall be exercisable to the

95 rants kan udnyttes i det omfang, det er muligt i henhold til punkt 2 . 6 , idet bestyrelsen eller et eventuelt udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen efter dets eget skøn og ved skriftlig meddelelse til Deltageren forud for ophøret af disse warrants kan beslutte, at den modnede del af disse warrants skal kunne udnyttes som om, der ikke var indtrådt et Ophør af Tjenesteforhold (i hvilket tilfælde den modnede del af de tildelte warrants skal kunne udnyttes som anført nedenfor, medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 ) . extent provided for in clause 2 . 6 , pro - vided however that the board of direc - tors, or a committee set up by the board of directors, may prior to the ex - piration of these warrants, in its sole discretion, by written notice to the Par - ticipant decide that the vested portion of the warrants shall remain exercisa - ble as if a Termination of Service had not occurred (in which case the vested portion of the warrants shall be exer - cisable to the extent set forth below, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , shall be exercisable as stated below) . Medmindre andet fremgår af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 , kan Deltageren udnytte de tildelte warrants i perioden fra og med den 1 . april 2022 til og med til og med 31 . marts 2025 ("Udnyttelsesperioden") . The Participant may, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this provision and section 2 , exercise the warrants during the period from and including 1 April 2022 through 31 Marts, 2025 ("Exercise Period") . De tildelte warrants udløber den 1 . april 2025 eller på det tidligere tidspunkt, som måtte følge af denne bestemmelse eller punkt 2 . The warrants will expire on 1 April 2025 , or earlier as provided for in this provision or section 2 . Deltageren skal dække ethvert krav og enhver forpligtelse, som relaterer sig til pålignelige skatter . Uden at begrænse omfanget af det foregående er selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber ikke ansvarlige for indeholdelse af indkomstskat, sociale bidrag, arbejdsløsheds - og invalideforsikring eller øvrige skatteforpligtelser, som forfalder hos The Participant shall satisfy any and all requirements and obligations relating to applicable taxes . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates shall not be responsible for withholding any income tax, social security, unem - ployment, disability insurance or other tax obligations that become due from the Participant in connection with the

96 Deltageren i forbindelse med tildelingen eller udøvelsen af de tildelte warrants, og Deltageren skal skadesløsholde selskabet, dets datterselskaber og koncernselskaber for alle omkostninger, der relaterer sig til en hvilken som helst forpligtelse i relation til sådanne skatter pålagt selskabet, dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber i henhold til lov . grant or exercise of the warrants, and the Participant shall indemnify the company, its subsidiaries and affiliates against all expenses relating to any ob - ligation imposed by law on the com - pany, its subsidiaries and affiliates in respect of any such taxes . Uanset om andet måtte fremgå af Notwithstanding the provisions of bestemmelserne i punkt 2.9.1, finder clause 2.9.1 to the contrary, the first første sætning i punkt 2.9.1 sentence of clause 2.9.1 shall apply to anvendelse for de tildelte warrants i these warrants in the event of a change tilfælde af en ændring i selskabets in the company's capital structure by kapitalstruktur ved (a) udstedelse af reason of (a) the issuance of bonus fondsaktier til alle selskabets shares of the Company (in Danish aktionærer på pro rata basis i forhold "fondsaktier") to all of the company's til deres ejerskab eller (b) udbytter shareholders on a pro rata basis in ac - eller (c) kapitalnedsættelse hvor cordance with their ownership interest udlodningen til aktionærerne ikke or (b) dividends or (c) a capital de - modsvarer markedsværdien af de crease where the amounts distributed aktier der indfries som følge af to shareholders do not equal the mar - kapitalnedsættelsen. Formålet med ket value of shares being redeemed as dette er at beskytte Deltageren fra part of the capital decrease. The pur - enhver udvanding af den økonomiske pose hereof is to protect the Partici - værdi af hans ejerskab, som måtte ske pant from any dilution of the financial som resultat af en sådan ændring af value of his ownership interest that selskabets kapitalstruktur. For en may occur as a result of such change ordens skyld bemærkes, at bestyrelsen in the company's capital structure. For eller en af bestyrelsen nedsat komite the avoidance of doubt, the board of efter eget skøn kan udføre de directors or a committee appointed by tilpasninger, som den finder the board of directors may make those nødvendige for at beskytte adjustments it determines, in its dis - Deltagerens interesser som beskrevet. cretion, are necessary to protect the Participant's interest as described herein.

97 De øvrige regler og vilkår for de tildelte warrants fremgår af punkt 2. The other terms and conditions appli - cable to the granted warrants are set forth in section 2. I konsekvens af ovenstående har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om den til disse warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse på de vilkår, der fremgår af punkt 3 , suppleret med følgende : As a consequence of the resolution to grant warrants, the board of directors has also passed a resolution regarding the increase of the share capital relat - ing to the warrants on the terms and conditions laid down in section 3 and in the following : Det højeste nominelle beløb, som kapitalen kan forhøjes med på baggrund af udnyttelse af warrants er DKK 72 , 00 (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) og det mindste nominelle beløb er DKK 0 , 01 , og The maximum nominal amount by which the capital may be increased on the basis of exercise of the warrants is DKK 72 . 00 (cf . however the adjust - ment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) and the minimum nominal amount is DKK 0 . 01 ; and Kapitalforhøjelsen sker for USD 0 , 595 pr . aktie af DKK 0 , 01 , idet tegningskursen omregnes til DKK på dagen for kapitalforhøjelsens anmeldelse til Erhvervsstyrelsen (jf . dog justeringsklausulen i punkt 2 . 9 ) . The capital increase shall be paid at a subscription price of USD 0 . 595 per share of DKK 0 . 01 , the subscription price being converted into DKK on the day the capital increase is filed with the Danish Business Authority (cf . however the adjustment mechanism in clause 2 . 9 ) . 2 2014 WARRANT VILKÅR 2014 WARRANT TERMS 2.1 FORMÅL SCOPE 2.1.1 Følgende vilkår skal være gældende for warrants udstedt af bestyrelsen i henhold til bemyndigelsen i The following terms and conditions shall apply to warrants issued by the board of directors pursuant to the

98 vedtægternes punkt 3 . 2 og 3 . 3 ("Warrants"), i det omfang andet ikke fremgår af de relevante vedtægtsbestemmelser under punkt 1 ovenfor ("Vedtægtsbestemmelsen") . authorization included in articles 3 . 2 and 3 . 3 of the articles of association ("Warrants"), to the extent not other - wise set forth in the relevant articles under clause 1 above (the "Article") . 2.2 WARRANTS WARRANTS 2.2.1 Hver Warrant berettiger ejeren "Deltageren" til at tegne én aktie i selskabet á nominelt DKK 0 , 10 mod betaling af den i Vedtægtsbestemmelsen fastsatte udnyttelseskurs . Each Warrant entitles the holder (the "Participant") to subscribe for one share in the company with a nominal value of DKK 0 . 10 against payment of the exercise price set forth in the Arti - cle . 2.3 MODNINGSPERIODE VESTING PERIOD 2.3.1 Bestemmelser vedrørende modning af de tildelte Warrants fremgår af Vedtægtsbestemmelsen . Hvis Deltagerens ansættelses - eller andet tjenesteforhold til selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab ophører, uanset årsagen hertil, bortfalder ikke - modnede Warrants uden kompensation, mens modnede Warrants kan udnyttes i det omfang, det fremgår af Vedtægtsbestemmelsen og punkt 2 . 6 nedenfor . Vesting provisions applicable to the Warrants are set forth in the Article . The unvested portion of the Warrants will be cancelled for no compensation upon the termination of the Partici - pant's employment or other service re - lationship with the company, a subsid - iary or an affiliate for any reason, while the vested portion of the Warrants shall be exercisable to the extent pro - vided for in the Article and clause 2 . 6 below . 2.4 UDNYTTELSE EXERCISE 2.4.1 For at udnytte Warrants skal Deltageren (eller i tilfælde af udnyttelse efter Deltagerens død eller umyndiggørelse, Deltagerens bobestyrer, arving eller værge) give meddelelse til selskabet om den To exercise the Warrants, the Partici - pant (or in the case of exercise after the Participant's death or incapacity, the Participant's executor, administra - tor, heir or legatee, as the case may be) must deliver to the company a

