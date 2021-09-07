Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Forward Pharma A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FWP   US34986J2042

FORWARD PHARMA A/S

(FWP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forward Pharma Appeal Dismissed By European Patent Office

09/07/2021 | 07:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack

Forward Pharma A/S said the European Patent office's technical appeal board dismissed its appeal of a previous decision to revoke its EP2801355 patent.

The company said the board of appeal made its decision after considering Forward's appeal against the decision of the Opposition Division and third-party submissions from several opponents.

Forward Pharma said the board will issue detailed reasons for the decision in written form in due course, and following receipt and review of these, Forward will announce future plans for the company. Such plans may involve a petition for review at the Enlarged Board of Appeal of the EPO in an effort to overturn the unfavorable outcome, but the likelihood of a petition for review being successful is low. The denial of a petition for review would end the opposition proceeding in favor of the opponents.

The company said that for all practical purposes, such denial or the absence of a petition for review would represent an unsuccessful outcome of the opposition proceeding, resulting in no royalties being due to the company from Biogen based on Biogen's future net sales outside the U.S., as defined in the Settlement and License Agreement by and among Forward, subsidiaries of Biogen Inc. and certain other parties thereto.

Forward Pharma shares were down 19% to $6.41 in premarket trading.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-21 0714ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. -0.59% 333.6 Delayed Quote.36.24%
FORWARD PHARMA A/S -6.73% 7.9 Delayed Quote.12.37%
All news about FORWARD PHARMA A/S
07:15aForward Pharma Appeal Dismissed By European Patent Office
DJ
07:12aFORWARD PHARMA A/S : Press Release dated September 6, 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
05:28aFORWARD PHARMA A/S : Says European Patent Office Panel Dismisses Its Appeal Agai..
MT
09/06Forward Pharma Announces the Decision of the Technical Board of Appeal of the..
GL
09/03European ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
09/01European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
08/31FORWARD PHARMA A/S : Interim condensed consolidated statement of Financial Posit..
PU
08/31Forward Pharma A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
08/30European ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Monday Trading
MT
08/16European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -6,45 M - -
Net cash 2020 79,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55,4 M 55,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 7,08%
Chart FORWARD PHARMA A/S
Duration : Period :
Forward Pharma A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORWARD PHARMA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Claus Bo Svendsen CEO & Principal Financial Officer
Florian Schönharting Chairman
Grant Hellier Lawrence Independent Director
Duncan Charles Mcnaught Moore Independent Director
Torsten Rüdiger Goesch Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORWARD PHARMA A/S12.37%55
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.52%90 224
BIONTECH SE310.08%80 740
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS40.67%70 653
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.25.27%64 096
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-16.20%51 380