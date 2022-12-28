Advanced search
    FWP   US34986J2042

FORWARD PHARMA A/S

(FWP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:37 2022-12-28 pm EST
1.975 USD   -67.68%
05:03pForward Pharma A/s : Notice of Delisting - Form 6-K
PU
04:05pDelisting of Securities of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II; Clovis Oncology, Inc.; ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.; Otonomy, Inc., and Forward Pharma A/S from The Nasdaq Stock Market
AQ
11:06aChina Reopening Prospects Lend Some Support to European Equities But Uncertain Outlook Weighs
MT
Forward Pharma A/S : Notice of Delisting - Form 6-K

12/28/2022 | 05:03pm EST
Notice of Delisting

On December 28, 2022, The Nasdaq Stock Market announced that it will delist the American Depositary Shares ("ADS") of Forward Pharma A/S (the "Company"). The Company's ADSs were suspended on December 28, 2022, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time. The Company's ADSs were added to over-the-counter trading effective December 28, 2022 under the symbol "FWPAY".

Nasdaq also indicated that it will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to complete the delisting. The delisting will become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. The Company intends to file with the SEC a Form 15 requesting the suspension of the Company's reporting obligations.

Disclaimer

Forward Pharma A/S published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 22:02:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