99 påtænkte udnyttelse samt betale udnyttelseskursen som anført i punkt 2 . 4 . 2 . Hvis Warrants udnyttes af en anden end Deltageren skal denne person fremlægge dokumentation, for personens ret til at udnytte de pågældende Warrants . notice of intent to exercise the War - rants and pay the exercise price as specified in clause 2 , 4 . 2 . If someone other than the Participant exercises the Warrants, then such person must sub - mit documentation verifying that such person has the legal right to exercise the Warrants . 2.4.2 Tegningskursen for aktierne, der udstedes ved udnyttelse af Warrants, skal indbetales kontant til Selskabet inden for 3 dage efter Selskabet har modtaget meddelelse om udnyttelsen . The price of the shares to be issued upon the exercise of the Warrants shall be paid to the company in cash within three days of the date on which the company received notice of exercise . 2.4.3 Warrants kan kun udnyttes til at tegne et helt antal aktier. The Warrants may be exercised only to subscribe for a whole number of shares . 2.5 CHANGE IN CONTROL CHANGE IN CONTROL 2.5.1 Hvis selskabet gennemfører en "Change in Control" (som defineret nedenfor) før alle Warrants kan udnyttes, og Deltageren er i et ansættelses - eller andet tjenesteforhold til selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab frem til datoen for en sådan Change in Control, skal 100 procent af de tildelte Warrants modne og kunne udnyttes umiddelbart før gennemførelsen af en sådan Change in Control . "Change in Control" skal omfatte følgende begivenheder : If the company consummates a Change in Control (as defined below) prior to the date that the Warrants are exercis - able in full and the Participant contin - ues to be employed by or in other ser - vice relationship with the company, a subsidiary or an affiliate through the date of such Change in Control, 100 per cent of the Warrants shall vest and become exercisable immediately prior to the consummation of such Change in Control . "Change in Control" means any of the following events :

100 A. en "person" (som dette begreb anvendes i †† 13 (d) and 14 (d) i den amerikanske Securities Exchange Act fra 1934 med senere ændringer (" 1934 - Loven"), bortset fra : (i) en administrator eller lignende, der besidder værdipapirer i henhold til en medarbejderordning i selskabet, (ii) et selskab, der ejes direkte eller indirekte af aktionærerne i selskabet i væsentligt samme forhold som deres ejerskab af aktier i selskabet, eller (iii) en person der umiddelbart forud for tildelingstidspunktet direkte eller indirekte er retmæssig ejer af mere end 50 % af stemmerettighederne i henhold til selskabets på dette tidspunkt værende selskabskapital (en " 50 % Ejer"), der direkte eller indirekte er eller bliver "retmæssig ejer" (som defineret i regel 13 D - 3 , i 1934 - Loven) af aktier i selskabet, der repræsenterer mere end halvtreds procent ( 50 % ) af de samlede stemmerettigheder i henhold til selskabets på dette tidspunkt udestående selskabskapital, A. a "person" (as such term in used in Sections 13 (d) and 14 (d) of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934 , as amended (the " 1934 Act")), other than : (i) a trustee or other fiduciary holding securities under an em - ployee benefit plan of the com - pany, (ii) a corporation owned, directly or indirectly, by the shareholders of the company in substantially the same proportions as their owner - ship of shares of the company, or (iii) a person who beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, imme - diately prior to the grant date, more than 50 % of the combined voting power of the company's then outstanding securities (a " 50 % Owner"), is or becomes the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13 D - 3 under the 1934 Act), directly or in - directly, of securities of the Com - pany representing more than fifty percent ( 50 % ) of the combined voting power of the company's then - outstanding securities ; B. the company merges or consoli - dates with any other corporation,

101 B. selskabet fusionerer eller sammenlægges med en anden virksomhed, bortset fra en fusion eller sammenlægning, hvor : (i) en 50 % Ejer fortsat direkte eller indirekte ejer (enten ved at forblive udestående eller ved at blive konverteret til stemmeberettigede aktier i det fortsættende selskab) mere end halvtreds procent ( 50 % ) af stemmerettighederne i selskabet eller den fortsættende enhed umiddelbart efter en sådan fusion eller sammenlægning, eller (ii) indehaverne af de stemmeberettigede aktier i selskabet umiddelbart forud for en sådan fusion eller sammenlægning fortsat direkte eller indirekte ejer (enten ved at forblive udestående eller ved at blive konverteret til stemmeberettigede aktier i det fortsættende selskab) mere end halvtreds procent ( 50 % ) af stemmerettighederne i selskabet eller den fortsættende enhed umiddelbart efter fusionen eller sammenlægningen i væsentligt samme forhold som deres ejerskab af de stemmeberettigede aktier i selskabet umiddelbart før en sådan fusion eller sammenlægning, eller C. En likvidation af selskabet eller et salg eller anden overdragelse af other than in a merger or consoli - dation in which: (i) a 50 % Owner continues to own, directly or indirectly (either by re - maining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity) more than fifty percent ( 50 % ) of the com - bined voting power of the voting securities of the company or such surviving entity outstanding imme - diately after such merger or con - solidation ; or (ii) the holders of the voting secu - rities of the company immediately prior to such merger or consolida - tion continue to own, directly or in - directly (either by remaining out - standing or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity) more than fifty percent ( 50 % ) of the combined voting power of the voting securities of the company or such surviving en - tity outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation in substantially the same proportion as their ownership of the voting se - curities of the company immedi - ately prior to such merger or con - solidation ; or C . the complete liquidation of the company or the sale or other dis - position of all or substantially all of the company's assets ;

102 alle eller i al væsentlighed alle selskabets aktiver, dog således at: (1) ingen begivenhed udgør en Change in Control, medmindre en sådan begivenhed også udgør en change in control event som defineret i † 409 A(a)(ii)(a)(v) i den amerikanske Internal Revenue Code (med senere ændringer) og regler udstedt i henhold hertil, og (2) ingen af følgende erhvervelser udgør en Change in Control i relation til de tildelte Warrants : (a) eventuelle erhvervelser af aktier eller værdipapirer i Selskabet (uanset om det sker ved udstedelse af nye værdipapirer eller salg af eksisterende værdipapirer ejet af selskabet) i en transaktion eller serie transaktioner primært med bona fide egenkapitalsfinansieringsformål, hvori selskabet modtager kontanter eller selskabets gæld annulleres eller konverteres eller en kombination heraf, (b) enhver erhvervelse af aktier eller værdipapirer i selskabet (uanset om det sker ved udstedelse af nye værdipapirer provided that: (1) no event shall constitute a Change in Control hereunder un - less such event is also a change in control event as defined under Sec - tion 409 A(a)(ii)(A)(v) of the US In - ternal Revenue Code, as amended from time to time, and the regula - tions promulgated thereunder, and (2) the following shall not consti - tute a Change in Control for the purposes of the Warrants : (a) any acquisitions of securities of the Company directly from the company (whether by issuance of new securities or sale of existing securities held by the company) in a transaction or series of transac - tions principally for bona fide eq - uity financing purposes in which cash is received by the company or indebtedness of the company is cancelled or converted or a combi - nation thereof, (b) any acquisition of securities of the company (whether by issuance of new securities or sale of existing securities held by the company) by any employee benefit plan (or re - lated trust) sponsored by or main - tained by the company, or

