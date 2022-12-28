Forward Pharma A/S : Notice of Delisting - Form 6-K

Notice of Delisting

On December 28, 2022, The Nasdaq Stock Market announced that it will delist the American Depositary Shares ("ADS") of Forward Pharma A/S (the "Company"). The Company's ADSs were suspended on December 28, 2022, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time. The Company's ADSs were added to over-the-counter trading effective December 28, 2022 under the symbol "FWPAY".

Nasdaq also indicated that it will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to complete the delisting. The delisting will become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. The Company intends to file with the SEC a Form 15 requesting the suspension of the Company's reporting obligations.