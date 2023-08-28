Forza Lithium Corp. announced that Robert Coltura, the Company?s President and Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed as a director of the Company. Mr. Coltura is a businessman with significant entrepreneurial experience.

He is President and principal shareholder of Matalia Investments Ltd., a company that provides management consulting, corporate finance and investor relation services to public and private companies. Mr. Coltura has over 20 years of experience with various public companies, holding positions of officer and director of several public companies. In addition, the Company announces the resignation of Mr. Satvir S. Dhillon from the board.