103 eller salg af eksisterende værdipapirer ejet af selskabet), af en ordning for medarbejdere (eller en hermed forbundet ordning) støttet eller videreført af selskabet ; eller (c) enhver erhvervelse af aktier eller værdipapirer i selskabet, direkte eller indirekte fra selskabet, (uanset om det sker ved udstedelse af nye værdipapirer eller salg af eksisterende værdipapirer ejet af selskabet) af, eller enhver overdragelse af aktier eller værdipapirer blandt, Nordic Biotech K/S, Nordic Biotech Opportunity Fund K/S, NB FP Investment K/S og NB FP Investment II K/S såvel som enhver af sådanne aktionærers koncernforbundne eller associerede selskaber, herunder enhver komplementar eller kommanditist i sådanne aktionærer . (c) any acquisitions of securities of the company directly from the company (whether by issuance of new securities or sale of existing securities held by the Company) by, or any transfer of securities among, Nordic Biotech K/S, Nordic Biotech Opportunity Fund K/S, NB FP Investment K/S and NB FP In - vestment II K/S as well as any af - filiate or associate of such share - holders, including without limita - tion any limited or general partners of such shareholders . 2.5.2 Bestyrelsen eller et eventuelt udvalg Upon a Change in Control, the board of nedsat af bestyrelsen, kan ved en directors, or a committee set up by the Change in Control efter eget skøn board of directors, if any, may, in its vælge at (a) annullere alle udestående discretion (a) cancel any outstanding Warrants imod kontant udbetaling af et Warrants in exchange for a cash pay - beløb (herunder nul) svarende til ment of an amount (including zero) forskellen mellem den på dette equal to the difference between the tidspunkt værende markedsværdi af then fair market value of the com - selskabets aktie fratrukket pany's share less the agreed exercise udnyttelseskursen som fastsat i price set forth in the Article, (b) after Vedtægtsbestemmelsen, (b) annullere having given the Participant a

104 alle Deltagerens uudnyttede Warrants, reasonable chance to exercise any efter at have givet Deltageren rimelig vested outstanding Warrants, termi - mulighed for at udnytte alle modnede, nate any or all of the Participant's un - udestående Warrants, (c) foranledige exercised Warrants, (c) cause the sur - at det fortsættende selskab overtager viving corporation to assume all out - alle udestående Warrants eller standing Warrants or replace all out - ombytter alle udestående Warrants standing Warrants with economically med økonomisk sammenlignelige comparable awards or (d) take such tildelinger eller (d) tage sådanne andre other action as the board of directors forholdsregler, som bestyrelsen eller et or the committee, if any, shall deter - eventuelt udvalg anser for passende. mine to be appropriate; provided that Det er en forudsætning for any such action shall substantially pre - ovenstående, at den valgte serve the economic value of such War - fremgangsmåde i al væsentlighed rants determined as of immediately bevarer den økonomiske værdi af de prior to such Change in Control. omhandlede Warrants opgjort umiddelbart før en sådan Change in Control. 2.6 OPHØR AF DELTAGERENS RELATION TIL SELSKABET TERMINATION OF THE PARTICI - PANT'S RELATIONS WITH THE COMPANY 2.6.1 Såfremt en Deltagers ansættelses - In the event a Participant's employ - eller andet tjenesteforhold hos ment or other service relationship with selskabet, et datterselskab eller et the company, a subsidiary or an affili - koncernselskab ophører, kan ate is terminated, the Participant (or Deltageren (eller efter the Participant's legal representative omstændighederne Deltagerens or estate, as applicable) may exercise repræsentant eller dødsbo) udnytte his Warrants (to the extent that the sine Warrants (i det omfang Participant was entitled to exercise Deltageren var berettiget til at udøve such Warrants as of the date of such sådanne Warrants på tidspunktet termination) only within such period of ophøret) i en periode, der udløber på time ending on the earlier of: (a) the det tidligste af følgende tidspunkter: date three months following such ter - (a) datoen der falder tre måneder efter mination (12 months thereafter in the ophøret (dog 12 måneder derefter case of a termination of employment or såfremt ophøret af ansættelses - eller other service relationship with the

105 andet tjenesteforhold hos selskabet skyldes Deltagerens død) og (b) udløbsdatoen for Warrants som fastsat i Vedtægtsbestemmelsen . Hvis Deltageren ikke udnytter sine Warrants inden for den periode, der er angivet heri eller i Vedtægtsbestemmelsen, bortfalder alle Warrants og de ophører med at kunne udnyttes uden kompensation . company due to the Participant's death) and (b) the expiration of the term of the Warrants as set forth in the Article . If, after such termination, the Participant does not exercise his War - rants within the time specified herein or in the Articles, the Warrants shall immediately terminate and cease to be exercisable with no compensation due therefor . 2.6.2 Såfremt en Deltagers ansættelses - eller andet tjenesteforhold hos selskabet, et datterselskab eller et koncernselskab opsiges af Selskabet mv . som følge af Deltagerens misligholdelse, bortfalder alle Warrants (uanset om de er modnet eller ej og uanset punkt 2 . 6 . 1 ), og de ophører med at kunne udnyttes uden kompensation . In the event a Participant's employ - ment or other service relationship with the company, a subsidiary or an affili - ate is terminated by the company etc . for cause, all outstanding Warrants (whether or not vested and irrespec - tive of clause 2 . 6 . 1 ) shall immediately terminate and cease to be exercisable with no compensation due therefor . 2.7 UDLØB EXPIRATION 2.7.1 Warrants udløber på udløbsdatoen fastsat i Vedtægtsbestemmelsen eller på et sådant tidligere tidspunkt som måtte fremgå af disse vilkår . The Warrants will expire on the expira - tion date set forth in the Article, or at such earlier point in time as may be provided for in these terms . 2.8 OVERDRAGELSE ASSIGNMENT 2.8.1 Uden forudgående skriftligt samtykke Except with the prior written consent of fra Selskabets bestyrelse eller et the company's board of directors, or a eventuelt udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen committee set up by the board of di - kan Warrants ikke overdrages af rectors, if any, in its sole discretion, Deltageren, undtagen i henhold til the Warrants are not transferable by testamente eller arv efter gældende the Participant other than to a desig - arvelovgivning ved Deltagerens død, nated beneficiary upon the

