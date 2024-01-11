Forward Water Technologies Corp. announced that it has been contracted by CleanTech Lithium PLC to provide advisory services for the support and development of CleanTech Lithium's Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) processes in Chile, this agreement was signed December 31st, 2023. CleanTech Lithium is a pioneering company in the field of lithium extraction from brine, with a focus on sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

The DLE process targeted by CleanTech Lithium aims to revolutionize the lithium extraction industry by efficiently isolating and converting lithium brine into high-purity, battery-grade lithium carbonate, a critical component in the production of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. As part of the agreement, Forward Water Technologies will leverage its expertise in water treatment and process optimization to advise and support CleanTech Lithium on the design, and implementation of water treatment solutions within their DLE processes.