106 ligesom alene Deltageren (eller dennes værge i tilfælde af Deltagerens umyndiggørelse) kan udnytte Warrants i Deltagerens levetid . Overdragelse eller anden overførsel af Warrants eller de rettigheder, de repræsenterer, skal uanset om det sker frivilligt eller ufrivilligt, i henhold til lov eller på anden vis (undtagen i henhold til testamente eller arv efter gældende arvelovgivning ved Deltagerens død eller med forudgående skriftligt samtykke fra selskabets bestyrelse eller et eventuelt udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen) under ingen omstændigheder tillægge modtageren nogen form for rettigheder hertil . Ved en sådan overdragelse eller overførsel fortabes retten til Warrants straks uden kompensation, og aftalen med Deltageren om tildelingen af Warrants ophører straks og vil ikke længere være gyldig . Participant's death or by will or the laws of descent and distribution, and are exercisable during the Participant's lifetime only by him (or his legal guard - ian in the event of the Participant's in - capacity) . No assignment or transfer of the Warrants, or the rights represented thereby whether voluntary or involun - tary, by operation of law or otherwise (except to a designated beneficiary, upon death, by will or the laws of de - scent or distribution or with the prior written consent of the company's board of directors or a committee set up by the board of directors, if any) will vest in the assignee or transferee any interest or right herein whatsoever, but immediately upon such assignment or transfer the Warrants will be for - feited with no compensation due there - for and the agreement with the Partic - ipant regarding the grant of Warrants will terminate and have no further force or effect . 2.8.2 Med forbehold for de i disse vilkår angivne indskrænkninger i relation til overdragelse af Warrants, er tildelingen af Warrants bindende for Deltageren og Deltagerens bobestyrer, værge og de(n) person(er), som Warrants kan overdrages til ved testamente, gældende arvelovgivning eller på anden vis . Subject to the restrictions on transfer of the Warrants set forth in these terms, the grant of Warrants will be binding upon the Participant and the Participant's beneficiaries, executors, administrators and the person(s) to whom the grant of Warrants may be transferred by will, the laws of descent or distribution or otherwise . 2.9 JUSTERING AF WARRANTS I TILFÆLDE AF ÆNDRINGER I SELSKABETS KAPITALFORHOLD ADJUSTMENTS OF THE WARRANTS IN CASE OF CHANGES to THE COM - PANY'S CAPITAL

107 2.9.1 For at undgå udvanding eller forøgelse af Deltagernes rettigheder som følge af rekapitalisering, aktiesplit eller sammenlægning af aktier, reorganisering, spaltning, fusion, konsolidering, spin - off, sammenlægning, opløsning, ombytning af aktier eller lignende selskabsretlige transaktioner eller begivenheder, der påvirker aktierne, skal selskabets bestyrelse eller et eventuelt udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen justere, rekapitalisere eller ændre (a) antallet af aktier og typen af aktier, der kan tegnes i henhold Warrants, herunder ADRs og ADSs vedrørende sådanne aktier, og/eller (b) udnyttelseskursen som angivet i Vedtægtsbestemmelsen, dog således at der ikke skal foretages justering ved udstedelse af warrants (eller andre værdipapirer, herunder også aktier tegnet ved udnyttelse af warrants) til andre ansatte, ledelsesmedlemmer, bestyrelsesmedlemmer og konsulenter hos selskabet og/eller dets datterselskaber eller koncernselskaber (selv hvis sådanne warrants har en udnyttelseskurs, der er lavere end markedskursen på de underliggende aktier, herunder ADRs og ADSs vedrørende disse aktier, på tildelingstidspunktet) . Det præciseres, at i tilfælde af en ændring i Selskabets kapitalforhold som følge af (i) en kapitalforhøjelse (herunder men ikke begrænset til udstedelse af yderligere In order to prevent dilution or enlarge - ment of the rights of Participants as a result of any recapitalization, forward or reverse share split, reorganization, division, merger, consolidation, spin - off, combination, dissolution, division, share exchange or other similar corpo - rate transaction or event that affects the shares, the board of directors or a committee set up by the board of di - rectors, if any, shall adjust, recapital - ize or modify (a) the number and kind of shares, including, without limitation, any ADRs and ADSs in respect of any such shares, which may thereafter be issued in connection with the Warrants, and/or (b) the exercise price relating to the Warrants and set out in the Ar - ticle, provided however that no such adjustment shall take place merely as a result of the issuance of warrants (or other awards, including also shares subscribed for by exercise of warrants) to other employees, members of the management, members of the board of directors, and consultants of the com - pany and/or its subsidiaries or affili - ates (even if such warrants have an ex - ercise price less than fair market value of the underlying shares, including, without limitation, any ADRs and ADSs in respect of any such shares, on the grant date) . For the sake of clarity, in the event of a change in the company's capital structure by reason of (i) a cap - ital increase (including, without limita - tion, the issuance of additional shares

108 aktier eller andre værdipapirer i of the company and warrants to sub - selskabet, eller warrants til tegning af scribe for shares of the company), (ii) aktier i selskabet), (ii) en a capital decrease (including, without kapitalnedsættelse (herunder men ikke limitation, any repurchase of shares of begrænset til ethvert tilbagekøb af the company or the cancellation or ter - aktier i selskabet eller annullering eller mination of warrants to subscribe for opsigelse/ophævelse af warrants til shares of the company), (iii) an issu - tegning af aktier i selskabet), (iii) en ance of bonus or compensatory shares udstedelse af fondsaktier eller of the company, (iv) an issuance of gratisaktier, (iv) en udstedelse af convertible debt instruments of the konvertible gældsbreve i selskabet, company, or (v) dividends, neither the eller (v) udbyttebetalinger, skal exercise price of the Warrants or the hverken udnyttelseskursen eller number of shares which may be sub - antallet af aktier, der kan tegnes i scribed pursuant to the Warrants shall henhold til de tildelte Warrants, be adjusted unless otherwise specifi - justeres, medmindre andet specifikt cally provided for in the Article. The fremgår af Vedtægtsbestemmelsen. terms of the immediately preceding Vilkårene i foregående sætning finder sentence shall apply even if the trans - anvendelse selv hvis dispositionen, der action giving rise to such change in the giver anledning til en sådan ændring i company's capital structure shall take selskabets kapitalforhold, sker til en place at a price below the fair market kurs, der er lavere end markedskursen value of the company's shares at the på selskabets aktier på tidspunktet for time of the transaction. dispositionen. 2.10 SKAT TAXES 2.10.1 Deltageren er forpligtet til at betale The Participant shall be required to pay selskabet den eventuelle kildeskat, to the company (and the company shall som selskabet måtte blive opkrævet i have the right to deduct from any com - relation til Warrants eller udnyttelsen pensation payable to the Participant), heraf (og selskabet er berettiget til at the amount of any required withholding fratrække et sådant beløb i ethvert taxes in respect of the Warrants or the vederlag, der udbetales til exercise thereof and to take all such Deltageren), ligesom Deltageren skal other action as the board of directors foretage alle øvrige foranstaltninger or a committee set up by the board of som bestyrelsen eller et eventuelt directors, if any, deems necessary to udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen finder

109 nødvendige for at opfylde alle forpligtelser i relation til betalingen af kildeskat. satisfy all obligations for the payment of such withholding taxes. 2.11 MEDDELELSER NOTICES 2.11.1 Enhver meddelelse, der skal leveres til Any notice required to be delivered to selskabet i relation til tildeling eller the company in regard to the grant or udnyttelse af Warrants, skal være exercise of Warrants shall be in writing skriftlig og rettes til Selskabets CEO på and addressed to the company's CEO selskabets hovedkontor. Enhver at the company's principal corporate meddelelse, der skal leveres til offices. Any notice required to be de - Deltageren i relation til tildeling eller livered to the Participant in regard to udnyttelse af Warrants, skal være the grant or exercise of Warrants shall skriftlig og rettes til Deltageren på be in writing and addressed to the Par - Deltagerens adresse som angivet i ticipant at the Participant's address as selskabets protokoller. Hver part kan shown in the records of the company. skriftligt (eller på en anden af Either party may designate another ad - selskabet godkendt måde) angive en dress in writing (or by such other anden adresse. method approved by the company) from time to time. 2.12 LOVVALG GOVERNING LAW 2.12.1 Vilkårene for tildelingen og udnyttelsen af Warrants skal fortolkes i overensstemmelse med dansk ret . The grant and exercise of Warrants will be construed and interpreted in ac - cordance with the laws of Denmark . 2.13 ÆNDRINGER AMENDMENTS 2.13.1 Selskabets bestyrelse eller et eventuelt The company's board of directors or a udvalg nedsat af bestyrelsen, kan committee set up by the board of di - ændre, suspendere, afbryde eller rectors, if any, has the right to amend, annullere aftalen med Deltageren om alter, suspend, discontinue or cancel tildelingen af Warrants fremadrettet the agreement with the Participant re - eller med tilbagevirkende kraft, idet en garding the grant of Warrants, pro - sådan ændring mv. dog ikke uden spectively or retroactively; provided Deltagerens samtykke må påvirke that, no such amendment etc. shall

110 Deltagerens væsentlige rettigheder, for så vidt angår tildelingen og udnyttelsen af Warrants, negativt. adversely affect the Participant's ma - terial rights in regard to the grant and exercise of Warrants without the Par - ticipant's consent . 3 GENERELLE VILKÅR FOR KAPITAL - FORHØJELSER GENERAL TERMS FOR CAPITAL IN - CREASES 3.1 Udover de under punkt 1 anførte vilkår for den til de udstedte Warrants hørende kapitalforhøjelse gælder følgende vilkår : In addition to the terms and conditions set forth under clause 1 , the increase of the share capital relating to the war - rants granted shall be subject to the following terms and conditions : - De nye aktier udstedes i aktier à DKK 0,10 eller multipla heraf, - The new shares will be divided into shares of nominally DKK 0 . 10 or multiples hereof ; - De nye aktier skal give ret til udbytte i selskabet for det løbende regnskabsår, hvori aktierne tegnes, på lige fod med de eksisterende aktier og andre rettigheder i selskabet fra og med datoen for tegningen af aktierne, - The new shares will carry divi - dend rights for the financial year in which subscription takes place on equal terms with the existing shares as well as other rights in the company as from the day of subscription of the shares ; - De nye aktier skal tilhøre samme aktieklasse, som de eksisterende aktier i selskabet, - The new shares shall belong to the same share class as the ex - isting shares in the company; - Kapitalforhøjelsen sker uden fortegningsret for de hidtidige aktionærer, idet tegningen sker på baggrund af warrants udstedt til selskabets eller dets datterselskabers medarbejdere, direktionsmedlemmer, - The capital increase shall be made without any pre - emption rights for the existing sharehold - ers, given that the subscription is based on warrants issued to the company's or its subsidiaries' employees, members of the

111 bestyrelsesmedlemmer og konsulenter, management, members of the board of directors, and consult - ants ; - Der skal ikke gælde indskrænkninger i den til de nye aktier knyttede fortegningsret ved fremtidige kapitalforhøjelser, - The pre - emption rights attached to the new shares shall not be subject to any restrictions in the event of future capital increases ; - Fristen for tegning af de nye aktier beregnes på baggrund af bestemmelserne i punkt 2 , - The deadline for subscription of the new shares shall be calcu - lated pursuant to the provisions in clause 2 ; - Det fulde beløb til tegning af det antal aktier, som de omfattede medarbejdere mv . ønsker at tegne, skal indbetales kontant og senest samtidig med tegningen af de pågældende aktier, - The full subscription amount for the number of shares which the employees etc . wish to subscribe for, shall be paid in cash no later than on the day of subscription of the shares in question ; - De nye aktier skal lyde på navn, noteres i selskabets ejerbog og være ikke - omsætningspapirer . - The new shares shall be made out in the name of the holder, be rec - orded in the company's register of shareholders and be non - nego - tiable instruments . - De anslåede omkostninger, der skal afholdes af selskabet ved kapitalforhøjelsen, udgør DKK 20 . 000 + moms . - The estimated costs to be borne by the company in connection with the capital increase are ap - proximately DKK 20 , 000 + VAT . *** *** Seneste ændring af vedtægterne, Latest amendment of the articles of inklusive bilag, blev vedtaget den association, including appendices, 09. november 2022. was resolved on 09 November 2022.

55784/TWE BILAG 3 TIL VEDTÆGTERNE FOR FORWARD PHARMA A/S (CVR - NR. 28865880) I. BAGGRUND OG FORMÅL På Selskabets ekstraordinære generalforsamling den 2 . august 2017 ("EGF") blev det besluttet, at (i) foretage et split af Selskabets aktier i aktier a hver nominelt DKK 0 , 01 , (ii) nedsætte Selskabets aktiekapital med nominelt DKK 3 . 774 . 719 , 92 ( 80 % reduktion og annullation af aktierne), og (iii) udbetale et beløb til aktionærerne på EUR 19 , 45 pr . aktie a nominelt DKK 0 , 10 , se det som underbilag A vedhæftede resumé . Kapitalnedsættelsen og udbetalingen til Selskabets aktionærer blev gennemført den 1 . september 2017 (" Gennemførelsesdagen ") . Den økonomiske værdi af visse warrants og deferred share optioner udstedt af Selskabet til visse af koncernens medarbejdere, bestyrelsesmedlemmer og konsulenter mv . blev udvandet som følge beslutningerne vedtaget på EGF . De berørte optioner, der omfattes af justeringerne i dette bilag 3 , er : - warrants udstedt i henhold til punkt 1.5, 1.6, 1.9, og 1.13 i bilag 1 til selskabets vedtægter; - warrants udstedt i henhold pkt. 1.1, 1.2, 1.3, 1.4, 1.5, 1.6, 1,7, 1.8, 1.9, 1.10, 1.11, 1.12, 1.13, 1.14, 1.16, 1.17, 1.18, 1.19, 1.20, 1.21 1.22, og 1.23 i bilag 2 til selskabets vedtægter; and - deferred share optioner tildelt af selskabet før, og fortsat i kraft på, datoen for EGF (" EGF Datoen ") (under et " Optionerne ") . Formålet med justeringerne af vilkårene for Optionerne (" Optionsvilkårene ") og kompensationen af de relevante indehavere af Optionerne (hver især en " Optionsindehaver " og under et " Optionsindehaverne ") er grundlæggende at stille Optionsindehaverne som om, de var aktionærer i selskabet på EGF Datoen .

2 II. PRINCIPPER FOR JUSTERING OG KOMPENSATION Indledning Udnyttelsesprisen for de enkelte Optioner er i de forskellige Optionsvilkår anført i enten DKK eller USD, og udbetalingen den 1 . september 2017 blev foretaget i EUR . I sammenfatningen nedenfor er alle beløb anført i EUR . Hvor en valutaomregning har fundet sted, er den af Nationalbanken offentliggjorte relevante valutakurs på EGF Datoen anvendt . Optionerne består af warrants (der berettiger Optionsholderen til at tegne nye aktier i Selskabet mod betaling af en udnyttelsespris) og deferred share optioner (som berettiger Optionsholderen til, efter Selskabets valg, at enten købe eksisterende aktier eller tegne nye aktier i selskabet mod betaling af kurs pari for aktierne) . Teknikken bag de to typer Optioner er imidlertid, i relation til justeringer med henblik på at afværge økonomisk udvanding, identiske og følgende sammenfatning af justeringerne gælder for både warrants og deferred share optioner . Anvendelsen af de principper, der er fastsat i dette bilag 3 , forventes at indebære en udbetaling fra selskabet til Optionsindehaverne på ca . EUR 36 , 2 mio . i alt . 1. Generel justering (uanset modning) Følgende justeringer skal foretages af alle relevante Optioner, uanset modning: (i) Justering af aktier som kan tegnes/købes i henhold til Optionen . En 80 % reduktion af den nominelle værdi af de aktier, som en Option giver Optionsindehaveren ret til at tegne eller, efter omstændighederne, købe . En Option, der hidtil har berettiget Optionsindehaveren til at tegne eller, efter omstændighederne, købe en aktie a nominelt DKK 0 , 10 , skal således fremover berettige Optionsindehaveren til at tegne/købe to aktier a nominelt DKK 0 , 01 hver (dvs . nominelt DKK 0 , 02 i alt) . (ii) Reduktion af Udnyttelsesprisen . Reduktion af udnyttelsesprisen for en Option med et beløb svarende til udbetalingen til aktionærerne på EUR 19 , 45 pr . aktie a nominelt DKK 0 , 10 (" Udlodningen "), idet den således reducerede udnyttelsespris dog aldrig kan blive under kurs 100 som følge af præceptiv dansk selskabsret . Optionsindehaveren bliver herved kompenseret ved en reduktion af Optionens udnyttelsespris med et beløb lig med den oprindelige udnyttelsespris minus den reducerede udnyttelsespris (" Udnyttelsespriskompensationen ") .

3 Er udnyttelsesprisen for en Option lig med eller højere end EUR 19 , 45 (minus kurs pari på DKK 0 , 10 ) pr . aktie a nominelt DKK 0 , 01 , da skal den reducerede udnyttelsespris pr . aktie a nominelt DKK 0 , 01 på Gennemførelsesdagen udgøre : Samlet antal Optioner med ret til tegning/køb af aktier a DKK 0,10 på EGF Datoen * Reduceret udnyttelsespris pr. aktie a DKK 0,10 Samlet antal Optioner med ret til tegning/køb af aktier a DKK 0,01 pr. Gennemførelsesdagen Eftersom Optioner i form af deferred share optioner altid skal udnyttes til kurs pari, er deferred share optioner ikke genstand for reduktion af udnyttelsesprisen (bortset fra hvad der følger af aktiesplittet) . 2. Optioner, der er modnet EGF Datoen I tillæg til den generelle justering under afsnit 1 skal følgende justering foretages af den del (om nogen) af Optionerne, som er modnet til udnyttelse pr. EGF Datoen: (i) Kontant Kompensation . Hvor udnyttelsesprisen for en modnet del af en Option forud for justeringen under afsnit 1 (ii) ovenfor var mindre end EUR 19 , 45 (minus kurs pari) pr . aktie a nominelt DKK 0 , 10 , skal der udbetales en kontant kompensation til Optionsindehaveren beregnet som følger : Udlodningen minus Udnyttelsespriskompensationen minus DKK 0,08 (lig med 80 % af aktiens kurs pari (før aktiesplittet)) 3. Optioner, der ikke er modnet pr. EGF Datoen I tillæg til den generelle justering under afsnit 1 skal følgende justering foretages af den del (om nogen) af Optionerne, som ikke er modnet til udnyttelse pr. EGF Datoen: (i) Ret til Tegning af Yderligere Aktier . Der udbetales ingen kontant kompensation til Optionsindehavere for den del af Optioner, der ikke er modnet til udnyttelse på EGF Datoen . Det foreslås, at Optionsindehaveren i stedet kompenseres ved følgende justering af den ikke - modnede del af Optionerne :

4 Hvor udnyttelsesprisen for en ikke - modnet del af en Option forud for justeringen under afsnit 1 (ii) ovenfor var mindre end EUR 19 , 45 (minus kurs pari) pr . aktie a nominelt DKK 0 , 10 , skal antallet af ikke - modnede aktier forøges som følger : Ikke - kompenseret beløb (" IKB ") * antal ikke - modnede aktier Efterfølgende markedsværdi pr. ADS (" EMPA ")/2 hvor: IKB = Ikke - kompenseret beløb pr. ikke - modnet aktie a DKK 0,10 beregnet som Udlodningen minus Udnyttelsespriskompensationen minus DKK 0,08 (lig med 80 % af aktiens kurs pari (før aktiesplittet)). EMPA = (a) EUR 5 . 054086 , som er markedsprisen for 1 ADS (repræsenterende to aktier a hver DKK 0 , 01 ) efter ex - dividende datoen beregnet som den vægtede (volumen) gennemsnitlige offentliggjorte lukkekurs over ti handelsdage fra og med den anden handelsdag, hvor ADS'erne blev handlet uden ret til modtagelse af dividende fra kapitalnedsættelsen, til og med den 11 . handelsdag efter den handelsdag, hvor ADS'erne blev handlet uden ret til modtagelse af dividende fra kapitalnedsættelsen minus (b) DKK 0 , 02 . 4. Illustrativt beregningseksempel Se underbilag B der indeholder et illustrativt beregningseksempel baseret på principperne ovenfor. III. BEMYNDIGELSE AF BESTYRELSEN Bestyrelsen er bemyndiget til, at: (i) anvende de principper for justering og Kompensation, der er fastsat i dette bilag 3 , og til at supplere og foretage sådanne modifikationer og tilpasninger heraf, som efter bestyrelsens rimelige vurdering er nødvendig eller ønskelig for at udmønte dette bilag 3 's principper for justering og kompensation i hvert enkelt tilfælde ;

5 (ii) forberede og gennemføre de relevante justeringer af Optionsvilkårene og til at indgå og udstede alle dokumenter og aftaler, der er nødvendige i den forbindelse; og (iii) udbetale et sådant kontant kompensationsbeløb til Optionsindehaverne, som er en konsekvens af anvendelse af principperne i dette bilag 3 , herunder efter udnyttelse af bestyrelsens bemyndigelse i dette afsnit III, i hvert enkelt tilfælde med forbehold for den berørte Optionsindehavers forudgående kontraktuelle samtykke, hvor det er nødvendigt -- - Seneste ændring af vedtægterne, inklusive bilag, blev vedtaget den 16. februar 2022.

6 Underbilag A Resultat af ekstraordinær generalforsamling august 2017 Der afholdtes ekstraordinær generalforsamling i Forward Pharma A/S ("Selskabet") den 2 . august 2017 på Selskabets adresse Østergade 24 A, 1 . sal, 1100 København K, Danmark ("EGF") . En aktiekapital på DKK 3 . 521 . 856 og 35 . 218 . 560 stemmer var repræsenteret på EGF . Resultatet af EGF var følgende : (a) Beslutning om gennemførelse af aktiesplit i forholdet 1 / 10 og nedsættelse af aktiekapitalen til overkurs og udbetaling til aktionærerne med EUR 19 , 45 pr . aktie a nominelt DKK 0 , 10 (svarende til EUR 2 , 43125 pr . aktie a nominelt DKK 0 , 01 som annulleres) med 35 . 218 . 560 stemmer for og 0 stemmer imod, og ingen som undlod at stemme . Forslaget blev vedtaget med det indhold, som var foreslået af bestyrelsen .

55784/TWE UNDERBILAG B - ILLUSTRATIVT BEREGNINGSEKSEMPEL Indehaver: Antal warrants med ret til tegning af aktier a DKK 0,10: 90,000 Udnyttelsespris (per aktie a DKK 0,10) : USD 18.00 Modnede warrants i procent (pr. EGF Datoen) (=15/36): 41.67% Antal modnede warrants med ret til tegning af aktier a DKK 0,10 (pr. EGF Datoen) (=ROUNDDOWN(D6*D8;0)): 37,500 Antal umodnede warrants med ret til tegning af aktier a DKK 0,10 (pr. EGF Datoen) (=D6 - D9): 52,500 Udlodning til aktionærerne (pr aktie a DKK 0,10): EUR 19.45 Udlodning til aktionærerne (pr aktie a DKK 0,10) konverteret til USD (=D12*D14/100): USD 23.01 Valutakurs USD/EUR pr EGF Datoen: 118.29 Valutakurs DKK/USD pr EGF Datoen: 628.83 Valutakurs DKK/EUR pr EGF Datoen: 743.84 Reduceret udnyttelsespris (pr aktie a DKK 0,10) (=MAX((D7 - D13);0.1)) DKK 0.10 Reduceret udnyttelsespris (pr aktie a DKK 0,01) (=D18/10) DKK 0.01 Beløb kompenseret ved reduktion af udnyttelsesprisen (pr aktier a DKK 0,10) (=(D7 - D18/D15*100)/D14*100) EUR 15.20 Kontant beløb til udbetaling (pr modnet aktie a DKK 0,10) (=(D12 - D20) - ((0.1/D16*100)*0.8)) EUR 4.23585 Kompensation (=D9*D22): EUR 158,844.33 Markedspris* for 1 ADS (repræsenterende to aktier a hver DKK 0,01) efter ex - dividende datoen (se fodnoten nedenfor om fastsættelse af markedsprisen til dette formål): USD 5.9784787480 Markedspris* for 1 ADS (repræsenterende to aktier a hver DKK 0,01) efter ex - dividende datoen konverteret til EUR (=D25/D14*100): EUR 5.05408635 Ikke - kompenseret beløb pr umodnet aktie a DKK 0,10 (=(D12 - D20) - ((0.1/D16*100)*0.8)): EUR 4.23585 Ikke kompenseret beløb for alle umodnede aktier a hver DKK 0,10 (=D10*D27): EUR 222,382.06 Antal yderligere warrants med ret til tegning af aktier a DKK 0,01 (=D28/(D26/2 - 0.01/D16*100)): 88,048 Antal warrants efter gennemførelse af aktiesplit og kapitalnedsættelse med ret til tegning af aktier a DKK 0,01 (=D6*10*0.2+D29): 268,048 Antal modnede warrants efter gennemførelse af aktiesplit og kapitalnedsættelse med ret til tegning af aktier a DKK 0,01 (=D9*10*0.2): 75,000 Antal umodnede warrants efter gennemførelse af aktiesplit og kapitalnedsættelse med ret til tegning af aktier a DKK 0,01 (=D10*10*0.2+D29): 193,048 *Markedsprisen for 1 ADS (repræsenterende to aktier af hver DKK 0,01) efter ex - dividende datoen beregnet som den vægtede (volumen) gennemsnitlige offentliggjorte lukkekurs over ti handelsdage fra og med den anden handelsdag, hvor ADS'erne blev handlet uden ret til modtagelse af udlodning fra kapitalnedsættelsen, til og med den 11. handelsdag efter den handelsdag, hvor ADS'erne blev handlet uden ret til modtagelse af udlodning fra kapitalnedsættelsen.

55784/TWE APPENDIX 3 TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF FORWARD PHARMA A/S (CBR - NO. 28865880) I. BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE At the company's extraordinary general meeting on 2 August 2017 (the " EGM "), it was re - solved to (i) split the shares of the company into shares of each nominally DKK 0 . 01 , (ii) decrease the company's share capital by nominally DKK 3 , 774 , 719 . 92 ( 80 % reduction and annulment of shares) ; and (iii) distribute proceeds to the shareholders of EUR 19 . 45 per share of nominally DKK 0 . 10 , see the result summary attached hereto as sub - schedule A . The capital decrease and payment of proceeds to the company's shareholders were completed on 1 Sep - tember 2017 (The " Effective Date ") . The financial value of certain warrants and deferred share awards issued by the company to certain employees, board members and consultants, etc . of the group, was diluted by the resolutions adopted at the EGM . The affected awards that are comprised by the adjustments set out in this appendix 3 are : - warrants granted pursuant to articles 1.5, 1.6, 1.9, and 1.13 of appendix 1 to the com - pany's articles of association; - warrants granted pursuant to articles 1.1, 1.2, 1.3, 1.4, 1.5, 1.6, 1,7, 1.8, 1.9, 1.10, 1.11, 1.12, 1.13, 1.14, 1.16, 1.17, 1.18, 1.19, 1.20, 1.21 1.22, and 1.23 of appendix 2 to the company's articles of association; and - deferred share awards granted by the company prior to, and still in force as per, the date of the EGM (the " EGM Date ") (collectively the " Awards ") . The purpose of the adjustment of the terms and conditions governing the Awards (the " Award Terms ") and compensation of the holders of Awards (each an " Award Holder " and collec - tively the " Award Holders ") is basically to treat the Award Holders as if they had been shareholders in the company on the EGM Date .

9 II. ADJUSTMENT AND COMPENSATION PRINCIPLES Introduction Under the various Award Terms, the exercise price of the individual Awards is set out in either DKK or USD currency, and the proceeds were paid out to the shareholders in EUR on 1 Sep - tember 2017 . In the outline below, all amounts are set out in EUR . Where a conversion of currency has taken place, the applicable exchange rates quoted by the Danish National Bank on the EGM Date have been used . The Awards consist of warrants (which entitle the Award Holder to subscribe for new shares in the company against payment of an exercise price) and deferred share awards (which entitle the Award Holder to, at the choice of the company, purchase existing shares or sub - scribe for new shares in the company against payment of par value of the shares) . However, the mechanics of the two types of Awards are, in relation to relevant adjustments to prevent financial dilution, identical and the following outline of adjustments and compensation is ap - plicable to both warrants and deferred share awards . The application of the principles set out in this appendix 3 is expected to result in the com - pany's payment of a total cash compensation to Award Holders in the amount of app . mEUR 36 . 2 . 1. General adjustment (regardless of vesting) The following adjustment shall be made to all Awards, regardless of vesting: (i) Adjustment of shares that may be subscribed for/purchased pursuant to the Award . An 80 % reduction of the nominal amount of the shares that an Award entitles the Award Holder to subscribe for or purchase (as the case may be) . Consequently, where an Award has hitherto entitled the Award Holder to subscribe or purchase (as the case may be) for a share of nominal DKK 0 . 10 , such Award will henceforth entitle the Award Holder to subscribe for/purchase two shares of nominally DKK 0 . 01 each (i . e . nomi - nally DKK 0 . 02 in total) . (ii) Reduction of Exercise Price . Reduction of the exercise price for an Award by an amount corresponding to the distributed proceeds of EUR 19 . 45 per share of each nominally DKK 0 . 10 (the " Proceeds "), provided always, however, that the so reduced exercise

10 price cannot be lower than par value of the share as per mandatory Danish company law . The Award Holder is hereby compensated by reduction of the Awards' exercise price by an amount equal to the original exercise less the decreased exercise price (the " Exercise Price Compensation ") . Where the exercise price for an Award is equal to or higher than EUR 19 . 45 (less par value of DKK 0 . 10 ) per share of nominally DKK 0 . 01 , the decreased exercise price per share of nominally DKK 0 . 01 as per the Effective Date is : Total number of Awards allowing for subscription/purchase of shares of DKK 0.10 as per EGM Date * Decreased exercise price per share of DKK 0.10 Total number of Awards allowing for subscription/purchase of shares of DKK 0.01 as per Ef - fective Date Since Awards in the form of deferred share awards shall always be exercised at par value, deferred share awards will not be subject to a reduction of the exercise price (other than what follows from the share split) . 2. Awards vested as per EGM Date In addition to the general adjustment under section 1, the following adjustment shall be made to that part (if any) of the Awards that has vested as per the EGM Date: (i) Cash Compensation . Where the exercise price of the vested part of an Award prior to the adjustment following from section 1 (ii) above was lower than EUR 19 . 45 (less par value) per share of nominally DKK 0 . 10 , a cash compensation per vested share shall be paid out to the Award Holder calculated as follows : Proceeds less Exercise Price Compensation less DKK 0.08 (equal to 80 % of the par value of share (pre share split)) See illustrative calculation example in sub - schedule B . 3. Awards not vested as per EGM Date In addition to the general adjustment under section 1, the following adjustment shall be made to that part (if any) of the Awards that has not vested as per the EGM Date:

11 (i) Right to Subscribe for Additional Shares . No cash compensation will be paid out to Award Holders on that part of the Awards that has not vested as per the EGM Date . Instead, it is proposed to compensate the Award Holder by the following adjustment of the unvested part of the Awards : Where the exercise price of the unvested part of an Award prior to the adjustment following from section 1 (ii) above was lower than EUR 19 . 45 (less par value) per share of nominally DKK 0 . 10 , then the number of unvested shares should be increased as follows : Uncompensated Amount (" UA ") * the number of unvested shares Subsequent Market Price per ADS (" SMPA ")/2 where: UA = Uncompensated amount per unvested share of DKK 0.10 calculated as Proceeds less Exercise Price Compensation less DKK 0.08 (equal to 80 % of the par value of share (pre share split)) SMPA = (a) EUR 5 . 054086 , being the market price of 1 ADS (representing two shares of DKK 0 . 01 each) following the ex - dividend date calculated as the volume weighted average quoted closing price over ten trading days beginning (and including) the 2 nd trading day where ADSs are trading without the right to receive dividends from the capital decrease and ending (and including) the 11 th trading day after the trading day where ADSs are trading without the right to receive dividends from the capital decrease less (b) DKK 0 . 02 . 4. Illustrative calculation example See sub - schedule B that includes an illustrative calculation example based on the above prin - ciples. III. AUTHORIZATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS The board of directors is authorized to:

12 (iv) utilize the adjustment and compensation principles set out in this appendix 3 and to supplement and make such modifications and adaptions hereof as, in the reasonable opinion of the board of directors, are necessary or desirable in order to utilize the adjustment and compensation principles set out in this appendix 3 in each particular case ; (v) prepare and complete the relevant adjustments of the Award Terms and to executive and deliver all documents and agreements required in relation thereto; and (vi) pay out to the Award Holders the cash compensation amount being the consequence of the application of principles set out herein, including the utilisation of the board of directors' authorisation under this section III, in each case subject to the Award Holder's prior contractual consent, where required. -- - Latest amendment of the articles of association, including appendices, was resolved on 09 November 2022

13 Sub - schedule A Results of August 2017 Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders An extraordinary meeting of the shareholders of Forward Pharma A/S (the "Company") was held on August 2 , 2017 at the Company's offices, Østergade 24 A, 1 , 1100 Copenhagen K, Denmark (the "Shareholders' Meeting") . DKK 3 , 521 , 856 of the Company's share capital and 35 , 218 , 560 votes, respectively, were represented at the Shareholders' Meeting . Results of the Shareholders' Meeting were as follows : (a) Adoption of the proposal to make a share split in the ratio 1 / 10 and decrease the share capital at a premium rate and payment of the proceeds to the shareholders at a rate of EUR 19 . 45 per share of nominally DKK 0 . 10 (corresponding to EUR 2 . 43125 per share of nominally DKK 0 . 01 being annulled) by 35 , 218 , 560 votes in favour, and with 0 votes against and 0 abstentions . The proposal was adopted in the form pro - posed by the Board of Directors .

55784/TWE SUB - SCHEDULE B - ILLUSTRATIVE CALCULATION EXAMPLE Participant: Number of warrants allowing for subscription of shares of DKK 0.10: 90,000 Exercise Price (per share of DKK 0.10): USD 18.00 Percentage of warrants vested (as of EGM Date) (=15/36): 41.67% Number of vested warrants allowing for subscription of shares of DKK 0.10 (as of EGM Date) (=ROUNDDOWN(D6*D8;0)): 37,500 Number of unvested warrants allowing for subscription of shares of DKK 0.10 (as of EGM Date) (=D6 - D9): 52,500 Distribution of proceeds (per share of DKK 0.10): EUR 19.45 Distribution of proceeds (per share of DKK 0.10) converted to USD (=D12*D14/100): USD 23.01 Exchange rate USD/EUR as of the EGM Date: 118.29 Exchange rate DKK/USD as of the EGM Date: 628.83 Exchange rate DKK/EUR as of the date of the EGM Date: 743.84 Decreased Exercise Price (per share of DKK 0.10) (=MAX((D7 - D13);0.1)) DKK 0.10 Decreased Exercise Price (per share of DKK 0.01) (=D18/10) DKK 0.01 Amount compensated by reduction of Exercise Price (per share of DKK 0.10) (=(D7 - D18/D15*100)/D14*100) EUR 15.20 Amount payable in cash (per vested share of DKK 0.10) (=(D12 - D20) - ((0.1/D16*100)*0.8)) EUR 4.23585 Compensation (=D9*D22): EUR 158,844.33 Market price* of 1 ADS (representing two shares of DKK 0.01 each) following the ex - dividend date (see note below for determination of market price for this purpose): USD 5.9784787480 Market price* of 1 ADS (representing two shares of DKK 0.01 each) following the ex - dividend date converted to EUR (=D25/D14*100): EUR 5.05408635 Uncompensated amount per unvested share of DKK 0.10 (=(D12 - D20) - ((0.1/D16*100)*0.8)): EUR 4.23585 Uncompensated amount for all unvested shares of DKK 0.10 each (=D10*D27): EUR 222,382.06 Number of Additional Shares of DKK 0.01 each (=D28/(D26/2 - 0.01/D16*100)): 88,048 Number of warrants following completion of share split and capital decrease allowing for subscription of shares of DKK 0.01 (=D6*10*0.2+D29): 268,048 Number of vested warrants following completion of share split and capital decrease allowing for subscription of shares of DKK 0.01 (=D9*10*0.2): 75,000 Number of unvested warrants following completion of share split and capital decrease allowing for subscription of shares of DKK 0.01 (=D10*10*0.2+D29): 193,048 *The market price of 1 ADS (representing two shares of DKK 0.01 each) following the ex - dividend date has been calculated as the volume weighted average quoted closing price over ten trading days beginning (and including) the 2nd trading day where ADSs are trading without the right to receive dividends from the capital decrease and ending (and includ - ing) the 11th trading day after the trading day where ADSs are trading without the right to receive dividends from the capital decrease.